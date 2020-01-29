I’ve lived in the midwest for nearly all of my life and Chicago can be brutal in the winter. Thankfully, I’ve adapted to life in the cold but as I get older it seems the cold is getting to me. So something like the Tranzend Ultra Coat would be a handy gadget to have.

The Tranzend Ultra Coat wants to help you regulate your temperature so that you stay comfortable. The coat is made of breathable material that is made from recycled plastic bottles and coffee grounds. How can you go wrong with wearing something made out of coffee grounds?

Tri-zone heating panels connect to a portable 5V power bank. With one panel on each side of the front zipper and a third on the back, a controller offers three heat settings for optimal comfort. According to Tranzend, battery power will last between 4 and 13 hours.

The eco-friendly yarn is tightly woven, which Tranzend says ensures the Ultra Coat is odor-free, moisture-wicking, and windproof. Durable water repellent technology creates a high water pressure resistant membrane. A stitched-in interior snow skirt keeps cold air and snow from coming in the bottom of the coat. The company says the cold air and snow will be kept out no matter what activity you’re doing.

Power it up!

Some other features of the Ultra Coat include:

Laser-cut microfiber pockets at sides and wrists keep hands warm and belongings secure.

Magnetic earbud holder at the end of the collar keeps earbuds close.

A detachable, magnetic hood is attached and removed easily, making Ultra Coat perfect for any occasion.

The Tranzend Ultra Coat will be hitting Kickstarter soon, no pricing has been announced but you can find out more on the company’s website. The coat will be available in sizes small to 3XL and is machine washable and dryer safe.

