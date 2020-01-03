[CES 2020] Samsung introduces the Galaxy Book Flex α

Samsung already offers a wide variety of laptops, so why not add another series to give consumers more options? That’s where the Galaxy Book Flex α (Alpha) comes in.

Samsung is adding a new variant to the Galaxy Book Flex series with a longer-lasting battery, a QLED display, and great looking design all at a competitive price. Since the laptop comes with a QLED display, that means thin bezels with a brightness of 600-nits. This 2-in-1 PC will come with Active Pen support for those who may be looking to start a new, or finish an existing drawing or project for work or school. On the battery side of things, Samsung claims up to 17.5 hours of usage but when the times come to charge the laptop again, Fast Charge is onboard.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha folded showing off its 2-in-1 design

We all have different routines, and we need technology that works the way we work, and with our new Galaxy Computing line, we’re giving consumers the ability to choose a PC that meets their unique needs. Galaxy Book Flex α is a stellar new variant of the Galaxy Computing line, offering many of the best design, hardware, and display features at an accessible price-point. Samsung

On the specs side of the laptop, the display comes in at 13.3″ QLED FHD (1920 x 1080) display, a 10th generation Intel Core Processor, Intel UHD graphics, either 256/512GB/1TB of internal storage and either 8/16GB of RAM. There’s also a fingerprint scanner for extra security, an active pen that can be purchased separately, and multiple ports such as USB-C, two USB 3.0, an HDMI port, a MicroSD and 3.5mm audio port.

The Galaxy Book Flex α will come in a Royal Silver color and be available in the first half of 2020 in the United States starting at US$829.99.

What do you readers think about Samsung’s latest Galaxy Book Flex Alpha? With the under the hood specs, is this a laptop you would be looking to purchase? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.