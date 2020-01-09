Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon January 9-16: “The Journey, Not the Destination”

Another week and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon January 9-16th event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in any GT car of your choice! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started today, January 9th at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on January 16th.

Festival Playlist/Spring Season

It’s winter again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon Spring Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Epic 2017 Alpine A110. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Legendary Shelby Daytona.

As for the Horizon Spring Season, 50% completion will snag you the Epic #88 RTR Mustang while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Legendary Chicken Suit.

“The Journey, Not the Destination” #Forzathon

Check out the complete Challenge list for the #Forzathon January 9-16th event which you’ll have to complete in the order it appears below:

Enjoyment and Excitement: Own and drive any GT car

Own and drive any GT car Performance and Luxury: Racing comes naturally with a pedigree like this. Race your GT Car to victory in 2 Street Scene events

Racing comes naturally with a pedigree like this. Race your GT Car to victory in 2 Street Scene events Speed and Style: Celebrate those victories by spinning up the tires and thrilling the crowd! Earn a total of 1 million Skill Score in your GT Car

Celebrate those victories by spinning up the tires and thrilling the crowd! Earn a total of 1 million Skill Score in your GT Car Safety and Comfort: Wind down from all that showboating by taking your GT Car out for a 15-mile (24.14km) drive

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

The Dog’s Dinner: Earn 3 Great Wreckage Skills

Earn 3 Great Wreckage Skills Personal Space in This Place: Earn 2 Awesome Clean Racing Skills

Earn 2 Awesome Clean Racing Skills Lightning Bolt: Win 2 Road Sprint events

Win 2 Road Sprint events Rabbit Foot: Combine Drift and Near Miss Skills to earn 3 Lucky Escape Skills

Combine Drift and Near Miss Skills to earn 3 Lucky Escape Skills Initial Drift: Earn 1 star or better in any Drift Zone

Earn 1 star or better in any Drift Zone Major Peril: Earn 2 Ultimate Near Miss Skills

Earn 2 Ultimate Near Miss Skills Heel-and-Toe: Earn 1 Awesome Drift or E-Drift Skill

Spring #Forzathon January 9-16th Shop

The #Forzathon January 9-16th Shop has also been updated. We’re currently at CES but will try and update what’s for sale as soon as we can.

Winter Racing Championship

The #Forzathon January 9-16th event brings some new seasonal races, another Showcase Remix, and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the new Exclusive Renault Clio, the hard-to-find 1993 Ford Mustang, the hard-to-find MINI JCW Buggy, the Legendary Eagle Speedster, Legendary Frog Wellies clothing item, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] Hatch Me If You Can Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: New Exclusive Renault Clio vehicle reward.

Hatch Me If You Can [Showcase Remix] Contest of Giants Beat the target to win a Super Wheelspin reward

Contest of Giants [Playground Games Seasonal] Spring Games Finish 1st as a team and win the Legendary Frog Wellies clothing reward

Spring Games [Horizon Seasonal] Street Scene 2K20 Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find 1993 Ford Mustang vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Street Scene 2K20 [Horizon Seasonal] Spring Into Action Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Legendary Eagle Speedster vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Spring Into Action [Horizonal Seasonal] A Buggy’s Life Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Hard-to-find MINI JCW Buggy vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

A Buggy’s Life [Seasonal PR Stunt] Hythe House Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Hythe House Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] The Bridge House Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

The Bridge House Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Hilltop Vista Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Hilltop Vista Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Railyard Cross Country Circuit to complete

Post a clean lap at the Railyard Cross Country Circuit to complete [Online Adventure] Series 17, Qualify to complete

What do you think about the “The Journey, Not the Destination” Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon January 9-16th event and the new Spring Season? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.

