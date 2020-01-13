Best of CES 2020: ThinkPad X1 Fold, Brydge keyboards, Samsung 8K, and more

Every year we go to the largest consumer electronics show on the planet in Las Vegas and every year we pick some of the best devices we saw. This Best of CES 2020 list includes the ThinkPad X1 Fold, keyboards from Brydge, and Samsung 8K TVs.

It wasn’t easy picking the Best of CES 2020. With so many brands and so many devices at the show, narrowing it down to just a handful was difficult. We even had to limit the number of Best of CES 2020 awards we gave to two per brand as many brands brought multiple devices worthy of an award.

But enough about all that. The following 16 devices, spread across 13 brands have won our Best of CES award and we congratulate them on doing so. Read on for our picks for Best of CES 2020!

Best of CES 2020 Award Winners

Samsung Odyssey G9 49″ Curved Gaming Monitor

Best New Gaming Monitor

There were many gaming monitors at CES 2020 but only one that made our Best of CES 2020 awards, the Odyssey G9. While many other brands showcased some capable monitors, the G9 stole the show for us with its sexy looks and impressive specifications.

Starting off with the massive 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9. This gaming monitor is the first Dual Quad High-Definition (5120×1440) gaming monitor, has a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio, peak brightness of 1000 cd/m², and an immersive 1000R curve. The back of the monitor has a futuristic glossy white hue to it. The stand attaches to the back of the monitor on an LED core that can shift through 52 colors and five different light effect options.

“The new Odyssey portfolio proves that Samsung is continuing to drive innovation with industry-leading technology and design that allow gamers significantly better performance. Samsung’s new curved gaming monitor line-up has been completely redesigned to give gamers an entirely new and immersive experience.” Seog-gi Kim, Executive President of Visual Display Business

No price or release date has been announced but stay tuned!

Samsung Q950TS 8K TV

Best New QLED 8K TV

We are back from CES 2020 where we attended Samsung’s First Look event where the company unveiled its 2020 lineup of QLED 8K TVs. Samsung pulled out all the stops this year with its 8K TVs, not only are the displays better but the aesthetics are spot on and brilliant and one QLED 8K TV made our Best of CES 2020 awards!

The 2020 QLED 8K lineup offers consumers a fantastic viewing experience as well as unparalleled smart home integration. It leverages the power of machine learning to optimize audio, video and smart capabilities. And it offers a range of smart features powered by Tizen, so consumers can more easily interact with their home and mobile devices, and access new features like Samsung Health. The demo Samsung showed us offers exercise routines you can watch on your TV and perform at home.

The company’s flagship TV in the 8K lineup is the Q950TS. The Q950TS offers up impressive surround sound audio and a stunning, new ultra-thin form factor that brings a nearly 99% screen-to-body ratio. In addition, the Q950TS is only 15 millimeters thin and features a completely flat black, which allows consumers to place the Q950 flush against the wall or display its silhouette on a media stand.

Pricing and availability coming soon!

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

Best New Foldable PC Tech

CES 2020 has passed with Lenovo officially announcing the ThinkPad X1 Fold which will be released mid-2020. Foldable displays seem to be the way we’re heading and each release of a device should bring improvements. Hopefully, Lenovo has learned some things from Samsung and Huawei in regards to consumer-level foldable devices.

We had a chance to play with the X1 Fold and while it needs some polishing in its aesthetics, it feels robust and well put together enough to make our Best of CES 2020 awards.

ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 is expected to be available mid-2020 with prices expected to start at US$2499.00. The Windows 10X version is expected to be available at a later date. Check out all the specifications here.

Lenovo Smart Frame

Best New Smart Home Device

The all-new Lenovo Smart Frame is designed to unearth your favorite moments and rediscover that perfect shot of the sunrise you took on your travels many years ago. Featuring a screen burnished with a matte screen finish and anti-glare layer, images on the Lenovo Smart Frame are made to be marveled at and viewed at any brightness setting or time of day.

The color tone sensor adjusts the picture’s brightness in accordance with the ambient light in the room for a more natural and aesthetic viewing experience in your living room, bedroom or study. Play, continue or pause the photo slide or video through a range of hand gestures.

You don’t need to worry either about setting up your pictures or uploading them via a flash drive. The Lenovo Smart Frame comes with a free app that comes with hundreds of art pieces that can be displayed throughout your home.

Set-up is remarkably simple, with a snap-on mounting system that lets you rotate the frame 90 degrees, allowing you to display images either vertically or horizontally, at any time. This system also keeps the Lenovo Smart Frame’s power cord from unsightly tangles, while keeping your room clean and minimal. Users can also choose from a gallery of optional frame colors and materials to better suit their individual tastes and interior designs.

In North America, the Lenovo Smart Frame (21.5-inch) starts at US$399 and is expected to be available starting August 2020.

HP Spectre 15 x360

Best New Premium Consumer Laptop

As the world’s most powerful 15-inch convertible, the HP Spectre 15 x360 delivers premium features and uncompromising performance in a small package. Powered by 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and powerful graphics, the device features an improved thermal design that disperses heat and increases airflow to boost performance – easily controlled by users via three modes in the HP Command Center.

With the world’s first low-power 4K display, the HP Spectre 15 x360 has up to 17 hours of battery life. A Low Bluelight Certified device, it’s easy on the eyes in more ways than one. The HP Spectre 15 x360 creates amazing visuals with four-sided, nearly borderless 4K OLED with True Black HDR display. The device is also offered in two gorgeous, head-turning color combinations: Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe Accents or Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass Accents.

It’s not just all about looks – the HP Spectre 15 x360 also sports quad HP speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen for an audio experience unlike any other. Ideal for every facet of daily life, from work or class to entertainment, the HP Spectre 15 x360 features an MPP 2.0 stylus for natural inking and longer battery life so every idea can come to life.

Pricing and availability to be announced soon.

HP Elite Dragonfly G2

Best New Business Laptop

Even though CES is all about consumer electronics, there are still business devices being unveiled like the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 5G business notebook. A business notebook used to be pretty bland and plain but these days even they have taken on a new form. The Elite Dragonfly G2 is not only sleek looking but it packs some decent features including 5G connectivity for business on the move.

The G2 will be sporting the latest 10th Generation Intel Core i7;10th Generation Intel Core i5; 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processors. It’s RAM slots will be able to hold up to 16GB of LPDDR3-2133-SDRAM, but it is not upgradeable. And you’ll be able to get up to a 2 TB PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SS TLC drive.

Pricing and availability to be announced soon.

Dell 13″ XPS Developer Edition

Best New Developer Laptop

This 10th generation system features an updated design and comes with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS preloaded. Two areas of note are that the new XPS 13 will be available with up to 32GB of RAM as well fingerprint-reader support. (support for the fingerprint-reader support will be available post-launch and initially as an update.)

The Developer Edition, as well as the 32GB Windows configs, will be available in February (initial Windows configs will be available on January 7). When the Developer Edition launches next month it will be available in the US, Canada, and Europe and start at USD$1,199.99 (this represents an i5-based Developer Edition with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, an FHD display and with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS preloaded).

Jabra Elite Active 75t

Best New Active True Wirless earbuds

The Elite Active 75t provide first-class noise isolation by utilizing thousands of ear measurements and scans to create the most optimal earbud shape, building up from four generations of true wireless Elite products and thus providing optimal passive noise reduction for a better sound experience.

In the second quarter of 2020 (Q2, 2020), Jabra will introduce MySound, a new software offering. MySound is uniquely built using the hearing know-how and technology from sister company GN Hearing, producers of world-class hearing aids, to individualize each user’s music experience.

To provide more user choice and convenience, Jabra MyControls will also be available in Q2 2020. Users will have the option to use just one earbud, allowing for added freedom and extension of battery time. Through the Jabra Sound+ app, users can configure the functions on the left and right earbud to meet their personal preferences.

Jabra Elite Active 75t will be available February 2020 at Amazon, Best Buy and Jabra.com, MSRP US$199. The earbuds will be available in six colors: Navy (February), Copper Black (Amazon exclusive, February), Titanium Black (Best Buy US exclusive, February), Grey (April), Sienna (April) and Mint (April).

Roborock H6

Best New Home Tech

As the very first handheld vacuum imagined by Roborock, the H6 combines outstanding battery technology with a compact, lightweight vacuum. It makes no compromise on suction power and was designed with Roborock’s continuous customer-centric approach in mind, for every day, easy use. Check out some of the key features of this latest entrant into the handheld vacuum market:

Compact, LiPo Battery Technology: The H6 is the best of both worlds, combining a long-lasting battery in a compact, light, easy to move vacuum. It’s equipped with the first LiPo battery to be used in a cordless stick vacuum – enabling a run-time of 90-minutes in Eco-mode or 10-minutes in Max-mode. In addition, its lightweight body (3lbs) enables the device to clean everything from ceilings to shelves, and it can easily transition outside the home to clean car interiors.

The H6 is the best of both worlds, combining a long-lasting battery in a compact, light, easy to move vacuum. It’s equipped with the first LiPo battery to be used in a cordless stick vacuum – enabling a run-time of 90-minutes in Eco-mode or 10-minutes in Max-mode. In addition, its lightweight body (3lbs) enables the device to clean everything from ceilings to shelves, and it can easily transition outside the home to clean car interiors. Powerful Suction and Filtration System: The 420W of power drives a multi-layer impeller, creating up to 140AW of lossless suction, easily lifting dirt and fine particles from carpets, beds, car seats, and soft furnishings. Combined with its five-layer filtration system, composed of multiple cyclones, plus a washable front and rear HEPA filter, the H6 captures 99.97% of particles, including pollen and dander.

The 420W of power drives a multi-layer impeller, creating up to 140AW of lossless suction, easily lifting dirt and fine particles from carpets, beds, car seats, and soft furnishings. Combined with its five-layer filtration system, composed of multiple cyclones, plus a washable front and rear HEPA filter, the H6 captures 99.97% of particles, including pollen and dander.

Designed for Easy Use: Simply glance at the OLED screen on the H6 to stay informed about the mode running, the amount of charge and time left, receive maintenance reminders and more. It has a full suite of accessories and an easily wall-mountable dock. Plus, it keeps things truly clean with a dustbin that is easily removed and washed. No more caked-on dirt.

In addition to the handheld vacuum, the company will also add a new product to its existing main robot vacuum line-up: the Roborock S6 Pure. Building off the popular S6, the S6 Pure features the same high-precision laser navigation system, and advanced mapping software, at a more affordable price point. It’s also equipped with thirteen sensor types that allow the S6 Pure to avoid falls, or automatically activate boost mode when recognizing carpets.

The Roborock H6 will be available for an MSRP of US$449 in Q2.

Brydge Pro+ iPad Keyboard

Best New iPad Accessory

The original Brydge Pro keyboard is one of the best iPad Pro keyboards on the market, full review coming soon, and the Pro+ improves on it. This new version will house a long-awaited trackpad which will significantly improve the user experience brining the iPad even closer to a laptop experience. The new keyboard with the trackpad will come in two sizes, the US$199.99 Brydge 11.0 Pro+ and the US$229.99 Brydge 12.9 Pro+. Pre-Orders are on now with the first 500 expected to ship at the end of February and remaining at the end of March 2020. This is one of our favorite Best of CES 2020 winners.

LG InstaView ThinQ Range with AirFry

Best New Kitchen Tech

Not all tech needs to be laptops, TVs, and headphones. There was plenty of kitchen tech to be seen at CES and the LG InstaView ThinQ Range with AirFry makes our Best of CES 2020 awards list.

This range allows you to knock on the glass to view your food as it cooks, much like LG’s refrigerators already do. But what’s even more impressive is that LG integrated an air fryer into the range eliminating the need for a countertop air fryer which frees up space on your counters.

With the 2020 LG InstaView ThinQ Range’s new Air Fry feature, users can create delicious, guilt-free dishes right in their oven. With up to 6.3-cubic feet of oven capacity, there’s no need for separate air fry appliances that contribute to kitchen clutter and help create healthier dishes with significantly less oil compared to traditional deep frying. LG’s True Convection technology circulates hot air at high speeds for crunchy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside goodness that’s evenly cooked throughout. And because this means no preheating is required, meals go from fridge to table faster than conventional ovens.

With InstaView technology, tapping twice on the oven’s glass window turns on the interior oven light for easy visual monitoring of the dish as it’s cooking – no need to open the oven door, which slows down the cooking process, or fumble for the oven light button. What’s more, EasyClean and Self Clean help to maintain a cleaner oven for maximum performance. Without the use of any chemicals, EasyClean removes light food residue with the power of steam in only 10 minutes while Self Clean employs high heat to eliminate tougher splatter from the oven’s interior.

Pricing and availability have not been announced.

TCL Alto 9+ Soundbar

Best New Budget Soundbar

There were plenty of soundbars at CES but only one that made our Best of CES 2020. The TCL Alto 9+ didn’t make the list for its crazy amazing sound, instead, it made the list for its sound to value ratio. While this soundbar isn’t going to sound as great as some US$1,000 soundbars, for its relatively low price of between US$400 and US$500, it sounds really great.

The Alto 9+ 3.1 channel soundbar features Dolby Atmos and TCL’s RAY·DANZ technology to deliver an immersive cinematic experience. The unique RAY·DANZ acoustic reflector expands the sound bar’s soundstage to levels that were previously impossible without additional drivers, while at the same time providing clear dialogue and powerful bass. In addition to wireless music streaming, the Alto 9+ is equipped with specialized sound modes that are fine-tuned to deliver optimal performance for Movies, Music, and News.

And because it’s optimized for Roku TV, we’re once again bringing simplicity to the home theater through the thoughtful use of technology, allowing you to simply enjoy more. You can watch TCL’s booth tour below.

TCL 8K MiniLED TV

Best New 8K MiniLED TV

TV tech keeps moving along with QLED, MicroLED, OLED, and now MiniLED. Each technology offers something different but we liked what we saw at the TCL booth and their 8K MiniLED TV technology takes one of our Best of CES 2020 awards.

More pixels means more image clarity. Closer to reality at any distance, and especially engaging at the biggest TV screen sizes. Because of our belief in the future growth of 8K display technology, TCL has joined with other display industry leaders through the 8K Association to develop a new 8K Association Certified program. We’re also excited to launch the first 8K TCL Roku TV later this year.

TCL’s 8K TVs will feature powerful upscaling performance to bring out a new sense of depth and clarity from today’s 4K content. And with support for the latest HDMI standards and onboard 8K decoding, these 8K TVs will be ready for future 8K content as new game consoles and streaming services come to the market this year.

TCL’s next-generation Vidrian™ Mini-LED backlight uses thin-film transistors embedded directly into the glass. This fusion of light and glass minimizes the filters between the backlight and LCD, allowing this Mini-LED technology to produce unrestrained illumination for powerfully bright and precise contrast as well as greater clarity.

With over 25,000 Mini-LEDs, Quantum Contrast powered by Vidrian Mini-LED technology delivers smoother and more even light distribution for enhanced uniformity throughout the picture. Vidrian makes more brilliant luminance possible, and it uses true innovation to deliver the simple joy of powerful picture performance. Watch TCL’s full CES press conference below where they talk about MiniLED TV.

Motorola Tech 3

Best New Hybrid Headphones

Combining the best of true wireless and the best of sports and wired headphones together to revolutionize the listening experience of users with different lifestyles. Tech3, integrated with Tri-X patented pioneer technology, is a 3-in-1 headphone that can be used as true wireless, sport loop, or audio plug-in headphones. It also features a magnetic charging case with an integrated cable management system. Fusing the hybrid solution boasts a 7-hour playtime on the buds, 11 hours on the case, 15-minute fast charging for 3-hour playtime, and the best sound and voice quality. Tech3 brings together the best of both worlds and the unlimited possibilities of supreme flexibility.

While the market seems to be trending towards total true-wireless headphones. The Tech 3 embraces it while also giving you two other options. Pricing and availability were not announced but stay tuned!

Sleep Number Climate 360 Bed

Best New Smart Bed

Sleep Number unveiled their next generation of 360 smart beds with technology advancements that will further address prevalent sleep issues and improve quality sleep. The new Sleep Number Climate360 smart bed, a CES 2020 “Best of Innovation” winner, is the first-ever bed that uses advanced temperature technology to create a personalized and responsive microclimate that has automatic firmness adjustability.

This smart bed and Sleep Number’s new award-winning 360 smart bed portfolio – which benefits from over 700 million sleep sessions of research – are designed to effortlessly work with an individual’s natural sleep cycles. These new innovations by the sleep technology leader advance their health and wellness platform.

The new award-winning Sleep Number Climate360 and 360 smart beds help solve the most significant sleep challenges and effortlessly deliver proven quality sleep. Based on the analysis of over 25 million sleep sessions, Sleep Number research shows that sleepers who routinely use their 360 smart bed features and SleepIQ technology – the bed’s operating system – can improve quality sleep by over 15 minutes each night and nearly 100 hours each year. Studies have shown that even 15 more minutes of quality sleep per night increase a body’s ability to stave off weight gain or a cold and can increase productivity.

The new 360 smart bed portfolio starts at US$999 and is available in 2020.

JBL Quantum One Gaming Headphones

Best New Gaming Headphones

The Quantum ONE gaming headset features JBL QuantumSPHERE 360, which is quite mindblowing. In a nutshell, when the headset is powered on, the gamer looks straight ahead at their monitor, presses a button on the earcup to “center” the headset and the magic happens. With proprietary algorithms and integrated head tracking sensors, this is the first headset I’ve personally worn and experienced true surround spatial audio. While other headsets offer surround or virtual surround, the QuantumSPHERE 360 mimics a full surround sound speaker system. If someone is talking on the screen and you turn your head to the right, the voice fills your left ear. Turn your head left and it fills your right. Turn right around (which you’d likely never do while gaming but it had to be tested) and the voice comes from behind you. In other words, wherever you turn your head, the sound you hear remains in place in relation to your gaming display.

Other minor differences include detachable or flip-up microphones depending on the model. The Quantum 100, 200, 300, and 400 feature PU leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions while the Quantum 600, 800, and ONE models are outfitted with premium leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions.

Pricing for the JBL Quantum ONE headset is US$299 and we’re excited these cans made it to our Best of CES 2020 list.

What do you think of our Best of CES 2020 winners? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.