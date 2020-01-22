Xbox Series X rear ports “confirmed” in leaked photo

If a leaked image on NeoGAF is to be believed, the Xbox Series X rear ports will not include a USB Type-C or an HDMI-in port. User CurryPanda posted two images to a “Next-Gen PS5 & Next Xbox |OT| Speculation/Analysis/Leaks Thread” on the popular forum. The first image showed a non-rendered photo fo the front of the upcoming Xbox console, while the second showed the back of the console, complete with ports, serial number, and barcode (oops?).

The supposed rear ports on the Xbox Series X console.

As you can see from the image above, the Xbox Series X will supposedly come with three USB-A ports (one on the front and two on the back), as well as a figure-eight power port, Ethernet port, S/PDIF port, a single HDMI port, and (interestingly enough), a Kensington lock slot. A rectangular port is also present on the back with no indication of what it might be used for.

The image of the rear of the console also shows two vent regions on either side of the ports. If the console is placed vertically, the fans and ports will be at the bottom of the console. Given the orientation of the labelling, it can be assumed that if the console is placed horizontally, the Xbox Series X rear ports will be on the left side of the console when viewed from the front.

As mentioned above, two notable ommissions have surfaced due to this leaked image: the lack of an HDMI-in or USB Type-C port. As for the first, I do know more than a few people who use the HDMI-in for their cable box, or other devices, to watch TV through their Xbox One. As for the lack of USB Type-C, that’s a definite head-scratcher as it is becoming the new standard and the console could only benefit from a USB Type-C port with an external hard drive attached when it comes to speed for loading and playing games.

At any rate, these are just leaks at this point in time, albeit convincing-looking ones. As with any leak, these should be taken with a grain of salt until Xbox officially announces more about their next-generation gaming console.

