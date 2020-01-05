[CES 2020] HP unveils the Elite Dragonfly G2 5G business notebook

Even though CES is all about consumer electronics, there are still business devices being unveiled like the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 5G business notebook. A business notebook used to be pretty bland and plain but these days even they have taken on a new form. The Elite Dragonfly G2 is not only sleek looking but it packs some decent features including 5G connectivity for business on the move.

The G2 will be sporting the latest 10th Generation Intel Core i7;10th Generation Intel Core i5; 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processors. It’s RAM slots will be able to hold up to 16GB of LPDDR3-2133-SDRAM, but it is not upgradeable. And you’ll be able to get up to a 2 TB PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SS TLC drive.

Starting under 1kg, the HP Elite Dragonfly provides mobility beyond expectation in an exquisitely crafted x360 touch laptop. Striking finishes and accents highlight the design that incorporates recycled materials, including ocean-bound plastics and recycled magnesium. Connect from almost anywhere with optional 5G on the incredibly light, compact, and flexible HP Elite Dragonfly. Collaborate in any environment with crisp, clear Audio by Bang & Olufsen and an ultrabright display. HP

Features and specifications for the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 5G business notebook include:

Security features from HP work together to create an always-on, always-acting, resilient defense. From the BIOS to the browser, above and below the OS, these constantly evolving solutions help protect your PC from threats.

Instantly block prying eyes’ ability to view your screen with optional HP Sure View Reflect that makes your screen unreadable from the side.

Never wonder if someone is watching you with the added peace-of-mind that comes from the built-in HP Privacy Camera, with an integrated physical shutter to protect from malicious surveillance.

Not sure where you last saw your HP Elite Dragonfly? With the optional Tile solution, you can use an intuitive app to help you find your device near or far even when your PC is turned off.

Your “office” can be where you need it, letting you connect almost anywhere with optional support for up to 5G wireless broadband technology with 4×4 antennas.

Technologies in the optional UHD HDR 400-panel help improve your 4K viewing experience by increasing the contrast between light and dark images. The result is an image that most resembles the view in a natural state.

Advanced malware attacks can destroy your OS and disrupt your business. HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging Gen3 ensures fast, secure, and automated recovery—anywhere, anytime—so you can get back to business fast.

Sustainability is a priority in our product design. Over 82 percent of mechanical parts on the HP Elite Dragonfly are made from recycled material, including ocean-bound plastics in the speaker boxes. Even the chassis is made from 90 percent recycled magnesium.

Malware is evolving rapidly, and traditional antivirus can’t always recognize new attacks. Protect your PC against never-before-seen attacks with HP Sure Sense10, which uses deep-learning AI to provide exceptional protection against advanced malware.

Capture ideas and annotate documents with the high-pressure sensitivity and low- activation force of the optional HP Rechargeable Active Pen G3. It sends a proximity alert if it’s left behind.

So quiet that it won’t disturb people around you and backlit for use in low light, the quiet keyboard provides crisp key response for a remarkable balance of comfort and feedback while typing.

What do you think of the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 5G business notebook? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.