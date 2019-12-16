Roborock announces the new S5 Max to its lineup of robot vacuums

If you missed the Cyber Monday deal on the Roborock S6 a few weeks ago, you now have a chance to snag the brand new Roborock S5 Max at US$60 off. Roborock has just announced the new S5 Max with some very cool features and specifications. The S5 Max has an MSRP of US$599, but you can grab it right now for US$539.99 on Amazon through December 20th.
Robot vacuums may not be for everyone, but for those looking to get one, Roborock has a wide selection available starting with the new S5 Max. Why not get the latest and greatest? You can always opt for earlier Roborock models, though, if you wish. Let’s take a quick look at what the S5 Max is bringing to the world of robot vacuums:
Make mopping Easier than Ever Before
- 290ml water tank, good for mopping 700sqft (65sqm) 3 times, or over 2100sqft (186sqm) once.
- Ultra-reliable electronic water pump for precision water control.
- Spring-loaded mop presses with a constant 300g of pressure for more consistent cleaning
- Use no-mop zones around carpets to allow unsupervised, scheduled mopping
- When docked, water is switched off, allowing S5 Max to be left ready for the next mop
Intelligent and Effective
- A high-precision laser navigation system scans at 300RPM to +/- 2cm accuracy
- Precision water control for tailoring around different floor types
- Powerful suction, able to lift AA batteries, even with a full dustbin
- Adaptive algorithms calculate the most efficient cleaning route around rooms and obstacles
- Schedule cleanup for specific rooms at different times, on different days, at different powers
- Use voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Home to start and stop the device.
- No-go Zones and Barriers make it easy to control where the robot goes
Super Convenient
- Start and stop cleanups using Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- Climbs easily over 0.8in (2cm) high thresholds and carpets
- Automatically switches to maximum power when cleaning carpet
- Quick-release main brush, mop mount, water tank, and dustbin for easy maintenance
- Washable air filter and mop pad extends lifetime use of these items
- Smart top-up charging only re-charges the robot enough to finish the clean
“We know consumers today are looking for convenience. From meal delivery to cleaning, they seek options that come with the touch of a button,” said Simon Wan, Roborock co-founder and vice president. “The voice-enabled S5 Max gives users a very comprehensive robotic cleaning experience, with vacuum and mop features that can be intuitively scheduled from the app, providing truly convenient and effortless home cleaning that can be done from anywhere.”Roborock
After intelligently mapping out the home layout, the S5 Max allows users to schedule cleaning for the different areas according to room sequence, select the desired water flow and suction level and to block off areas for both mopping and vacuuming.
Household chores are a necessary evil – not many people love to vacuum, and definitely, no one likes to mop. But, rather than ignoring these chores, the Roborock S5 Max provides an easy way to give users time back and begin cleaning every day.
Roborock S5 Max Specifications
- Product Size: 353 x 350 x 96.5 mm
- Package Size: 489 x 403 x 152mm
- Colors: Black, White
- Navigation System: Laser Distancing Navigation
- Max Suction: 2000 Pa
- Voltage: 58 W
- Dust Bin Capacity: 460ml
- Water Tank Capacity: 290ml
- Weight: About 3.5kg
- Functions: Sweeping and Mopping
- Run Time: 150-minutes
- Battery: 5200mAh
- Cleaning Area: 250 ㎡
- Charging Time: <6-hours
- Obstacle Crossing Ability: Up to 2 cm
The brand new Roborock S5 Max can be purchased today on Amazon for US$60 off the MSRP of US$599.99 meaning you pay only US$539.99.
What do you think of the new Roborock S5 Max? Let us know in the comments below!