Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon December 19: “A British Icon”

Another week and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon December 12-19th event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in the iconic 1965 MINI Cooper S! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started today, December 19th, at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on December 26th. Additionally, in case you missed last week’s announcement, a new battle royale mode called The Eliminator launched last Thursday!

Festival Playlist/Summer Season

It’s winter again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon Summer Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Epic 2017 Alpine A110. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Legendary Shelby Daytona. As for the Horizon Summer Season, 50% completion will snag you the Common Maserati Levante while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Happy Holidays chat phrase.

“A British Icon” #Forzathon

Check out the complete Challenge list for the #Forzathon December 19-26th event which you’ll have to complete in the order it appears below:

Little Car, Big Personality: Own and drive one of the most famous cars ever built, the 1965 MINI Cooper S

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

Summer #Forzathon December 19-26th Shop

The #Forzathon December 19-26th Shop has also been updated. This month, Playground Games is giving away a FREE CAR EVERY DAY in the shop! Be sure to check back daily for your free ride. Also available this week are the Legendary Reindeer Antlers, Legendary Snow Boots, and Epic Santa’s Running Shorts clothing items. As usual, you can pick up Wheelspins for 50 FP or Super Wheelspins for 150 FP each.

Summer Racing Championship

The #Forzathon December 19-26th event brings some new seasonal races, another Showcase Remix, and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the 5 Turbo FE, the Legendary Maserati A6GCS, the Legendary Bugatti EB110, the Alfa Giulia FE, the Legendary Quack! Wellies clothing item, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] The B-Team Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: 5 Turbo Forza Edition vehicle reward.

[Playground Games Seasonal] Summer Games Finish 1st as a team and win the Legendary Quack! Wellies clothing reward

[Showcase Remix] Nine & Three Quarters Finish 1st as a team and win a Super Wheelspin reward

[Horizon Seasonal] Old School Cool Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Legendary Maserati A6GCS vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

[Horizon Seasonal] Millennial Cup Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Legendary Bugatti EB110 vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

[Horizonal Seasonal] Last Chance Saloon Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Alfa Guilia Forza Edition vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

[Seasonal PR Stunt] Bamburgh Dunes Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

[Seasonal PR Stunt] Oldweir Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

[Seasonal PR Stunt] The Great Ridge Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

[Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Railyard Cross Country Circuit to complete

[Online Adventure] Series 17, Qualify to complete

What do you think about the “Don’t Dream It, Drive It” Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon December 19-26th event and the new Summer Season? What about the new battle royale mode? Are you going to be logging in daily to get your free vehicles from the #Forzathon Shop? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.

