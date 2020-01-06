[CES 2020] Dell announces redesigned G5 15 SE and Alienware monitor

Dell has saved some of its announcements for CES and has just announced a redesigned Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop and a new Alienware monitor. The Dell G5 15 SE is powered by 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile processors and the AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs.

The redesigned gaming laptop features “A modern fighter plane look” and has a premium iridescent silver finish. As for other specs, the 15.6-inch FHD display panel has a 144Hz refresh rate and the laptop can be configured with an option 4-zone RGB keyboard and an optional 68WHr battery.

The G5 15 SE also has a “Game Shift” macro key which allows quick access to game-ready features including reduced latency and sharpened images. Of course, the laptop ships with the Alienware Command Center which allows gamers to control lighting settings, 3D audio settings, and access to a central game library.

The Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop.

Features and specifications of the Dell G5 15 SE include:

Third Gen AMD Ryzen Renoir-H mobile CPUs paired with the latest AMD Radeon™ RX 5600M graphics card enable AMD SmartShift to automatically, dynamically shift power between the CPU and GPU for improved performance over previous generations.

AMD Radeon Software dynamically regulates framerates, reduces latency, and sharpens images for fast, immersive gaming.

A two-sided narrow bezel 15.6” Full HD display panel gets you deeper into your game, or opt for 144Hz with FreeSync for a smooth gameplay.

Optional WASD 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard is customizable for how and what you play through the Alienware Command Center.

Alienware Command Center enables control over hardware and software, so you can easily adjust the hardware performance and system settings, and customize gaming profiles in one easy-to-use interface.

For more immersive gaming, nahimic 3D Audio for Gamers is integrated into Alienware Command Center to provide a 360° sound experience, dynamic voice volume control, and Audio Recon for an on-screen visual sound overlay.

Multiple single and dual drive storage options, up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD (Class 40) with 2TB 5400 RPM HDD for faster loading and more space for games, pictures, and videos.

On the Alienware front, the 24.5″ AMD FreeSYnc and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate. The IPS panel has a 1ms gray-to-gray response time and has virtually no tearing or blurring during gameplay.

Following the company’s Legend design, the monitor has new functional and aesthetic appeal including a thinner, adjustable stand with height-adjustment markers. The “Official Display for Team Liquid,” the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor is also the official competition monitor for the League of Legends global events.

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor.

Features and specifications of the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor include:

240 Hz refresh rate is twice the speed of most gaming monitors in the market

True 1 ms response time ensures every pixel is ready for every frame, changing color almost instantaneously

New, fast IPS technology ensures an even, consistent color experience at any angle, 99 sRGB color coverage brings a great viewing experience to the speed

Native FHD resolution for clearer images and greater, sharper details

Buttery smooth gaming with AMD Radeon FreeSync and G Sync compatibility

Newly designed thinner, sleek adjustable stand with vertically slim legs that fit under a keyboard

Constructed with premium materials and featuring height markers for greater versatility and easier adjustability

Optimized ventilation with unique cooling and venting design at the top bottom and rear side of the monitor

Designed and battle tested with professional eSports players from Team Liquid and Official Competition Monitor of the LCS, LEC and League of Legends Global Events

Thin form factor with 3 sided virtually borderless bezel

Developed in the new, iconic Legend design language for an incredible new, interstellar look

AlienFX offers customizable lighting that can respond to in game events or be programmed to the user’s preference

An on screen display/menu offers customization options and gamer centric tools, such as a built in FPS counter for gamers to constantly monitor their performance

Building on Dell Mobile Connect, the company is also announcing a new concept software called Alienware Second Screen. Still an exploratory concept, the software will allow gamers to view their PC performance stats on their phones. Synchronizing with Alienware Command Center, it will be able to send real-time CPU, GPU, and RAM diagnostics to a connected smartphone.

The Dell G5 15 SE starts at US$799.99 and will be available starting in mid-April. The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor will be available for US$499.99 on March 11.

What do you think about the DELL G5 15 SE and the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe and be sure to follow the rest of our CES 2020 coverage!