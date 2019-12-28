[CES 2020] Samsung to showcase successful C-Lab projects and startups

CES 2020 is just over a week away but we will be bringing you trickles of news early as this week progresses. Samsung is releasing some early news today that has to do with its C-Lab programs. The company’s C-Lab Inside and C-Lab Outside projects will demo some successful startups and projects.

The C-Lab booth will be at Eureka Park in the Sands Expo which is where hundreds of other start-ups are exhibiting as well. Samsung will be showcasing there between January 7th through January 11th. The company will also be showcasing TVs and various tech at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We will actively support C-Lab to create products that reflect the latest market trends and customer demands and will showcase outstanding projects and startups of C-Lab in various global exhibitions,” said Inkuk Hahn, Vice President and Head of the Creativity & Innovation Center at Samsung Electronics. Samsung

What is C-Lab?

If you’re not familiar with this project, C-Lab Inside is an in-house idea incubation program that encourages and nurtures innovative ideas from Samsung employees, which began in 2012. This will be the fifth year C-Lab is participating in CES.

As for the C-Lab Outside program, it was created in October 2018, C-Lab Outside began as a startup acceleration program to vitalize the start-up ecosystem and create more IT and technology-driven job opportunities in South Korea. Leveraging the successful experience of C-Lab Inside, C-Lab Outside expands the support to include ideas and innovations from outside the Samsung network. The start-ups selected for the C-Lab Outside program are provided with financial support, business collaboration, and opportunities to participate in global IT exhibitions alongside Samsung.

Circulus is one of the start-ups that will be showcased.

Here are the projects and start-ups that Samsung will showcase at CES 2020:

C-Lab Inside Projects

1. SelfieType

‘SelfieType’ is a virtual keyboard using the front-facing selfie camera. A proprietary SelfieType AI engine analyzes finger movements coming from the front camera and converts them into QWERTY keyboard inputs. SelfieType requires no additional hardware and it is highly adaptable to various mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

2. Hyler

‘Hyler‘ is a smart highlighter that digitalizes analog texts from paper onto mobile devices. By highlighting with Hyler, users can simply collect the information and manage it with the app. When using ‘search mode’ in Hyler, it prompts the user with extensive search results, depending on various search engines or dictionaries linked to Hyler.

3. Becon

‘Becon’ is a scalp home-care service to prevent hair loss with the recommended solution based on scalp analysis. It consists of a hand-held device and a compatible app. The diagnostic device analyzes in real-time ten conditions of the scalp such as hair follicle density, dead skin, sensitivity, temperature and humidity based on a machine learning algorithm. It recommends the most suitable solution according to the result of the analysis to remedy the user’s scalp trouble. It also shows the trend of the scalp’s improvement through the app.

4. SunnySide

‘SunnySide’ is a window-shaped lighting device that produces artificial sunlight. It enables the user to enjoy the sunlight that changes by the hour by copying the full spectrum of the actual sunlight. It also helps users synthesize vitamin D from indoors or in places where there isn’t a sufficient amount of sunlight without worrying about skin aging or sunburn. It can be easily installed on the wall like a picture frame.

5. Ultra V

‘Ultra V’ is a new type of sensor and service that records ultraviolet rays daily. The sensor has a wide incident angle which makes it easy to integrate into wearable devices. With Ultra V, users can monitor and manage their skin condition and Vitamin D production which are influenced by accumulated exposure to solar UV rays.

The C-Lab projects and startups will showcase at The Sands Expo.

C-Lab Outside Start-Ups

1. Circulus

Circulus showcases a humanoid robot, ‘piBo’ for single-person households. piBo provides guidance services such as simple conversation and news/weather/search information. It interacts with users based on emotional analysis of facial expressions and contents of conversations and gives appropriate responses with sayings, music, and dance. Users are able to add new features and content which can be downloaded from its robot application store.

2. FITT

‘FITT’ is a PHR (Personal Health Record) healthcare data platform based on exercise tests. FITT provides three types of exercise tests; cardiorespiratory, posture and muscle strength. After a test, users receive an optimized and personalized exercise program catered to users’ health status compared to other people of the same age and gender. It also can predict possible diseases that the user may be exposed to such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, stroke, heart attack, cardiovascular disease, etc. and prescribes personalized exercise programs to prevent the risk of getting these diseases.

3. Vtouch

‘Vtouch’ enables users to control devices without physically touching them by tracking the user’s eyes and fingertips with its patented computer vision and deep-learning technologies. It can be applied to various industries such as smart cars, smart homes and digital signage to control different devices. It can also keep displays clean and safe from germs or bacteria.

4. Smoothy

‘Smoothy’ is a group video chat application that can be accessed by up to 8 people at once. What makes Smoothy more special is that the video chat starts at silent mode when the call is first connected so that it allows users to answer the call anytime and anywhere. It also provides video calls using Samsung AR Emoji. Once users have their avatars, the AR Emoji can mirror facial expressions and motions in real-time which makes video calls more fun.

