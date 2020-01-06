[CES 2020] Jabra introduces the Elite Active 75t and the Elite 45h headphones

We are at CES 2020 checking out all of the new gizmos and gadgets and Jabra has announced two new pairs of headphones. The company is an established audio brand that is well respected for the level of product they tend to produce. This year, they’re introducing two new headphones adding to an already diverse line of products.

The company announced the new Elite Active 75t and the Elite 45h. The Active 75t is a pair of true wireless headphones while the Elite 45h is a pair of sleek on-ear headphones. The Active 75t builds on the already awesome 75t true-wireless headphones but aiming these at those with a more active lifestyle.

The Elite Active 75t provide first-class noise isolation by utilizing thousands of ear measurements and scans to create the most optimal earbud shape, building up from four generations of true wireless Elite products and thus providing optimal passive noise reduction for a better sound experience. In the second quarter of 2020 (Q2, 2020), Jabra will introduce MySound, a new software offering. MySound is uniquely built using the hearing know-how and technology from sister company GN Hearing, producers of world-class hearing aids, to individualize each user’s music experience. To provide more user choice and convenience, Jabra MyControls will also be available in Q2 2020. Users will have the option to use just one earbud, allowing for added freedom and extension of battery time. Through the Jabra Sound+ app, users can configure the functions on the left and right earbud to meet their personal preferences. Jabra

Key features and specifications include:

Compact earbuds tested for a secure active fit with optimal noise isolation

Jabra MySound for individualized sound (early Q2, 2020)

Jabra MyControls to define button settings (early Q2, 2020)

Up to 7.5 hours battery life, and 28 hours with the charging case

Four-microphone technology for crystal clear calls in every environment

Charging with USB-C

Reliable true wireless connectivity with no audio dropout

IP57-rated durability and two-year warranty against dust and sweat

Jabra Elite Active 75t will be available February 2020 at Amazon, Best Buy and Jabra.com, MSRP US$199. The earbuds will be available in six colors: Navy (February), Copper Black (Amazon exclusive, February), Titanium Black (Best Buy US exclusive, February), Grey (April), Sienna (April) and Mint (April).

Meanwhile, the Jabra 45h is the company’s latest over-ears which also have some impressive design cues and specs.

The Elite 45h was designed to provide for personal preferences and elevate the sound experience for each individual user. The headphones leverage the hearing expertise and technology from sister company GN Hearing, producers of world-class hearing aids, to personalize the audio experience. With MySound, the music audio is optimized for a truly personalized experience. Users will connect the Elite 45h to the Jabra Sound+ app to take a test comprising of beeps. Following the test, the headphones calibrate to each users’ unique hearing profile. The Elite 45h are the first headphones to feature MySound, the true wireless Elite 75t and the new Elite Active 75t will receive this feature in Q2 of 2020. The Elite 45h is the perfect pair of headphones for users on-the-go, no matter where life may lead them. The compact, foldable design provides companionship even when on the move due to the incredibly long battery life. The Elite 45h boasts 40 hours of non-stop usage from one full charge and offer fast charging to get up to 8 hours of listening time from just 15 minutes of charging. The Elite 45h’s powerful speakers paired with the combination of multiple microphones offers the best on-ear calls and music experience. The large speakers enable powerful music to be delivered while the dual-mic design removes noise around you for crystal clear calls. Jabra

Key features and specifications include:

Optimize the music experience to your individual hearing profile with MySound

Over eight hours of battery life with a 15-minute charge, and a total of 40 hours in one complete charge

Large 40mm speakers provide a powerful audio experience

Lightweight and portable at just 6 ounces

Single fold allows headphones to lie flat, fitting easily into bags

Supports Bluetooth 5.0 for heightened connectivity

Dual-microphone technology for crystal clear calls even in noisy and windy environments

One-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri® and Google Assistant

Jabra Elite 45h will be available in March 2020 at Amazon, Best Buy and Jabra.com for MSRP US$99. The headphones will be available in five colors – Titanium Black, Navy, Black (Best Buy US Exclusive), Gold Beige and Copper Black (Amazon Exclusive).

