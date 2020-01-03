[CES 2020] Lenovo introduces five devices for creators

Lenovo is one of the biggest brands showcasing at CES 2020 and one of our CES partners. The company has given us early access to its announcements and they’re revealing five devices designed and made for creators. As the internet has grown so has the creators landscape. Photographers, videographers, YouTuber’s, bloggers, and writers everywhere rely on devices like these to get their work done.

Lenovo has the vision to enable smarter technology for a more creative world and they have a handful of devices to choose from to help you get that done. Between two super-portable laptops, a powerful desktop tower, and two high-definition 27″ monitors these devices will get the job done and more.

Recent global research reveals over 200 million PC-based creators tackle their creative pursuits on a PC at least once a week. These are consumers who enjoy photography, digital storytelling, and dabbling with creative software tools and cool equipment—not necessarily paid professionals, graphic artists, and moviemakers. This special prosumer group of hobbyists, freelancers, and social media buffs inspired Lenovo to originate its new Creator series of Windows 10 PCs and monitors that are unveiling at CES. Each device comes specially stamped as part of Lenovo’s Creator Edition and is designed to help writers, artists, and designers collaborate and use technology to create their next masterpiece while offering the high-performance productivity tools needed for a day job. Plus, the latest version of Lenovo Vantage software offers a unique user experience tailored to creators with relevant content plus exclusive deals. Artists can pin the Digital Content Creators dashboard to their taskbar to easily jump to their active Adobe design apps. Lenovo

Yoga Creator 7

With high-quality audio, HD screen clarity, and processors up to the Intel Core i7, creators will love the Creator 7. This is Lenovo’s new premium laptop tailored to meet the mobile productivity needs of digital content creators.

Easily transition performance modes with Lenovo Q-Control, shift into high gear when creating original 3D computer animations, graphics, or editing photos. With the help of artificial intelligence, our Intelligent Cooling feature adjusts itself to the user’s performed tasks to cool and optimize the battery life of up to 20 percent. For artists and designers, it’s hard to beat having a 15.6-inch Full HD optional glass display with 100 percent sRGB color gamut that offers the full range of Pantone Matching System colors. Powered by the latest NVIDIA GPUs and Studio Drivers and boosted by Dolby Atmos® Speaker System for rich, moving audio available over headphones or through PC speakers custom-designed and tuned by Dolby, the Yoga Creator 7 is Independent Software Vendor-certified to run apps, including any creativity apps bookmarked to the user’s Digital Content Creators4 dashboard at optimal performance. For faster productivity, Lenovo Smart Assist on the Yoga Creator 7 enables hands-free login and auto-logoff via the infrared camera with Windows Hello or its integrated fingerprint reader. Thanks to Modern Standby, content writers can lift their Yoga laptop’s lid to have their emails and notifications at the ready without waiting for their system to reboot. And they can ask Amazon Alexa to spell any word with their favorite downloaded dictionary skill from across the room. Lenovo

Pricing and availability: The 15-inch Lenovo Yoga Creator 7 is expected to be available in select markets, but not available in North America. Pricing has yet to be announced.

IdeaPad Creator 5

No matter how you seek creative accomplishment – sharing inspirational ideas through social media or illustrating a book, the new Lenovo IdeaPad Creator 5 is a mainstream laptop that can get you there faster and at a reasonable price. With the IdeaPad Creator 5, experience up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a 15.6-inch Full HD in-plane switching (IPS) display with 100 percent AdobeRGB. Powered by the latest NVIDIA GPUs and Studio Drivers, use your IdeaPad Creator 5 laptop to stream your vlog with a built-in HD webcam with its integrated privacy shutter, and watch how-to Adobe Photoshop videos linked to your Digital Content Creators Vantage dashboard4 in crystal-clear Dolby Audio sound. Designed for artists who need a zen workspace to create content, the IdeaPad Creator 5 can shift performance gears with Lenovo Q-Control or use its Intelligent Cooling feature for balanced cooling and hushed fan that optimizes battery life of up to 20 percent using artificial intelligence. Weighing in around 4.85lbs (2.2kg), the device comes stacked with Alexa features and up to 16 GB DDR4 of memory and 1TB PCIe SSD of storage. Available in signature Dark Moss color, it’s the ideal laptop for creating graphics and video on the go with up to 8 hours of battery life with Rapid Charge. Lenovo

Pricing and availability: The 15-inch IdeaPad Creator 5 is expected to be available in select markets, but not available in North America. Pricing has yet to be announced.

IdeaCentre Creator 5

Imagine a powerful workhorse to create digital art that also makes a powerful statement in your home office. The Lenovo IdeaCentre Creator 5 is our contemporary, multipurpose desktop PC offering content creators the silent operating thermals they need as they unleash their creativity.

This ultra-convenient family-use desktop tower with up to the latest Intel Core i9 processors sets up in minutes and looks great on virtually any work surface and in its natural Dark Moss color. Great content creation like video-editing requires more horsepower, that’s why we added up to 16GB DDR4 of memory, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs to make entertainment and video creation a more pleasurable experience.

Processor: Up to latest Intel Core i9 Processor

Up to latest Intel Core i9 Processor Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Graphics: Up to Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphic Card

Up to Latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphic Card Memory: DDR4 Up to 32 GB

DDR4 Up to 32 GB Storage: M.2 PCIe SSD: Up to 1 TB HDD : Up to 2 TB

M.2 PCIe SSD: Up to 1 TB HDD : Up to 2 TB Power Supply: 310W / 380W

310W / 380W WLAN/Bluetooth: Up to 2×2 WiFi 802.11 ac Bluetooth® 4.0 Combo with WiFi Card

Up to 2×2 WiFi 802.11 ac Bluetooth® 4.0 Combo with WiFi Card I/O: 2x USB 3.1 Gen 11 USB 3.1 Type-C 4x USB 2.0 3-in-1 Card Reader HDMI-Out VGA-Out 100MB/1000MB LAN Audio Combo Jack



Pricing and availability: The IdeaCentre Creator 5 will start at US$1,099.99 and is expected to be available starting October 2020.

Lenovo Qreator 27

Designed for content and media creators, expect an incredible audio-visual experience with the new Lenovo Qreator 27 Monitor with 27-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Smart Crystal Sound display and a four-sided near-edgeless infinity screen design. The sound from the Smart Crystal Sound Display ebbs and flows in-sync with on-screen motions while integrated screen panel vibrates like a speaker membrane—immersing the content creator in audio and enabling the sound effects in videos to really come to life. Manage productivity with the unique Smart Power10 function that optimizes power consumption by identifying which compatible devices are charging when tethered to the monitor to allow the right amount of power distribution to each. Make photo retouching and video editing a snap when you view colors the way they were always meant to be seen, with the high-quality natural color range of the Lenovo Qreator 27 Monitor with 10-bit color depth, 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and the support of over one billion colors. A one-cable solution simultaneously delivers power, data, video, and audio signal, making connections to laptops, smartphones, and other compatible devices seamless. Plus, enjoy a clutter-free desktop with the convenient wireless charging function built into the base. Lenovo

Panel Size: 27″

27″ Panel Type: IPS

IPS Backlight: WLED

WLED Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Color Gamut: 98% DCI-P3, 10-bit, DisplayHDR 400

98% DCI-P3, 10-bit, DisplayHDR 400 Brightness: 400 cd/m2

400 cd/m2 Refresh Rate: 60Hz

60Hz Response Time: 4ms

4ms I/O: HDMI 2.0 DP 1.2 USB Type-C 3.1 Gen2 2x USB Type-A 3.0



Pricing and availability: The 27-inch Lenovo Qreator 27 Monitor starts at US$899.99 and is expected to be available starting March 2020.

Lenovo Q27h Monitor

When building up your online portfolio, work smarter not harder with the new premium Lenovo Q27h Monitor that allows users to seamlessly switch between entertainment and their latest creative project without compromising on quality, aesthetics, or functionality. See the difference that a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS high-resolution display with 350 nits of brightness makes. When the monitor is connected to your compatible laptop, mobile device, or favorite studio equipment via the USB Type-C one-cable solution, it enables the right distribution of power to each device for fast audio signal, data, and video transfers—all simultaneously. Equipped with integrated speakers for superb audio, the four-sided near-edgeless bezel brings a noticeably wider viewing experience when playing the hottest gaming titles in your spare time with super-fast 4ms response time, a smooth 75Hz refresh rate to reduce motion blur in the game, all supported with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology. It’s also virtually flicker-free and TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certified helping to make it easier on the eyes while providing amazing video picture quality. Lenovo

Panel Size: 27″

27″ Panel Type: IPS

IPS Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Color Gamut: 99% Adobe sRGB

99% Adobe sRGB Brightness: 350 cd/m2

350 cd/m2 Refresh Rate: 75Hz

75Hz Response Time: 4ms

4ms I/O: HDMI 1.4 DP 1.2 USB Type-C 3.1 2x USB Type-A 3.0 Audio Out 3.5mm



Pricing and availability: The 27-inch Lenovo Q27h Monitor starts at US$349.99 and is expected to be available starting April 2020

