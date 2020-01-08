[CES 2020] Sandman Doppler available soon, Sandman Clock 2 shown off

We first took a look at the Sandman Doppler back at CES 2018. At that time, shipping for the Kickstarter project was anticipated to be in July of that year. Unfortunately, as is sometimes the case, the product took a bit longer to properly develop and tweak. We caught up with Palo Alto Innovation at CES 2020 and they told us the Sandman Doppler will finally be shipping to consumers sometime in Q1 for US$199.99. In addition, the company announced a new product — the Sandman Clock 2.
Sandman Doppler
Not much has changed feature-wise for the Sandman Doppler. It features Amazon Alexa support, a dashboard and lightbar which displays weather, stocks, traffic, calendar, and more, and 6 USB ports to charge all your devices.
Features and specifications of the Sandman Doppler include:
- Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free use
- High-quality stereo speakers
- 6 High-Powered USB Ports (Upgradeable to USB-C)
- Integrated cable management
- Dashboard and lightbar for at-a-glance info including weather, temperature, day-of-week, stocks, calendar, and traffic
- Auto-dimming customizable RGB display
- Customizable quick buttons to control your smart home
- Available in Blackout, Moon Gray, or Midnight Blue
Sandman Clock 2
As for the Sandman Clock 2, it differs from the Sandman Doppler in a few ways. For starters, it’s a smaller version and only sports four USB charging ports instead of six. The other main difference is that the Sandman Clock 2 doesn’t have the at-a-glance information or include Alexa support. Finally, the newly announced device connects via Bluetooth LE and uses an app to automatically sync time and alarms.
- 4x USB charging ports (2 USB-C and 2 USB)
- Large 1.8” digits
- BLE connectivity to a smartphone
- Alarm function w/ snooze, configure via app
- Adjustable auto-brightness, configure via app
- Battery backup
- Integrated cable management
- 12 and 24-Hour time mode
- Small footprint
- Matte finish in black and off-white
- Non-slip rubber feet
- Simple and intuitive controls
- Red LEDs that won’t harm your night vision
- Available in Blackout or Moon Gray
The Sandman Clock 2 is expected to be available in Q4 of this year with an MSRP of US$49.99.
