[Rumor] Google Pixel 4a’s supposed renders show up online

Supposed renders of the Google Pixel 4a have popped up on the internet that comes with a similar design to the Pixel 4/4XL (which we recently reviewed) but with some key differences.

The upcoming device is apparently taking a similar design path of the current Pixel 4/4XL, with a couple of key differences. Like the Pixel 3a from last year, the Pixel 4a should be a more affordable device. The renders that have shown up on @OnLeaks and 91mobiles website give us a first look as to what the device could look like. The changes? A hole punch front-facing camera, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. As for the rear-facing camera, it looks like there’s only one camera versus the two that are on the Pixel 4.

Supposed front and back renders of the Google Pixel 4a

As for the display, the Pixel 4a could have a small screen size increase making it either 5.7 or 5.8-inches with smaller bezels compared to the Pixel 3a from last year. The front of the phone also gives off a similar design of the Samsung S10e but with the front-facing camera on the left instead of the right. Supposedly, the Google Pixel 4a measure in at 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm.

At the end of the day, we should all take these renders with a grain of salt until Google officially announces the Pixel 4a devices. Even so, Google could come out at any point in time and tell us that this is what the 4a will look like the same way the told us the renders of the Pixel 4 were right well ahead of the official launch.

What do you think about the Google Pixel 4a device? If you were holding out for this device, would you still purchase it knowing this is what it could look like? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.