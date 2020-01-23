Business Process Management (or BPM) is integral to any organization on a path to achieve its set goals and objectives. A modernized approach to Business Process Management allows an organization to extend its core operational strengths to the entirety of its workflow using intelligent robotic processes. As advancements emerge, adoption of an intelligent BPM process could continuously prove to be worthwhile for an organization looking to scale.

BPM.com has defined business process management as “a discipline involving any combination of modeling, automation, execution, control, measurement and optimization of business activity flows, in support of enterprise goals, spanning systems, employees, customers, and partners within and beyond the enterprise boundaries.”

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the growth of its use in business applications, it was only a matter of time before AI joined forces with BPM. With the birth of business process automation, organizations are implementing into their daily operations to improve their efficiencies. When AI was integrated into Business Process Management tools, a world of possibilities was created for businesses to excel amongst their competition, attract new customers, and innovate their respective industry market.

Let’s take a look at how AI is modernizing business process management and how your company can benefit from adopting an AI-enabled BPM system.

Stronger Software Integration

With the demanding needs of a growing business and the dynamic work environments that exist today, enterprise resource planning solutions are playing a more vital role in an organization’s success.

Companies need cloud based ERP systems to host their operational needs in a secured environment. However, many organizations tend to overlook the benefits of using BPM as a strong basis for ERP implementation to further elevate their daily business operations. Think of BPM as the framework, while ERP is the software that increases efficiencies within that framework. By having a clear structure and well-defined objectives in mind before choosing an ERP system for your business, more strategic decisions can be made in the implementation phase.

Overlaying an ERP system on top of a BPM system also helps connect other enterprise applications to the system as a whole, allowing for greater integration and smoother communication between departments that rely on separate, individualized software platforms. This system alliance will provide your team with more consistent methods of communication, transparency, and overall collaboration. To ensure successful BPM-ERP integration, experts suggest implementing in stages to reduce complexity and costs.

Task Automation

Any process that can automate tasks in an organization without the requirement of human input can be extremely beneficial to reduce costs, errors, and even workplace stress. Stress and dissatisfaction are often the results of a workload that employees feel is meaningless. When these roles are automated, employees have more time to focus on more engaging tasks, ultimately increasing their satisfaction levels with the company.

When frequent employee turnover exists continuously within a given position, operational costs could rise significantly. If employees become unsatisfied due to mundane tasks and limited upward mobility in a company, they may choose to leave the organization. This turnover can become costly for a company in recruitment and training efforts. At this stage, it’s crucial to investigate whether an automated process could solve this issue and ultimately become a more cost-effective solution.

Implementing an automated Business Process Management to complete the simple processes of an organization often proves to pay for itself within a short period. Automating activities gives managers more time to focus on the strategic initiatives that will help drive the business forward.

Several benefits of task automation can be directly derived from coupling BPM with your ERP system. For example:

This collaborative software helps create a centralized location for storing information and communicating with your team.

Automated BPM-ERP systems increase consistency and transparency across the organization.

This automation can allocate resources to handle customer service requests by using AI to analyze the needs of each claim.

Intuitive Analyses

Modern AI-backed BPM systems can be instrumental in processing and analyzing large data sets, a modern-day pain point for any organization choosing to heavily rely on data. Though data can be invaluable when predicting, analyzing, and forecasting, it can also be challenging to manage.

With the rise of AI, human error in data analysis is significantly reduced. AI-enabled BPM programs are capable of collecting and identifying patterns that the human eye cannot interpret. While humans are able to make well-informed decisions based on data, past results, and personal experiences; the chance of error is still more significant than it would be when using AI-driven machines for data analysis. Fact-driven decisions derived from well-curated data sets tend to resonate better in coercing stakeholders to move forward with an initiative then decisions based on intuition do.

With this in mind, you can use these intuitive analyses to improve the decision-making capabilities within your organization. Using business process automation to internalize data sets provides managers with a clearer picture of what the best and worst-case scenarios could be for each possible decision. The outcomes are predicted more accurately than they would have been if collected with a manual business process.

Improved Customer Experience

AI has been proving to help collect accurate insights on consumer behaviors over the past decade, particularly when coupled with software that places customer experience at the forefront. Now, with the use of modern Business Process Management systems, this information can be analyzed to better forecast and predict customer needs and expectations. With this in mind, more targeted marketing campaigns can be created using AI to segment the market into specific demographic subsets.

Once the segments have been created, marketers can align their campaigns to appeal to the most appropriate target audience. Segmentation can also help them analyze the behavioral sales trends of each subgroup to forecast earnings predictions for the upcoming quarter. This can help drive pricing and supply chain strategies for the organization.

Additionally, using AI-based chatbots as an integrated application within your BPM-ERP software can improve the experience customers have when making complaints, giving feedback, or asking for product recommendations. Focusing on creating a strong customer experience at the forefront of your organization is a worthwhile investment, as this can ultimately help drive a company’s success in the market. While there are many benefits to implementing a modernized business process management system into your organization, the process can be time-consuming and complicated. Always conduct your research before choosing the right methods and software for your organization and work with your team and IT department to ensure a successful implementation.

