[CES 2020] D-Link’s new mesh Wi-Fi router lineup include Wi-Fi 6 routers

Ahead of the official start of CES, D-Link has announced a number of new mesh Wi-Fi routers and range extenders, including some with Wi-Fi 6 support. All routers in the line-up will feature D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh plus enhanced parental controls.

“Most people don’t want to fuss with their Wi-Fi. They want to grab a router, set it up, and go. Our new routers use D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh to remove issues with compatibility while providing the bandwidth and processing needed to reduce congestion and increase efficiency. They also include new enhanced profile-based parental controls that are easy to set up.” Rayan Fakhro, product line manager, consumer solutions, D-Link Systems

The new routers and range extenders use the Wi-Fi Alliance’s new Wi-Fi EasyMesh® technology. As a result, all D-Link routers and range extenders will work seamlessly with other products using the same technology to make Wi-Fi more efficient.

Other features of the new line-up will include WPA3 encryption support, BSS coloring, voice compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, IFTTT integration, and access to support, including chat, through the D-Link Wi-Fi app.

Parental controls are a growing feature for home Wi-Fi solutions. In the case of the new D-Link routers, the enhanced parental controls include an interactive, tap-and-set interface with family member profiles. Once profiles are set up, parents can add devices to them and set schedules.

Available starting in Q1 2020, the new mesh Wi-Fi routers and range extenders will be priced (in USD) as follows:

AC1900 Scalable Mesh Wi-Fi Router (COVR-1900-US), Q1 2020, $119.99

AC1750 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (DIR-1750-US), Q1 2020, $99.99

AC1900 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (DIR-1950-US), Q1 2020, $119.99

AC1750 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender (DAP-1755-US), Q1 2020, $99.99

AC1950 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender (DAP-1955-US), Q1 2020, $109.99

Smart AX1500 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X1560-US), Q1 2020, $119.99

Smart AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X1870-US), Q2 2020, $139.99

Smart AX2400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X2460-US), Q3 2020, $159.99

Smart AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X5460-US), Q1 2020, $279.99

AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender (DAP-X1870-US), Q2 2020, $129.99

AX1800 Whole Home Mesh System (COVR-X1872-US), QX22020, $269.99

What do you think about the new D-Link mesh Wi-Fi router lineup? Are you looking forward to Wi-Fi 6 functionality? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe and be sure to follow all our CES 2020 coverage!