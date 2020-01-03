[CES 2020] Lenovo introduces new ThinkCentre, updated ThinkPad & ThinkVision devices

Lenovo is in full swing just ahead of CES 2020 and has announced a number of updates and new devices in their Think lineup. With refreshes to their Lenovo ThinkPads and ThinkVisions, the company is also introducing a new ThinkCentre AIO at the annual electronics show. We’ve reviewed quite a few of Lenovo’s ThinkPads in the past and have generally been impressed with their offerings.

Without further ado, let’s jump in and see what’s new with Lenovo’s Think lineup!

ThinkCentre M90a

All-in-One (AIO) desktops fulfil many unique requirements, be it front of house retail or hospitality, or enhancing fixed desk end user needs. The latest all-new ThinkCentre M90a AIO focuses on key areas of excellence for all-in-one desktops including high performance featuring 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and a 23.8-inch FHD display. The M90a includes Modern Standby for instant access to the latest messages, and Dolby Atmos audio. As with any laptop, desktop security is a top priority, and the M90a sets new standards by adding smart innovative ThinkShield security features. The M90a includes a 23.8-inch FHD display with optional PrivacyGuard to protect sensitive information and PrivacyAlert to warn users of any “over the shoulder” spies. Furthermore, software can automatically blur the screen when the user turns away from the display. The IR Camera with ThinkShutter™ blocks the lens to ensure you are only seen when you want to be, and the camera can also provide face recognition biometric login through Windows Hello. Lenovo

Specifications of the new ThinkCentre M90a AIO include:

CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ U i7 vPro Processors

Up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ U i7 vPro Processors Graphics: Up to AMD® RadeonTM 625 2GB gDDR5

Up to AMD® RadeonTM 625 2GB gDDR5 Memory: Up to 32GB DDR4, 2x SODIMM

Up to 32GB DDR4, 2x SODIMM Storage: Up to 2TB 2.5” HDD; Up to 1TB M.2 OPAL SSD; Up to 1TB M.2 Non-OPAL SSD; Up to 16GB M.2 Intel® Optane™ Memory; Slim ODD Rambo/DVD ROM

Up to 2TB 2.5” HDD; Up to 1TB M.2 OPAL SSD; Up to 1TB M.2 Non-OPAL SSD; Up to 16GB M.2 Intel® Optane™ Memory; Slim ODD Rambo/DVD ROM Camera: HD + IR camera with ThinkShutter

HD + IR camera with ThinkShutter Screen Size & Resolution: 23.8” WVA WLED (1920×1080) FHD (250nit); 23.8” PrivacyGuard (1920×1080) FHD (350nit)

23.8” WVA WLED (1920×1080) FHD (250nit); 23.8” PrivacyGuard (1920×1080) FHD (350nit) I/O Ports: 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2; 1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1;1x 3-in-1 card reader; 1x Audio (Headphone and Microphone Combo Jack); 4x USB 3.1; Serial port optional; DP out/LAN/DC in; 1x M.2 2280 and 2242 for SSD and Intel® Optane™

2x USB 3.1 Gen 2; 1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1;1x 3-in-1 card reader; 1x Audio (Headphone and Microphone Combo Jack); 4x USB 3.1; Serial port optional; DP out/LAN/DC in; 1x M.2 2280 and 2242 for SSD and Intel® Optane™ Audio: Dolby® Atmos® Speaker System

Dolby® Atmos® Speaker System WiFi: WLAN 802.11 AX

WLAN 802.11 AX Mil-Spec: 9 items (low altitude, high/low temperature, temperature

shock, humidity, sand and dust, vibration, and shock)

9 items (low altitude, high/low temperature, temperature shock, humidity, sand and dust, vibration, and shock) Toolless Access: Yes

Yes Security: Match on Chip Touch Fingerprint Reader; dTPM 2.0 chip; ThinkShutter camera cover; PrivacyAlert; PrivacyGuard; USB protection; Kensington™ lock slot

Match on Chip Touch Fingerprint Reader; dTPM 2.0 chip; ThinkShutter camera cover; PrivacyAlert; PrivacyGuard; USB protection; Kensington™ lock slot Dimensions: 541 x 492.2 x 46mm (Standard display, FFstand, VOIP, Non-ODD)

541 x 492.2 x 46mm (Standard display, FFstand, VOIP, Non-ODD) Weight: 7.51 kg

Lenovo ThinkPad

ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga

ThinkPad X1 Gen 8 Carbon

ThinkPad legendary durability and user experience continues in the latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga. Mil-Spec tested build quality with a keyboard that offers the best in typing comfort and includes new unified communications function row buttons for instant Voice-over-IP access. Our currently available ThinkPadX1 Carbon is part of Intel’s Project Athena innovation program, and it’s our intention to ensure this remastered ThinkPadX1 Carbon is also a part of the program standards for PC experience targets and hardware specification for excellent responsiveness, battery life and instant wake. Combined with Dolby Atmos audio and optional Dolby Vision supported displays, the latest ThinkPad X1 laptops are productivity powerhouses. Lenovo

Specifications of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 include:

CPU: CML U: i5/i7, i5/i7 vPro – includes 6-core i7

CML U: i5/i7, i5/i7 vPro – includes 6-core i7 Graphics: Integrated

Integrated Memory: LPDDR3 8GB / 16GB

LPDDR3 8GB / 16GB Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe SSD

Up to 2TB PCIe SSD Camera: HD + IR w/ThinkShutter

HD + IR w/ThinkShutter Battery (Size/Life): 51Wh 10- >18.5hrs

51Wh 10- >18.5hrs Rapid Charge – 80%: Yes (w\ 65W AC)

Yes (w\ 65W AC) Keyboard: White LEDs & Backlight (1.5mm & 4.5mm TP) w/New UC Keys

White LEDs & Backlight (1.5mm & 4.5mm TP) w/New UC Keys Screen to Body Ratio: 81%

81% Screen Size & Resolution: 14”, FHD LP IPS (400nit), FHD IPS LP Touch (400nit), FHD IPS ePrivacy AG (500nit) Touch, WQHD IPS(300nit), HDR 400 LP UHD IPS (500 nit) 10bit

14”, FHD LP IPS (400nit), FHD IPS LP Touch (400nit), FHD IPS ePrivacy AG (500nit) Touch, WQHD IPS(300nit), HDR 400 LP UHD IPS (500 nit) 10bit Docking: Thunderbolt 3, USB3.0, Side Mechanical (CS18)

Thunderbolt 3, USB3.0, Side Mechanical (CS18) Ethernet: Via “New” Ethernet Docking Dongle

Via “New” Ethernet Docking Dongle I/O Ports: 2x USB3.1 (Gen1), 2x TBT3, HDMI 1.4, Audio

2x USB3.1 (Gen1), 2x TBT3, HDMI 1.4, Audio Audio: Dolby Atmos Speaker System, 4 mics

Dolby Atmos Speaker System, 4 mics Wireless: WLAN 802.11 AX / NFC / LTE CAT9 & CAT16

WLAN 802.11 AX / NFC / LTE CAT9 & CAT16 Biometric/Security: Bio Touch FPR, IR Camera, ThinkShutter RGB&IR, dTPM 2.0

Bio Touch FPR, IR Camera, ThinkShutter RGB&IR, dTPM 2.0 Materials: CF A Cover w/ Paint or Weave, Mag Hybrid C & D

CF A Cover w/ Paint or Weave, Mag Hybrid C & D Color: Black or Black with Carbon Fiber Top Cover

Black or Black with Carbon Fiber Top Cover Dimensions: 323mm x 217mm x 14.9 mm (-1.0)

323mm x 217mm x 14.9 mm (-1.0) Weight: 2.40lbs / 1.09kg (0.0lbs)

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5

Specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 include:

CPU: CML: i5/i7, i5/i7 vPro – Includes 6-core i7

CML: i5/i7, i5/i7 vPro – Includes 6-core i7 Graphics: Intel UHD

Intel UHD Memory: LPDDR3 8GB / 16GB

LPDDR3 8GB / 16GB Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe SSD

Up to 2TB PCIe SSD Camera: HD w/Privacy, HD + IR w/ Privacy

HD w/Privacy, HD + IR w/ Privacy Battery (Size/Life): 51Wh / 10- >15hrs

51Wh / 10- >15hrs Rapid Charge – 80%: Yes (w\ 65W AC)

Keyboard: Keyboard with backlight (1.5mm & 4.5mm TP) w/New UC Keys

Screen Size & Resolution: 14” FHD IPS (400nit), (AG Option) FHD ePrivacy AG (500nit), WQHD IPS (300nit), HDR400 UHD IPS (500nit)

14” FHD IPS (400nit), (AG Option) FHD ePrivacy AG (500nit), WQHD IPS (300nit), HDR400 UHD IPS (500nit) Pen: Integrated and Optional ThinkPad Pens

Integrated and Optional ThinkPad Pens Docking: Side Mechanical Dock, Thunderbolt 3, USB3.0

Side Mechanical Dock, Thunderbolt 3, USB3.0 Ethernet: Via Native Ethernet Dongle

Via Native Ethernet Dongle I/O Ports: 2x USB3.1 (2xGen1), 2x TBT 3, Audio

2x USB3.1 (2xGen1), 2x TBT 3, Audio Video: Ports/Audio HDMI 1.4, Thunderbolt 3 (DP1.2), DASS, 4 mics

Ports/Audio HDMI 1.4, Thunderbolt 3 (DP1.2), DASS, 4 mics Wireless: 802.11 AX / LTE CAT9 & 16 / NFC

802.11 AX / LTE CAT9 & 16 / NFC Biometric/Security: Touch FPR, IR Camera, ThinkShutter RGB&IR, dTPM 2.0

Touch FPR, IR Camera, ThinkShutter RGB&IR, dTPM 2.0 Materials: A:ALU, C: ALU, D:Mag

A:ALU, C: ALU, D:Mag Color: Iron Gray

Iron Gray Dimensions: 223mm x 218mm x 15.25 mm

223mm x 218mm x 15.25 mm Weight: 2.99lbs/1.3kg

ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II

ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II

ThinkPad is renowned for its keyboard, but what if you have your laptop docked and connected to an external display? The new ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II mirrors the same design and function and provides a familiar touch and feel. Connect via 2.4Ghz wireless or with Bluetooth 5 made easy through Microsoft Swift Pair in Windows 10 for a cable-free desk environment. The new rechargeable keyboard offers up to two months battery life on a single charge and just fifteen minutes of charging via USB Type-C delivers up to a week of life. ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II can connect to up to two devices with support for Windows and Android and also includes 6-point entry for the visually impaired. Lenovo

Specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II include:

Supported OS: Windows 10, Windows 7, Android 9

Windows 10, Windows 7, Android 9 PC Systems Supported: PC or Tablet with USB Port or Bluetooth®

PC or Tablet with USB Port or Bluetooth® Layout: Compact Keyboard

Compact Keyboard Number of Keys: Varies depending on language

Varies depending on language Tilt Adjustable: Yes

Yes Key Style: Chiclet

Chiclet Switch Type: Scissor Switch

Scissor Switch Key Pitch X-direction: 19.05 mm

19.05 mm Key Pitch Y-direction: 19.05 mm

19.05 mm Key Lifecycle: Up to 10 Million Clicks

Up to 10 Million Clicks Spill-resistant: Yes

Yes Special Features: ThinkPad TrackPoint, 6-point Key Entry for Visually Impaired

ThinkPad TrackPoint, 6-point Key Entry for Visually Impaired Interface: Bluetooth® 5.0 and 2.4 GHz

Bluetooth® 5.0 and 2.4 GHz Wireless: via Nano USB-A Receiver

via Nano USB-A Receiver Bluetooth: Quick Pairing Supports Microsoft Swift Pair

Quick Pairing Supports Microsoft Swift Pair Battery: Integrated Rechargeable Battery

Integrated Rechargeable Battery Battery Life: Up to 2 Months in Single Charge

Up to 2 Months in Single Charge Power Requirement: 5V, 0.5A via USB-C Charging Port

5V, 0.5A via USB-C Charging Port Included: Charging Cable USB-C to USB-A (1 m)

Charging Cable USB-C to USB-A (1 m) Warranty: 1 Year

1 Year Color: Black

Black Dimensions (W x D x H) (mm): 306 x 164 x 14mm (12.05″ x 6.46″ x 0.55″)

306 x 164 x 14mm (12.05″ x 6.46″ x 0.55″) Weight: Starting at 1.01 lbs. (460g)

Lenovo ThinkVision

ThinkVision Creator Extreme

ThinkVision Creator Extreme

The all new ThinkVision Creator Extreme is a 27-inch HDR1000 compatible display that delivers lifelike images thanks to 1152 mini-LED zones and 10,368 LEDs for dynamic local dimming. Designed for professional content creators, the monitor produces highly accurate visuals that allows users to design every frame with extreme precision. The display also includes factory calibrated color accuracy with 99% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB and 100% BT.709 color gamut. Advanced technology brought together in an incredibly slim design contains the latest in port connectivity with HDMI 2.0, DP1.4 and USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2 ports with up to 90W delivery to compatible devices. Creator Extreme also features Smart Power that keeps a check on and regulates power delivery ensuring secure device connectivity via USB Type-C, making them perfect tools for videographers, graphics designers and business professionals. Lenovo

Specifications of the ThinkVision Creator Extreme include:

Panel Size: 27’’ 16:9 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 )

27’’ 16:9 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 ) Panel: In-Plane Switching

In-Plane Switching Color Gamut: 99% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, and 100% BT.709

99% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, and 100% BT.709 Max Brightness: 1000 cd/m2 (peak)

1000 cd/m2 (peak) HDR: Yes

Yes Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Technology: Mini LED 1152 zones

Mini LED 1152 zones Response time: 14ms

14ms Resolution: UHD (3840 x 2160 )

UHD (3840 x 2160 ) Viewing angle: 178°/178°

178°/178° Stand: Lift, tilt, swivel and pivot

Lift, tilt, swivel and pivot Speakers: No

No Ports: 1x USB Type-C Gen2 (DP1.4 Alt Mode), 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4, 1x Audio Out (3.5mm), 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 with 1 BC (downstream)

1x USB Type-C Gen2 (DP1.4 Alt Mode), 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4, 1x Audio Out (3.5mm), 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 with 1 BC (downstream) PIP/PBP: No

No Cables Included 1x Power cable (1.8 m) 1x DP cable (1.8 m) (NA & LA only) 1x USB Type-C to Type-A cable, (1.8 m) (NA & LA only) 1x USB Type-C to Type-C cable (1.8 m)

Dimensions (D x H x W): 245 x 462.4 x 808.6 mm (9.65 x 18.21 x 31.84 inches)

ThinkVision P27h-20

ThinkVision P27h-20

ThinkVision P27h-20 provides an extraordinary visual and audio experience with near-edgeless borders on all sides, QHD clarity and integrated speakers. The one-cable USB Type-C solution with Smart Power offers up to 90W power delivery, ethernet passthrough, audio, video and data. Multiple displays can be simply daisy-chained together using the DisplayPort. The 27-inch monitor is designed with a solid ergonomic stand with 135mm lift range and adjustable tilt angle for maximum viewing comfort. Lenovo

Specifications of the ThinkVision P27h-20 include:

Panel Size: 27’’ 16:9 QHD (2560 x 1440), Anti-Glare

27’’ 16:9 QHD (2560 x 1440), Anti-Glare Panel Type/Backlight: I PS/WLED

PS/WLED Color Gamut: 99% sRGB, and 99% BT.709, 85% DCI-P3

99% sRGB, and 99% BT.709, 85% DCI-P3 Max Brightness: 350 nits

350 nits Display Colors: 16.7 Million

16.7 Million Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 3M:1

3M:1 Borderless Screen: Yes

Yes Response time: 4/6/15 ms (G-to-G)

4/6/15 ms (G-to-G) Resolution: QHD (2560 x 1440)

QHD (2560 x 1440) Viewing angle: 178 degrees

178 degrees Stand/Mounting Support: Swivel, tilt, pivot & increased lift (max 135mm)/VESA Mount (100mm)

Swivel, tilt, pivot & increased lift (max 135mm)/VESA Mount (100mm) Ports: Ethernet, HDMI, DP ports with USB hub; Audio-out

Ethernet, HDMI, DP ports with USB hub; Audio-out Bezel Width – Top/Bottom/Sides: 0.08” x .9” x .08”

0.08” x .9” x .08” Cables Included USB-C – USB-C Cable NA only: HDMI, DisplayPort – DisplayPort, USB-C – USB-C (1.8 m)

Dimensions (W x D x H) (Unpacked with Stand): 24.08” x 1.79″ x 14.5”

ThinkVision T24v-20

ThinkVision T24v-20

ThinkVision T24v-20 is designed to empower the next generation. With smarter innovative features focused on collaboration and employee engagement, the T24v-20 includes a Full-HD IR camera which supports instant and secure facial recognition login with Windows Hello and remains secure with ThinkShutter camera cover. VoIP meetings become a breeze with dual-microphones and integrated stereo speakers or connect headphones to the 3.5mm audio port for more privacy. The 23.8-inch display provides an intuitive user experience with adjustable angles for the camera and ergonomic stand. Lenovo

Specifications of the ThinkVision T24v-20 include:

Panel Size: 23.8-inch

23.8-inch Panel: In-Plane Switching

In-Plane Switching Color Gamut: NTSC 72%

NTSC 72% Brightness: 250 cd/m2 (typical)

250 cd/m2 (typical) HDR: No

No Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Technology: Built-in webcam, dual-array microphone and speaker, Face tracking, Auto-Alarm Icon

Built-in webcam, dual-array microphone and speaker, Face tracking, Auto-Alarm Icon Response time: 4ms (Extreme Mode)

4ms (Extreme Mode) Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Viewing angle: 178°/178°

178°/178° Stand: Lift, tilt, swivel and pivot

Lift, tilt, swivel and pivot Speakers: Yes (2 x 3W)

Yes (2 x 3W) Ports: VGA, HDMI1.4, DP1.2, 1x USB-B 3.0 upstream, 4x USB-A 3.0 (with 1 BC) downstream

VGA, HDMI1.4, DP1.2, 1x USB-B 3.0 upstream, 4x USB-A 3.0 (with 1 BC) downstream PIP/PBP: No

No Cables Included: 1x Power cable, 1x DP cable, 1x USB Type-A to Type-B cable

1x Power cable, 1x DP cable, 1x USB Type-A to Type-B cable Dimensions (D x H x W): TBD

ThinkVision T34w-20

ThinkVision T34w-20

The new ThinkVision T34w-20 offers a 34-inch 21:9 1500R curved display with 3440 x 1440 resolution and a USB Type-C one cable solution, with Smart Power, that delivers up to 75W power, data and video throughput. With high brightness and contrast ratio, it’s an ideal as a replacement for a dual-screen configuration, and includes an ergonomic stand, cable management and a number of ports for easy expansion. Lenovo

Specifications of the ThinkVision T34w-20 include:

Panel Size: 34-inch

34-inch Panel: VA

VA Color Gamut: 99% sRGB

99% sRGB Brightness: 350 cd/m² (typical)

350 cd/m² (typical) HDR: No

No Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Technology: USB Type-C power delivery up to 75W by Smart Power

USB Type-C power delivery up to 75W by Smart Power Response time: 4ms (Extreme Mode), 6ms (Normal Mode)

4ms (Extreme Mode), 6ms (Normal Mode) Resolution: 3440 x 1440

3440 x 1440 Viewing angle: 178°/178°

178°/178° Stand: Lift, tilt, swivel

Lift, tilt, swivel Speakers: No

No Ports: 1x USB Type-C Gen1 (DP1.2 Alt Mode), 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.2, 1x Audio Out (3.5mm), 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 with 1 BC (downstream)

1x USB Type-C Gen1 (DP1.2 Alt Mode), 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.2, 1x Audio Out (3.5mm), 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 with 1 BC (downstream) PIP/PBP: No

No Cables Included: 1x Power cable, 1x DP cable, 1x USB Type-C to Type-C cable, 1x USB Type-C to Type-A cable

1x Power cable, 1x DP cable, 1x USB Type-C to Type-C cable, 1x USB Type-C to Type-A cable Dimensions: (D x H x W) 245.0 x 597.4 x 808.6 mm (9.65 x 23.52 x 31.84 inches)

Pricing & Availability

The new Think lineup from Lenovo is expected to be available starting in March 2020 and releasing throughout the year. The pricing below is in USD.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is expected to be available in 2020, starting at $1,499.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 is expected to be available in 2020, starting at $1,599.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a AIO is expected to be available from June 2020, starting at $1099.

Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II is expected to be available from May 2020, starting at $99.99.

Lenovo ThinkVision Creator Extreme is expected to be available from April 2020, starting at $2,499.

Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 is expected to be available from March 2020, starting at $799.

Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 is expected to be available from March 2020, starting at $499.

Lenovo ThinkVision T24v-20 is expected to be available from April 2020, starting at $264.

In case you missed our previous Lenovo coverage, you can find it all on our Lenovo CES page. Be sure to check back often for the latest from Lenovo at CES 2020.

What do you think about the new Lenovo ThinkPad, ThinkCentre, and ThinkVision devices? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.