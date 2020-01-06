[CES 2020] TCL debuts their first 5G smartphone as part of new lineup

CES 2020 is in full swing here in Las Vegas. Among the many announcements made today, TCL has just previewed the TCL 10 5G — the company’s first 5G smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by the new Snapdragon 700 Series 5G chip. Alongside a 5G version, the company also announced the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L.

“The 2020 TCL smartphone lineup is our most ambitious effort yet to bring beautifully crafted, modern smartphones to the masses while keeping our devices accessibly priced. With each of these new devices, we focused on creating a complete smartphone experience capable of meeting the everyday needs of our customers, while delivering on the quality and value consumers have come to expect from TCL.” Shane Lee, General Manager, Global Product Center at TCL Communication

The TCL 10 series of smartphones are designed with TCL-made displays, include quad-rear cameras, and feature the company’s NXTVISION technology. NXTVISION is a “proprietary advanced display optimization and camera technology, so you can see your screen come to life with enriched color, clarity and contrast enhancement in real-time and have an elevated camera experience.”

The TCL 10 Pro smartphone.

The TCL 10 Pro will feature its edge AMOLED display which was developed by TCL CSOT, their sister company. TCL CSOT develops the display panels for TCL televisions. The three new devices will be officially launched in February at MWC in Barcelona, Spain. The three devices will be available in Canada and the US starting in the second quarter of 2020. All three models will retail for less than US$500.

What do you think about the TCL 10 series smartphones? Are you excited to hear more about them when they are officially launched next month?Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe and be sure to follow all our CES 2020 coverage!