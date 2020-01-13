How to build the ultimate gaming setup: A simple guide

The best gaming setups consist of a nice PC with solid internals and quality peripherals that can stand the brutal torture you’ll put them through.

While many people would like to make a gaming setup, they often don’t know where to start. There isn’t a specific way to make a gaming setup because it’s basically all personal preference from start to finish.

You can go out and buy a desk and chair to get a good start, then you’ll need to start focusing on what kind of PC you’ll get. Knowing about the various parts of a PC build will make the process a lot simpler, and the rest of your gaming setup will fall into place.

Read on to learn more about how to build the ultimate gaming setup the right way.

Processor

The processor will be one of the most important parts of your gaming computer, and you won’t be able to play games without a really good one. Processors are essentially the brain of your computer as they read data and perform tasks. Whenever you play a game, your processor will be constantly working.

When it comes to choosing a processor, there are 2 major brands: Intel and AMD. Each brand has a variety of processors designed for gaming, so it comes down to preference. For example, Intel has an i7 and i9 series whereas AMD has a Ryzen series. Any processor from these series will effectively power your PC. The AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core is a great starting point.

Graphics Card

Having the best gaming setup also means you need a good graphics card. The graphics card is equally as important as the processor because it’s responsible for displaying images. Any time a game is running, your graphics card will be doing the most work.

Depending on the games you’d like to play, you’ll need to get a graphics card that can support them. Some of the common games, like League of Legends and Rainbow Six: Siege, don’t require a high-end card. You could get away with something like an NVIDIA GT 1030.

However, for anyone looking to play most modern titles, you’ll need something along the lines of an RTX 2060. NVIDIA is the most popular graphics card brand, but AMD also distributes high-quality gaming cards. We already mentioned the AMD Ryzen 5 for a CPU pick and a good GPU to pair with that is the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 from NVIDIA.

Max out your RAM if you have the extra cash.

RAM

Random-access memory (RAM) is a form of storage that computers use when they’re multitasking. Whenever you run tasks, data from background tasks will be stored in the RAM. This allows you to quickly switch between things because the data will always be active.

As time goes on, modern games are starting to require stronger hardware. Games are getting larger and their graphics are more intense, so most gamers are using a minimum of 16 GB of RAM. If you plan on playing older games, you can go with 8 GB. Some motherboards can support more than 16GB of RAM and if you can afford to max it out, do it. Crucial’s Ballistix Sport LT 2400 is a good choice for the other gaming components we’ve mentioned here.

HDD or SSD

You’ll need to decide whether you want a hard disk drive (HDD) or a solid-state drive (SSD). Both of them are effective forms of storage, but they have several differences. The biggest thing to notice is that you’re essentially choosing between speed or low-value.

Hard disk drives have been the standard form of storage for years. They’re affordable and work efficiently, but they’re not as efficient as SSDs. Hard drives use a variety of magnets and a disk to read and write data, which can be time-consuming depending on what you’re doing.

SSDs use a variety of chips to read and write data, which are similar to that of a motherboard. When you start a game, your SSD will almost instantly load everything. The only downside to getting an SSD is that you’ll pay much more for higher storage than you would with an HDD. But the price is worth it for a gaming PC.

The third option you have is an NVMe SSD. Not all motherboards support this format so be sure to check your board before you purchase. A great choice for your SSD is the Samsung 860 QVO.

Motherboard

The motherboard is the heart of your computer and is what’s used to connect everything. Using a variety of chips, the motherboard sends data back and forth between all of your parts, allowing them to work in unison.

Choosing a motherboard can be complicated because you have to make sure that it supports everything. Certain motherboards will work for specific processors and RAM types, so keep that in mind when you’re looking for parts. For the CPU and GPU we mentioned above, a good motherboard choice would be the ASUS ROG Strix X570-E.

Power Supply and Case

The power supply and case are one of the simplest parts to buy because you don’t have to pay attention to many details. You do need to be sure the case will fit both the power supply and motherboard. Power supplies are used to power computers, so you’ll need to get one that can support the wattage of all your parts.

Most computers use anywhere between 200-500 watts. You can find out your exact wattage if you look at all of your components and add up the numbers. Whenever you play a game, the wattage will increase because your components will use more power.

A great keyboard is essential for gaming on your PC.

Peripherals

The best gaming setups are complete with peripherals that make them stand out. You’ll find that most gamers have flashy keyboards and mice, which come from brands like Razer, Logitech, and Corsair. There isn’t a certain keyboard that will make you play better, so you’ll have to browse several a choose whatever you like.

You’ll need to choose a monitor for your gaming setup, so try to find something that has a high resolution. The higher the resolution of your monitor, the clearer the games will look when you’re playing. There are several display types, so check out High Ground Gaming to learn more about them.

Start Building the Ultimate Gaming Setup

Every gaming setup revolves around the computer because it’s what you’ll use to play games. You can add consoles to the setup if you’d like, but they’re already built for you. If you want to build the ultimate gaming setup, you’ll need to build your PC.

When you decide you’d like to start looking for parts, start by deciding which processor and the graphics card you want. After doing that, you can choose a motherboard that will support them. From there, buying RAM and everything else will be simple.

