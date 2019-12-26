The Lenovo Smart Clock is only US$39 at Best Buy

Christmas is over but maybe you didn’t get exactly what you wanted. This is why there are after Christmas deals like this fantastic one from Best Buy. We’ve reviewed the Lenovo Smart Clock and we gave it a Top Pick because it’s a great little bedside device. Now, Best Buy has this Top Pick for 1/2 off the MSRP of US$79.99. That’s right, you can snag the Lenovo Smart Clock for only US$39.99 at Best Buy while supplies last.

Here’s what our own Jason Bouwmeester had to say about this little smart display for your bedside table:

The Lenovo Smart Clock is not a full-blown smart hub or display but it’s also not being marketed as such. If you’re looking for Google Assistant functionality in the bedroom, the Lenovo Smart Clock is definitely a fantastic choice given its size and functionality. Sure, you’re missing some features that other smart displays boast like a camera and YouTube video playback, but honestly, not everyone wants that functionality in the bedroom. At the end of the day, the Lenovo Smart Clock does what it’s supposed to on the clock/alarm/Google Assistant front. For these reasons and more, it easily earns a Top Pick of 2019 Award here at Techaeris. Techaeris

The default face when you first set this up.

Lenovo also makes some pretty awesome Smart Display’s that are a bit more feature-rich but really great for the kitchen or living room. To get this Best Buy deal, be sure to check out their website and do it quickly as this deal is probably not going to last very long.

Be sure to read our reviews on both the Lenovo Smart Clock and the Smart Displays. Find the deal here for this great little smart device.

