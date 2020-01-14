[CES 2020] Motorola Tech3 true wireless headphones are pretty amazing

CES 2020 is over but we’re still swimming through the piles of press releases and stories in our inboxes. We’ve already covered the Motorola Tech3 true wireless headphones in our Best of CES 2020 awards as well as our Best of IFA 2019 awards. While we picked these headphones as award winners for two major tech shows, we have yet to write a full story about them.

I first saw the Motorola Tech3 true wireless headphones at IFA 2019 and was very impressed with their 3-in-1 capability. You can use these headphones in three different configurations, wired, wireless, and true wireless.

Combining the best of true wireless and the best of sports and wired headphones together to revolutionize the listening experience of users with different lifestyles. Tech3, integrated with Tri-X patented pioneer technology, is a 3-in-1 headphone that can be used as true wireless, sport loop, or audio plug-in headphones. It also features a magnetic charging case with an integrated cable management system. Fusing the hybrid solution boasts a 7-hour playtime on the buds, 11 hours on the case, 15-minute fast charging for 3-hour playtime, and the best sound and voice quality. Tech3 brings together the best of both worlds and the unlimited possibilities of supreme ﬂexibility. Motorola

Some of the features and specifications of the Motorola Tech3 true wireless headphones include:

7-hours of playtime with 11-hours of charge time in the case

Waterproof IPX5

Integrated cable management in the case

Turbo Charge 3-hours in 15-minutes

Unlimited playtime with AUX

Smart Voice Assistant (Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant)

Handsfree calls with integrated mic

Bluetooth 5.0

These headphones are pretty versatile giving users options on how to use them which is a pretty great feature. These earbuds are priced at US$99.99 which is a pretty great price. They are available on Amazon and other online outlets.

