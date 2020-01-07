[CES 2020] Jackery adds two portable power stations to lineup, including 1000W beast

Jackery already has some great options in their Explorer power station lineup and has just added two more: the Explorer 1000 and Explorer 300. The two new models join the existing Explorer 500 (review coming soon), the Explorer 240, and the Explorer 160. The expanded range gives consumers plenty of options depending on their portable power station needs.

As with the rest of the line, the number indicates how much rated power each one can output. In the case of the Explorer 1000, with its 1000Wh battery capacity with 1000W rated power (2000W surge power), it can easily power toasters, blenders, and other power-hungry devices. The Explorer 300, on the other hand, has a 293Wh battery capacity with 300W of rated power output (600W surge power).

The Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station.

Features and specifications of the Jackery Explorer 1000:

Most powerful Jackery portable power station (equipped with MPPT) available

1000Wh battery capacity charges and re-charges devices, with 1000W rated power and 2000W surge power

3x AC output ports, 2x USB-C output ports, 2x USB-A output ports, 1x car output port

Recharges three ways: AC Wall Outlet, 12V car outlet or solar panels

Weighs 22 lbs

Can be used to power small to medium devices such as juicers, ice makers, or toasters

2-Year Jackery Warranty

Features and specifications of the Jackery Explorer 300 include:

Lithium Portable Power Station (equipped with MPPT).

293Wh battery capacity charges and re-charges devices, with 300W rated power and 600W surge power

2 AC output ports, 1 USB-C output port, 2 USB-A output ports, 1 x car output port

Recharges three ways: AC Wall Outlet, 12V car outlet or solar panels

Portable, compact and lightweight (6.6 lbs)

4.5 Macbook Recharges, 15 Digital Camera Recharges, 18 Smartphone Recharges

2-Year Jackery Warranty

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is shipping in March at an SRP of US$999.99 and the Explorer 300 will be available in April with an SRP of $349.99.

What do you think about the new Jackery Explorer 1000 and Explorer 300?