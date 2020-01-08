[CES 2020] Sandman Doppler available soon, Sandman Clock 2 shown off

We first took a look at the Sandman Doppler back at CES 2018. At that time, shipping for the Kickstarter project was anticipated to be in July of that year. Unfortunately, as is sometimes the case, the product took a bit longer to properly develop and tweak. We caught up with Palo Alto Innovation at CES 2020 and they told us the Sandman Doppler will finally be shipping to consumers sometime in Q1 for US$199.99. In addition, the company announced a new product — the Sandman Clock 2.

Sandman Doppler

The Sandman Doppler.

Not much has changed feature-wise for the Sandman Doppler. It features Amazon Alexa support, a dashboard and lightbar which displays weather, stocks, traffic, calendar, and more, and 6 USB ports to charge all your devices.

Features and specifications of the Sandman Doppler include:

Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free use

High-quality stereo speakers

6 High-Powered USB Ports (Upgradeable to USB-C)

Integrated cable management

Dashboard and lightbar for at-a-glance info including weather, temperature, day-of-week, stocks, calendar, and traffic

Auto-dimming customizable RGB display

Customizable quick buttons to control your smart home

Available in Blackout, Moon Gray, or Midnight Blue

Sandman Clock 2

The Sandman Clock 2.

As for the Sandman Clock 2, it differs from the Sandman Doppler in a few ways. For starters, it’s a smaller version and only sports four USB charging ports instead of six. The other main difference is that the Sandman Clock 2 doesn’t have the at-a-glance information or include Alexa support. Finally, the newly announced device connects via Bluetooth LE and uses an app to automatically sync time and alarms.

4x USB charging ports (2 USB-C and 2 USB)

Large 1.8” digits

BLE connectivity to a smartphone

Alarm function w/ snooze, configure via app

Adjustable auto-brightness, configure via app

Battery backup

Integrated cable management

12 and 24-Hour time mode

Small footprint

Matte finish in black and off-white

Non-slip rubber feet

Simple and intuitive controls

Red LEDs that won’t harm your night vision

Available in Blackout or Moon Gray

The Sandman Clock 2 is expected to be available in Q4 of this year with an MSRP of US$49.99.

What do you think about the Sandman Doppler and Sandman Clock 2? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe and be sure to catch up with all our CES 2020 coverage.