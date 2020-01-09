[CES 2020] Razer’s second mobile game controller “case” works on nearly any newer phone

Razer recently released the Razer Junglecat mobile controller, but it only works with the Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy S9, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. While reviewing it (to be published soon), all I could think of was how I wished there was a version for my Pixel 4 XL. It appears Razer had more in mind for mobile gamers and have announced the Razer Kishi, a mobile game controller “case” that works on just about any phone with a USB-C or lightning port.

With mobile gaming and cloud game streaming on the rise (Google Stadia, Project xCloud, GeForce NOW cloud gaming), more people will be using their smartphones to stream games they couldn’t usually play on their devices. Of course, they could use a regular Bluetooth controller with a mobile phone clip but that can get a bit unweildy. A controller case with side controllers is much more comfortable to hold and use.

“Razer is excited to strengthen its collaboration with NVIDIA by joining their GeForce NOW Recommended program. GeForce NOW is PC gaming in the cloud, transforming underpowered or incompatible hardware into a powerful GeForce gaming PC. Razer mobile gaming controllers are perfect complementary devices to enhance this type of gameplay which we are pleased to feature here at the Razer CES booth.” Jason Schwartz, Head of Mobile Gaming at Razer

The new Razer Kishi cloud-compatible controllers provide ultra-low latency. How? By using a hidden USB-C or Apple Lightning connection. Not only does the pass-through connection allow for low latency, but it also powers the controller via the phone. Personally, my favourite thing about the Kishi is the fact they’ve gone with the Xbox layout on this one.

The front and back view of the Razer Kishi mobile game controller.

Features of the Razer Kishi include:

USB-C or Apple Lightning™ connection

Android smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/S9/S9+/S10e/S10/S10+/Note 8/Note 9/Note 10/Note 10+, Google Pixel 2/2 XL/3/3XL/4/4XL, and other Android 7.0 Nougat or higher devices

iOS Smartphones: iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, iPhone XR/XS/XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPhone 6 / 6 Plus

Pass-through charging

Latency-free connectivity

Pricing has not yet been announced but it will be available in early 2020.

What do you think about the new Razer Kishi? Are you going to be picking one up or do you prefer a full controller with a smartphone dock? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe and be sure to check out all our CES 2020 coverage!