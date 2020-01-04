[CES 2020] Dell’s new monitors include 86″ 4K interactive touch screen

Leading into CES 2020, Dell has announced a number of new monitors, including a monstrous 86″ 4K interactive touch monitor. Alongside the beast, designed to connect users and increase collaboration in real-time, Dell also announced two more 4K monitors, a bunch of lower resolution displays, and updates to Dell Display Manager which bring improved multitasking features, more layout presets, remote management, and quick access keys.

“We’re rolling out higher resolution displays on larger sized screens, wide color coverage and better connectivity optimized for an excellent user experience – from the essential 19” to large-format 86”. And with 96% of employers sharing the belief that monitors are the No.1 driver for employee productivity, doing our job better means the easier it will be for you to do yours.” Yoon Lee, VP, Commercial Displays Marketing

Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor (C8621QT)

The Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor.

In today’s fast-paced workplaces, collaboration is paramount and central to the culture and workflow. Dell has innovated for this collaborative environment an impressive 85.6-inch interactive touch display, digitizing yesterday’s whiteboards. The Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor is designed to connect users and increase collaboration in real-time, featuring 4K UHD resolution, 20-point multi-touch, USB-C connectivity and Dell’s exclusive Screen Drop Feature which helps improve accessibility and reachability for users of different heights. Dell

The Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor (C8621QT) will be available worldwide on April 10, 2020. Pricing will be announced closer to April.

Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor (U4320Q)

The Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor.

Workers can maximize productivity with the power to connect up to four PCs and view the content from each computer simultaneously — ideal for professionals in finance and engineering requiring multi-monitors with high resolution for details. The world’s first height-adjustable 42.5-inch 4K monitor4 also features USB-C connectivity that delivers up to 90W power. Better resolution and more immersive monitors are said to increase overall productivity while reduced clutter and better connectivity drives a better employee experience. Dell

Features and specifications of the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor include:

107.98 cm (42.51 inches) Active Display Area: 941.18 x 529.42 mm (37.05 x 20.84 inches)

3840 x2160 @ 60Hz Aspect Ratio: 16:9

0.2451 x 0.2451 mm Pixels Per Inch (PPI): 103.23

350 cd/m² (typical) Color Depth: 1.06 billion colors

1000:1 (typical) Viewing Angle: 178° vertical/178° horizontal

5 ms gray to gray in Fast mode, 8 ms gray to gray in Normal mode Panel Type: In-Plane Switching Technology

Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (3H) hard coating Backlight Technology: LED

Yes – 5 Preset Layouts Picture-in-Picture (PIP): Yes

2x DP 1.4 (HDCP 2.2), 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB Type-C (Alternate Mode with DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.1 Upstream Port, Power Delivery up to 90W), 1x Analog 2.0 Audio Line out (3.5 mm Jack), 2x USB A, USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps), 1x USB 3.1 with B.C charging adaptability of 2A (Max), 1x USB Type-C Downstream (15W), USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Adjustability: Height adjustable stand (60 mm), Tilt (-5° to 10°), Swivel (-20° to 20°)

Security lock slot (cable lock sold separately), Anti-theft stand lock slot (to lock stand to monitor using screw) Flat Panel Mount Interface: VESA mounting holes (100 mm x 100 mm and 200 mm x 200 mm – behind attached VESA cover)

Weight (panel only – no stand): 13.2 kg (29.10 lb)

The Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor (U4320Q) will be available worldwide on January 30th with an MSRP starting at US$1,049.99.

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor (U2720Q)

The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor.

We know better than anyone that creators need technology that can produce rich, accurate color. In fact, 67% of employers consider wide color coverage, accuracy and calibration to be high priorities in their consideration of monitor investments. With wide color coverage including 95% DCI-P3, users can experience true color reproduction on this 4K UHD resolution monitor with VESA DisplayHDRTM 400, making it the perfect choice for users who value content displayed in accurate color and striking clarity. Dell

Features and specifications of the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor include:

68.47 cm (27 inches) Active Display Area: 596.74 x 335.66mm (23.49 x 13.21 inches)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz Aspect Ratio: 16:9

0.1554 mm x 0.1554 mm Pixels Per Inch (PPI): 163

350 cd/m² (typical) Color Gamut: 99% sRGB, 99% Rec 709, 95% DCI-P3

Delta-E < 2 (average) Color Depth: 1.07 billion colors

1300: 1 (typical) Viewing Angle: 178° vertical/178° horizontal

5ms (gray to gray) fast mode; 8ms (gray to gray) normal mode Panel Technology: In-Plane Switching Technology

LED Connectors: 1x DP 1.4 (HDCP 1.4/ HDCP 1.2), 1x HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 1.4/ HDCP 1.2), 1x USB Type-C (Alternate Mode with DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.1 upstream port, Power Delivery up to 90W), 2 x USB 3.0 Downstream ports, 1x USB 3.0 with B.C 1.2 charging adaptability of 2 A (Max), 1x Analog 2.0 Audio Line out (3.5 mm Jack), 1x USB Type-C Downstream charging port with charging capability up to 3 A (Max)

Height-adjustable (130 mm), Tilt (-5° to 21°), Swivel (-45° to 45°), Pivot (-90° to 90°) Security: Security lock slot (security lock not included), anti-theft stand lock slot (to lock stand to monitor using screw)

VESA mounting holes (100 mm x 100 mm — behind attached VESA cover) Dimensions (with stand) Height (Compressed ~ Extended): 395.2 mm ~ 525.2 mm (15.56 inches ~ 20.68 inches) Width: 611.3 mm (24.07 inches) Depth: 185.0 mm (7.28 inches)

4.4 kg (9.70 lb) Weight (with stand): 6.6 kg (14.55 lb)

The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor and its 25-inch QHD sibling, the Dell UltraSharp 25 USB-C Monitor (U2520D) will be available worldwide on January 30th starting at US$709.99 and $479.99 respectively.

P series & E series Monitors

The Dell P series monitor family.

We are reimagining affordable, everyday monitors with the refresh of our P series and E series monitors. Screen sizes vary from 19” to 27” to meet the needs of all users in the workplace. P series Monitors offer improved resolution (from FHD to QHD), seamless connectivity with USB-C and new multitasking features. E Series Monitors offer integrated speakers as well as height adjustability to help with improved ergonomics designed for better productivity. A recent study found that 92% of employees believed that ergonomically optimized monitors help improve their well-being and overall performance. Dell

Pricing (in USD) and availability of Dell’s refreshed P series and E series monitors are:

Dell 27 Monitor (P2720D): $449.99; available now

$449.99; available now Dell 27 USB-C Monitor (P2720DC): $479.99; available now

$479.99; available now Dell 24 Monitor (P2421D): price TBA; available February 27

price TBA; available February 27 Dell 24 USB-C Monitor (P2421DC): price TBA; available February 27

price TBA; available February 27 Dell E-series Monitors: $109.99 (E1920H), $119.99 (E2020H), $139.99 (E2220H), $169.99 (E2420H), $209.99 (E2420HS), $249.99 (E2720H), and $289.99 (E2720HS); available starting January 8

What do you think about Dell’s new monitors? Do you see the need for an 86″ 4K interactive touch monitor in your workplace? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe and don’t forget to check out all our CES 2020 coverage as the week continues.