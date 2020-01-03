[CES 2020] Lenovo introduces new ThinkCentre, updated ThinkPad & ThinkVision devices

Lenovo is in full swing just ahead of CES 2020 and has announced a number of updates and new devices in their Think lineup. With refreshes to their Lenovo ThinkPads and ThinkVisions, the company is also introducing a new ThinkCentre AIO at the annual electronics show. We’ve reviewed quite a few of Lenovo’s ThinkPads in the past and have generally been impressed with their offerings.
Without further ado, let’s jump in and see what’s new with Lenovo’s Think lineup!
ThinkCentre M90a
All-in-One (AIO) desktops fulfil many unique requirements, be it front of house retail or hospitality, or enhancing fixed desk end user needs. The latest all-new ThinkCentre M90a AIO focuses on key areas of excellence for all-in-one desktops including high performance featuring 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and a 23.8-inch FHD display. The M90a includes Modern Standby for instant access to the latest messages, and Dolby Atmos audio. As with any laptop, desktop security is a top priority, and the M90a sets new standards by adding smart innovative ThinkShield security features. The M90a includes a 23.8-inch FHD display with optional PrivacyGuard to protect sensitive information and PrivacyAlert to warn users of any “over the shoulder” spies. Furthermore, software can automatically blur the screen when the user turns away from the display. The IR Camera with ThinkShutter™ blocks the lens to ensure you are only seen when you want to be, and the camera can also provide face recognition biometric login through Windows Hello.Lenovo
Specifications of the new ThinkCentre M90a AIO include:
- CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ U i7 vPro Processors
- Graphics: Up to AMD® RadeonTM 625 2GB gDDR5
- Memory: Up to 32GB DDR4, 2x SODIMM
- Storage: Up to 2TB 2.5” HDD; Up to 1TB M.2 OPAL SSD; Up to 1TB M.2 Non-OPAL SSD; Up to 16GB M.2 Intel® Optane™ Memory; Slim ODD Rambo/DVD ROM
- Camera: HD + IR camera with ThinkShutter
- Screen Size & Resolution: 23.8” WVA WLED (1920×1080) FHD (250nit); 23.8” PrivacyGuard (1920×1080) FHD (350nit)
- I/O Ports: 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2; 1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1;1x 3-in-1 card reader; 1x Audio (Headphone and Microphone Combo Jack); 4x USB 3.1; Serial port optional; DP out/LAN/DC in; 1x M.2 2280 and 2242 for SSD and Intel® Optane™
- Audio: Dolby® Atmos® Speaker System
- WiFi: WLAN 802.11 AX
- Mil-Spec: 9 items (low altitude, high/low temperature, temperature
shock, humidity, sand and dust, vibration, and shock)
- Toolless Access: Yes
- Security: Match on Chip Touch Fingerprint Reader; dTPM 2.0 chip; ThinkShutter camera cover; PrivacyAlert; PrivacyGuard; USB protection; Kensington™ lock slot
- Dimensions: 541 x 492.2 x 46mm (Standard display, FFstand, VOIP, Non-ODD)
- Weight: 7.51 kg
Lenovo ThinkPad
ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga
ThinkPad legendary durability and user experience continues in the latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga. Mil-Spec tested build quality with a keyboard that offers the best in typing comfort and includes new unified communications function row buttons for instant Voice-over-IP access. Our currently available ThinkPadX1 Carbon is part of Intel’s Project Athena innovation program, and it’s our intention to ensure this remastered ThinkPadX1 Carbon is also a part of the program standards for PC experience targets and hardware specification for excellent responsiveness, battery life and instant wake. Combined with Dolby Atmos audio and optional Dolby Vision supported displays, the latest ThinkPad X1 laptops are productivity powerhouses.Lenovo
Specifications of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 include:
- CPU: CML U: i5/i7, i5/i7 vPro – includes 6-core i7
- Graphics: Integrated
- Memory: LPDDR3 8GB / 16GB
- Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe SSD
- Camera: HD + IR w/ThinkShutter
- Battery (Size/Life): 51Wh 10- >18.5hrs
- Rapid Charge – 80%: Yes (w\ 65W AC)
- Keyboard: White LEDs & Backlight (1.5mm & 4.5mm TP) w/New UC Keys
- Screen to Body Ratio: 81%
- Screen Size & Resolution: 14”, FHD LP IPS (400nit), FHD IPS LP Touch (400nit), FHD IPS ePrivacy AG (500nit) Touch, WQHD IPS(300nit), HDR 400 LP UHD IPS (500 nit) 10bit
- Docking: Thunderbolt 3, USB3.0, Side Mechanical (CS18)
- Ethernet: Via “New” Ethernet Docking Dongle
- I/O Ports: 2x USB3.1 (Gen1), 2x TBT3, HDMI 1.4, Audio
- Audio: Dolby Atmos Speaker System, 4 mics
- Wireless: WLAN 802.11 AX / NFC / LTE CAT9 & CAT16
- Biometric/Security: Bio Touch FPR, IR Camera, ThinkShutter RGB&IR, dTPM 2.0
- Materials: CF A Cover w/ Paint or Weave, Mag Hybrid C & D
- Color: Black or Black with Carbon Fiber Top Cover
- Dimensions: 323mm x 217mm x 14.9 mm (-1.0)
- Weight: 2.40lbs / 1.09kg (0.0lbs)
Specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 include:
- CPU: CML: i5/i7, i5/i7 vPro – Includes 6-core i7
- Graphics: Intel UHD
- Memory: LPDDR3 8GB / 16GB
- Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe SSD
- Camera: HD w/Privacy, HD + IR w/ Privacy
- Battery (Size/Life): 51Wh / 10- >15hrs
- Rapid Charge – 80%: Yes (w\ 65W AC)
- Keyboard: Keyboard with backlight (1.5mm & 4.5mm TP) w/New UC Keys
- Screen Size & Resolution:14” FHD IPS (400nit), (AG Option) FHD ePrivacy AG (500nit), WQHD IPS (300nit), HDR400 UHD IPS (500nit)
- Pen: Integrated and Optional ThinkPad Pens
- Docking: Side Mechanical Dock, Thunderbolt 3, USB3.0
- Ethernet: Via Native Ethernet Dongle
- I/O Ports: 2x USB3.1 (2xGen1), 2x TBT 3, Audio
- Video: Ports/Audio HDMI 1.4, Thunderbolt 3 (DP1.2), DASS, 4 mics
- Wireless: 802.11 AX / LTE CAT9 & 16 / NFC
- Biometric/Security: Touch FPR, IR Camera, ThinkShutter RGB&IR, dTPM 2.0
- Materials: A:ALU, C: ALU, D:Mag
- Color: Iron Gray
- Dimensions: 223mm x 218mm x 15.25 mm
- Weight: 2.99lbs/1.3kg
ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II
ThinkPad is renowned for its keyboard, but what if you have your laptop docked and connected to an external display? The new ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II mirrors the same design and function and provides a familiar touch and feel. Connect via 2.4Ghz wireless or with Bluetooth 5 made easy through Microsoft Swift Pair in Windows 10 for a cable-free desk environment. The new rechargeable keyboard offers up to two months battery life on a single charge and just fifteen minutes of charging via USB Type-C delivers up to a week of life. ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II can connect to up to two devices with support for Windows and Android and also includes 6-point entry for the visually impaired.Lenovo
Specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II include:
- Supported OS: Windows 10, Windows 7, Android 9
- PC Systems Supported: PC or Tablet with USB Port or Bluetooth®
- Layout: Compact Keyboard
- Number of Keys: Varies depending on language
- Tilt Adjustable: Yes
- Key Style: Chiclet
- Switch Type: Scissor Switch
- Key Pitch X-direction: 19.05 mm
- Key Pitch Y-direction: 19.05 mm
- Key Lifecycle: Up to 10 Million Clicks
- Spill-resistant: Yes
- Special Features: ThinkPad TrackPoint, 6-point Key Entry for Visually Impaired
- Interface: Bluetooth® 5.0 and 2.4 GHz
- Wireless: via Nano USB-A Receiver
- Bluetooth: Quick Pairing Supports Microsoft Swift Pair
- Battery: Integrated Rechargeable Battery
- Battery Life: Up to 2 Months in Single Charge
- Power Requirement: 5V, 0.5A via USB-C Charging Port
- Included:Charging Cable USB-C to USB-A (1 m)
- Warranty: 1 Year
- Color: Black
- Dimensions (W x D x H) (mm): 306 x 164 x 14mm (12.05″ x 6.46″ x 0.55″)
- Weight: Starting at 1.01 lbs. (460g)
Lenovo ThinkVision
ThinkVision Creator Extreme
The all new ThinkVision Creator Extreme is a 27-inch HDR1000 compatible display that delivers lifelike images thanks to 1152 mini-LED zones and 10,368 LEDs for dynamic local dimming. Designed for professional content creators, the monitor produces highly accurate visuals that allows users to design every frame with extreme precision. The display also includes factory calibrated color accuracy with 99% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB and 100% BT.709 color gamut. Advanced technology brought together in an incredibly slim design contains the latest in port connectivity with HDMI 2.0, DP1.4 and USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2 ports with up to 90W delivery to compatible devices. Creator Extreme also features Smart Power that keeps a check on and regulates power delivery ensuring secure device connectivity via USB Type-C, making them perfect tools for videographers, graphics designers and business professionals.Lenovo
Specifications of the ThinkVision Creator Extreme include:
- Panel Size: 27’’ 16:9 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 )
- Panel: In-Plane Switching
- Color Gamut: 99% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, and 100% BT.709
- Max Brightness: 1000 cd/m2 (peak)
- HDR: Yes
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Technology: Mini LED 1152 zones
- Response time: 14ms
- Resolution: UHD (3840 x 2160 )
- Viewing angle: 178°/178°
- Stand: Lift, tilt, swivel and pivot
- Speakers: No
- Ports: 1x USB Type-C Gen2 (DP1.4 Alt Mode), 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4, 1x Audio Out (3.5mm), 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 with 1 BC (downstream)
- PIP/PBP: No
- Cables Included
- 1x Power cable (1.8 m)
- 1x DP cable (1.8 m) (NA & LA only)
- 1x USB Type-C to Type-A cable, (1.8 m) (NA & LA only)
- 1x USB Type-C to Type-C cable (1.8 m)
- Dimensions (D x H x W): 245 x 462.4 x 808.6 mm (9.65 x 18.21 x 31.84 inches)
ThinkVision P27h-20
ThinkVision P27h-20 provides an extraordinary visual and audio experience with near-edgeless borders on all sides, QHD clarity and integrated speakers. The one-cable USB Type-C solution with Smart Power offers up to 90W power delivery, ethernet passthrough, audio, video and data. Multiple displays can be simply daisy-chained together using the DisplayPort. The 27-inch monitor is designed with a solid ergonomic stand with 135mm lift range and adjustable tilt angle for maximum viewing comfort.Lenovo
Specifications of the ThinkVision P27h-20 include:
- Panel Size: 27’’ 16:9 QHD (2560 x 1440), Anti-Glare
- Panel Type/Backlight: IPS/WLED
- Color Gamut: 99% sRGB, and 99% BT.709, 85% DCI-P3
- Max Brightness: 350 nits
- Display Colors: 16.7 Million
- Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 3M:1
- Borderless Screen: Yes
- Response time: 4/6/15 ms (G-to-G)
- Resolution: QHD (2560 x 1440)
- Viewing angle: 178 degrees
- Stand/Mounting Support: Swivel, tilt, pivot & increased lift (max 135mm)/VESA Mount (100mm)
- Ports: Ethernet, HDMI, DP ports with USB hub; Audio-out
- Bezel Width – Top/Bottom/Sides: 0.08” x .9” x .08”
- Cables Included
- USB-C – USB-C Cable
- NA only: HDMI, DisplayPort – DisplayPort, USB-C – USB-C (1.8 m)
- Dimensions (W x D x H) (Unpacked with Stand): 24.08” x 1.79″ x 14.5”
ThinkVision T24v-20
ThinkVision T24v-20 is designed to empower the next generation. With smarter innovative features focused on collaboration and employee engagement, the T24v-20 includes a Full-HD IR camera which supports instant and secure facial recognition login with Windows Hello and remains secure with ThinkShutter camera cover. VoIP meetings become a breeze with dual-microphones and integrated stereo speakers or connect headphones to the 3.5mm audio port for more privacy. The 23.8-inch display provides an intuitive user experience with adjustable angles for the camera and ergonomic stand.Lenovo
Specifications of the ThinkVision T24v-20 include:
- Panel Size: 23.8-inch
- Panel: In-Plane Switching
- Color Gamut: NTSC 72%
- Brightness: 250 cd/m2 (typical)
- HDR: No
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Technology: Built-in webcam, dual-array microphone and speaker, Face tracking, Auto-Alarm Icon
- Response time: 4ms (Extreme Mode)
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Viewing angle: 178°/178°
- Stand: Lift, tilt, swivel and pivot
- Speakers: Yes (2 x 3W)
- Ports: VGA, HDMI1.4, DP1.2, 1x USB-B 3.0 upstream, 4x USB-A 3.0 (with 1 BC) downstream
- PIP/PBP: No
- Cables Included: 1x Power cable, 1x DP cable, 1x USB Type-A to Type-B cable
- Dimensions (D x H x W): TBD
ThinkVision T34w-20
The new ThinkVision T34w-20 offers a 34-inch 21:9 1500R curved display with 3440 x 1440 resolution and a USB Type-C one cable solution, with Smart Power, that delivers up to 75W power, data and video throughput. With high brightness and contrast ratio, it’s an ideal as a replacement for a dual-screen configuration, and includes an ergonomic stand, cable management and a number of ports for easy expansion.Lenovo
Specifications of the ThinkVision T34w-20 include:
- Panel Size: 34-inch
- Panel: VA
- Color Gamut: 99% sRGB
- Brightness: 350 cd/m² (typical)
- HDR: No
- Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
- Technology: USB Type-C power delivery up to 75W by Smart Power
- Response time: 4ms (Extreme Mode), 6ms (Normal Mode)
- Resolution: 3440 x 1440
- Viewing angle: 178°/178°
- Stand: Lift, tilt, swivel
- Speakers: No
- Ports: 1x USB Type-C Gen1 (DP1.2 Alt Mode), 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.2, 1x Audio Out (3.5mm), 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 with 1 BC (downstream)
- PIP/PBP: No
- Cables Included: 1x Power cable, 1x DP cable, 1x USB Type-C to Type-C cable, 1x USB Type-C to Type-A cable
- Dimensions: (D x H x W) 245.0 x 597.4 x 808.6 mm (9.65 x 23.52 x 31.84 inches)
Pricing & Availability
The new Think lineup from Lenovo is expected to be available starting in March 2020 and releasing throughout the year. The pricing below is in USD.
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is expected to be available in 2020, starting at $1,499.
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 is expected to be available in 2020, starting at $1,599.
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a AIO is expected to be available from June 2020, starting at $1099.
- Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II is expected to be available from May 2020, starting at $99.99.
- Lenovo ThinkVision Creator Extreme is expected to be available from April 2020, starting at $2,499.
- Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 is expected to be available from March 2020, starting at $799.
- Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 is expected to be available from March 2020, starting at $499.
- Lenovo ThinkVision T24v-20 is expected to be available from April 2020, starting at $264.
