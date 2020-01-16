Nyrius ARIES Pro+ transmits FHD video content up to 165 away

It’s been a while since we took a look at Nyrius’ products here at Techaeris. The company specializes in wireless HD video transmitters and receivers. If you’re looking for such a device, the company has just announced the ARIES Pro+ which can stream 1080p HD content from as far as 165 feet away.

Depending on your setup or needs, you might have multiple devices that you like to connect up to the same display via HDMI. The ARIES Pro+ includes a receiver that connects to any TV, projector, or conference room display via HDMI. The transmitter is then connected to a source like a laptop, computer, cameras, drones, or even game console and wireless streams to the receiver.

Nyrius claims the system has practically zero (≤1 ms) latency for perfectly synced audio and video. With gaming, low or no latency is a must for competitive and even casual gaming and it’ll be interesting to see just how this device performs for gaming.

Nyrius ARIES Pro+ Wireless HD Video Transmitter & Receiver

According to Nyrius, the ARIES Pro+ is perfect for:

Streaming – Cut the cord and browse the internet or stream media from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more with powerful transmission of 1080p HD video. Users can send crystal clear video through walls, floors and ceilings up to 165ft away without interference from Wi-Fi or Bluetooth devices.

– Cut the cord and browse the internet or stream media from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more with powerful transmission of 1080p HD video. Users can send crystal clear video through walls, floors and ceilings up to 165ft away without interference from Wi-Fi or Bluetooth devices. Video Gaming – Without distorting quality, including in fast-paced games like Call of Duty, players can stream their favorite titles from a desktop, laptop, PS4 or Xbox One onto a TV wirelessly with audio and video that is completely in sync.

– Without distorting quality, including in fast-paced games like Call of Duty, players can stream their favorite titles from a desktop, laptop, PS4 or Xbox One onto a TV wirelessly with audio and video that is completely in sync. Videography – Stream video from drones, DSLRs and other video cameras or monitor footage in real time.

– Stream video from drones, DSLRs and other video cameras or monitor footage in real time. Business – Professionals can wirelessly display their presentations in full HD quality while maintaining complete control of the screen, reducing setup times and freeing the room from the constraints of HDMI cables or costly in-wall connections.

Specifications of the latest wireless HD video transmitter/receiver from Nyrius include:

Ports and Interfaces: HDMI, Mini-USB (Power only)

HDMI, Mini-USB (Power only) Power Input Receiver: 100-240VAC/50-60Hz (Wall Adapter) Transmitter: USB

Power Output Receiver: 5VDC, 2A Transmitter: 5VDC, 1A

Video Formats TV: 1080p, 1080i,720p, 576p, 480p PC: 1024×768,1280×1024, 640×480, 800×600

Audio Formats Supported: Uncompressed 7.1PCM, DTS, Dolby Digital Surround Sound

Uncompressed 7.1PCM, DTS, Dolby Digital Surround Sound TV Compatibility: Any high-definition television including 3D TVs containing an HDMI port

Any high-definition television including 3D TVs containing an HDMI port Wireless Range: 165 ft (streaming line of sight results in maximum range)

165 ft (streaming line of sight results in maximum range) Transmission Frequency: 4.9~ 5.9GHz with Dynamic Frequency Selecting (DFS)

4.9~ 5.9GHz with Dynamic Frequency Selecting (DFS) Frequency Stability: AFS (Automatic Frequency Selection)

AFS (Automatic Frequency Selection) Bandwidth: 40Mhz

40Mhz Standard Protocol: HDMI1.3, HDCP 1.2

HDMI1.3, HDCP 1.2 System Latency: ≤1 ms

≤1 ms TX/RX Channel: 1 RX / 1 TX

1 RX / 1 TX Operating temperature: 0° to 40° C

0° to 40° C Transmitter Dimensions: 3.4 x 1.3 inches

3.4 x 1.3 inches Receiver Dimensions: 3.7 x 3.8 x 1.1 inches

3.7 x 3.8 x 1.1 inches System Requirements: Any laptop or desktop system containing an HDMI port (Display Port cable not included)

Any laptop or desktop system containing an HDMI port (Display Port cable not included) Adapter Compatibility: Nyrius does not recommend using Digital to Analog Adapters with our ARIES Products, however HDMI to mini HDMI/micro HDMI adapters are compatible

The Nyrius ARIES Pro+ Wireless HD Video Transmitter & Receiver is now available for US$299 and comes with a 30-day risk-free in-home trial period. If you’re unsatisfied for any reason, users can return it for a full refund with Nyrius even footing the bill for the return shipping.

What do you think of the Nyrius ARIES Pro+ Wireless HD Video Transmitter & Receiver? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.