Project xCloud preview hits Canada next week, here’s how to sign up

Ask and ye shall receive! It feels like only yesterday that we were asking when Xbox was going to expand the Project xCloud preview to other markets like Canada — oh wait, it was! Ya, I know, our tongue-in-cheek request wasn’t actually heard by Xbox…

At any rate, Project xCloud’s GM & Head of Product, Catherine Gluckstein, has announced that the cloud-based game streaming preview will hit Canada next week, on January 29th. According to Gluckstein, Canada was one of the top-requested regions for expanding the preview into.

“Our customer is at the center of everything we do, and we heard you loud and clear, Canada has been one of the top-requested markets for expansion and we’re delighted to deliver for gamers in Canada starting next week. “ Catherine Gluckstein, GM & Head of Product, Project xCloud

Gamers in Canada will be able to join gamers in the U.S., U.K., and Korea in streaming over 80 games for free during the preview stage. Xbox announced yesterday that they were adding a number of games to the service, including Destiny 2, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and more.

Of course, it is an invite-only preview, but you can sign up on the Project xCloud (Preview) page. In order to use the game-streaming service, you’ll need the following:

Once you’ve got those in place, you’ll need to register with Project xCloud. Gluckstein did mention that “[w]hile the Project xCloud preview is invite-only, our intention is to accommodate as many eligible players as possible, and we’ll continue to invite more gamers over time.” That being said, chances are pretty good that if you meet the requirements, you should be able to participate.

If you’re not in Canada, the U.S., U.K., or Korea, the Project xCloud preview will be expanding into more markets soon. On that note, if you aren’t in one of those four countries but are in a supported Xbox One market, you can currently stream from your console using the Xbox Console Streaming preview.

Are you excited to have a chance to participate in the Project xCloud Canada preview starting next week? What games are you looking forward to streaming the most? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.

