[CES 2020] Altec Lansing debuts four new true wireless earphone models

CES is fast approaching and companies are starting to announce new products they will be showcasing at the annual electronics show. Altec Lansing has just announced four new additions to their true wireless (TWS) earphones lineup, spearheaded by their all-new Nano Pods.

“True wireless earphones have become a staple today as we see the market moving away from wired headphones and earphones for something more compact and convenient. We strive to create products that anticipate demand by our consumers. By providing options, they can pick an earphone that best fits not only their needs, but also their price

point.” Joe Campos, VP Sales and Marketing at Altec Lansing.

The Altec Lansing Nano Pods offer up a more compact and stylish TWS earbud in a number of different colours. With IPX5 water-resistance, the earbuds last for up to 4 hours per charge and the charging case recharges them four more times for a total of 20 hours of music listening.

The other three models include the True Evo2.0 TWS with up to 7 hours of playtime per charge, the True Evo Sport TWS with 6mm neodymium drivers, and the True Evo Glow TWS which feature glowing ear-hooks for increased visibility.

Specifications and features of the new lineup include:

The Altec Lansing Nano Pods Truly Wireless Earbuds.

MZX559 Nano Pods Truly Wireless Earbuds Nano-sized accessory for your ears: smallest true wireless! Battery life: Up to 4 hours of playtime per charge Compact charging case: recharges your earbuds another 4x for a total of 20 hours! IPX5 water-resistant: don’t fret the sweat or spontaneous rainshower Wireless range: Connect up to 50ft away



Altec Lansing True Evo 2.0 Truly Wireless Earbuds.

MZX659 True Evo2.0 Truly Wireless Earbuds Battery Life: Up to 7 hours of playtime per charge Qi Wireless Charging: Charge up your case atop the included wireless charging pad Sleek charging case: Stylish and convenient, the charging case allows you to charge your earbuds another 10x for total of 80 hours! Built-in USB-C: Recharge your smartphone devices with the built-in USB-C port to always stay connected Wireless Range: Connect up to 30ft away IPX6 waterproof: don’t fret the sweat or spontaneous rain shower



Altec Lansing True Evo Sport Truly Wireless Earbuds.

MZX759 True Evo Sport Truly Wireless Earbuds Impeccable sound: 6mm neodymium drivers Moldable Ear-Hooks: For a customized fit during any workout Battery Life: Up to 6 hours of playtime per charge Qi Wireless Charging: Charge up your case atop the included wireless charging pad Compact charging case: Portable and pocket-sized, the charging case allows you to charge your earbuds another 5x for total of 36 hours! IPX6 waterproof: don’t fret the sweat or spontaneous rain shower Wireless Range: Connect up to 30ft away



Altec Lansing True Evo Glow Truly Wireless Earbuds.

MZX759L True Evo Glow Truly Wireless Earbuds Impeccable sound: 6mm neodymium drivers Glowing Ear-Hooks: Be seen in the dark during any workout Battery Life: Up to 6 hours of playtime per charge Qi Wireless Charging: Charge up your case atop the included wireless charging pad Compact charging case: Portable and pocket-sized, the charging case allows you to charge your earbuds another 5x for total of 36 hours! IPX6 waterproof: don’t fret the sweat or spontaneous rain shower Wireless Range: Connect up to 30ft away



Pricing ranges between US$39.99 and $129.99 with the four new models being available in the spring of 2020.

What do you think about Altec Lansing’s new true wireless earbuds line? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe. Don’t forget to check out all of our CES 2020 coverage!