[CES 2020] Say hello to the Brydge Pro+ for iPad Pro and more

CES 2020 is fast approaching and we will be there amidst all of the action and chaos. Some brands are holding fast to their announcements choosing to wait until the show opens but others are jumping out in front. Brydge makes premium peripherals and today they’re announcing the new Brydge Pro+ keyboard for iPad Pro, along with some other goodies.

The added trackpad will be welcome by many.

Brydge Pro+

The original Brydge Pro keyboard is one of the best iPad Pro keyboards on the market, full review coming soon, and the Pro+ improves on it. This new version will house a long-awaited trackpad which will significantly improve the user experience brining the iPad even closer to a laptop experience. The new keyboard with the trackpad will come in two sizes, the US$199.99 Brydge 11.0 Pro+ and the US$229.99 Brydge 12.9 Pro+. Pre-Orders are on now with the first 500 expected to ship at the end of February and remaining at the end of March 2020.

Multi-Touch Trackpad

0-180° Viewing Angles

Adjustable Backlit Keys

Bluetooth 4.1 Connectivity

3-Month Battery Life Per Charge

iPadOS Trackpad

The iPadOS Trackpad.

Brydge also announced their new iPadOS Trackpad which is a standalone trackpad for iPad Pro and iPad’s running iPadOS. This is designed to offer you a smooth user experience keeping your fingers from tapping at the screen and closer to your keyboard. Given that iPadOS is behaving more like a desktop OS every update, this is going to be a nice little device for iPad owners. Pricing and availability have not been announced.

Designed For iPadOS

Glass Trackpad w/Multi-Touch Engine

Bluetooth Connectivity (Bluetooth 4.1)

3-Month Battery Life Per Charge

Brydge for Surface Devices

Brydge recently joined the Designed for Surface Program and with that set to collaborate in designing and engineering products that perfectly complement the Surface range. At CES 2020, Brydge is releasing a new range of keyboards for the Surface Go, Surface Pro & showcasing early concepts for the Pro X. We don’t have a lot of info on this range but here is what we know:

Q2: ​ Brydge 12.3 Pro for the Surface Pro & Brydge 10.0 Go for the Surface Go

​ Brydge 12.3 Pro for the Surface Pro & Brydge 10.0 Go for the Surface Go Q2: ​ W-Type & W-Touch – Desktop Keyboard & Trackpad for Windows

​ W-Type & W-Touch – Desktop Keyboard & Trackpad for Windows Q3/4: ​Brydge Pro X for the Surface Pro X

Docking Solutions

While Brydge’s foundation is in creating quality iPad and iPad Pro keyboards, the acquisition of Henge Docks in September 2019 marked a turning point for the brand, broadening its reach to include premium docking solutions. The new Brydge range of vertical and tethered docks are more retail and user-friendly. The following products are scheduled for release in 2020:

Q2:​ 13-inch MacBook Air & 16-inch MacBook Pro Vertical Docks

13-inch MacBook Air & 16-inch MacBook Pro Vertical Docks Q2: ​Redesigned 13-inch & 15-inch MacBook Pro Vertical Docks

​Redesigned 13-inch & 15-inch MacBook Pro Vertical Docks Q2:​ Stone 2 and Stone Light Tethered Docks for MacBook

Other products the company is introducing at CES 2020 include the Brydge 7.9 for iPad mini 5th gen and iPad mini 4, 10.2 Slimline Protective Case for use with the Brydge 10.2 and the 7.9 Slimline Protective Case for use with the Brydge 7.9.

What do you think of these announcements? Are you excited about these iPad Pro peripherals?