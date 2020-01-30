Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon January 30-February 6: “Gruppe B”

Another week and here we are with the Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon January 23-30th event. This week you can earn an extra 100 (or 200 with the VIP house) #Forzathon Points — this time in the 19087 Porsche 959! This Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon event started today, January 30th, at 7:30 a.m. PT and closes at 7:30 a.m. PT on February 6th.

If you haven't purchased the game yet, you can play it through the Xbox Game Pass.

Festival Playlist/Winter Season

It’s winter again and, as usual, there are rewards for completing both the Festival Playlist and the Horizon Winter Season. For the Playlist, once you complete 50% over the Summer to Spring seasons, you’ll snag the Maserati MC12 Forza Edition. Complete 80% of the seasonal objectives, you’ll snag the Legendary Rimac Concept 2.

As for the Horizon Winter Season, 50% completion will snag you the Epic 1964 Emory 356 C while 80% completion — tasks, races, PR Stunts, Season Events, and Trials on Great Britain (not Fortune Island or LEGO Valley) — will net you the Common 1965 Pontiac GTO.

“Play Time” #Forzathon

Check out the complete Challenge list for the #Forzathon January 30-February 6th event which you’ll have to complete in the order it appears below:

Street Legal: Own and drive the incredible 1987 Porsche 959, a car that was years ahead of its time thanks to its experimental nature

Own and drive the incredible 1987 Porsche 959, a car that was years ahead of its time thanks to its experimental nature Quad Damage: Originally planned as a Group B car, the Porsche 959 inherited 4WD technology, which should come in handy for winning 3 Dirt Trail events

Originally planned as a Group B car, the Porsche 959 inherited 4WD technology, which should come in handy for winning 3 Dirt Trail events There is No Substitute: In the end, the Porsche 959 project became all about state-of-the-art technological innovation. Put it to good use by winning 2 Street Scene events as well

In the end, the Porsche 959 project became all about state-of-the-art technological innovation. Put it to good use by winning 2 Street Scene events as well Zero Lift: The Porsche 959 has advanced aerodynamics designed to produce zero lift. Use this to your advantage to earn 10 Ultimate Near Miss Skills

Daily #Forzathon challenges for this week include:

Absolutely Smashing: Earn 3 Wreckage Skills

Earn 3 Wreckage Skills Take the Lead: Closely overtake while racing to earn 2 Great Pass Skills

Closely overtake while racing to earn 2 Great Pass Skills Horticulturist: Earn 3 Landscaping Skills

Earn 3 Landscaping Skills In a Jiffy: Earn 2 Speed Skills

Earn 2 Speed Skills Risk Assessment: Earn 1 Great Near Miss Skill

Earn 1 Great Near Miss Skill Powerslider: Earn 1 Ultimate Drift or E-Drift Skill

Earn 1 Ultimate Drift or E-Drift Skill Brace for Impact: Combine Air and Wreckage Skills to earn 3 Crash Landing Skills

Winter #Forzathon January 30-February 6th Shop

The #Forzathon January 30-February 6th Shop has also been updated. Available this week are the Common 1984 Honda Civic CRX Mugen for 600FP, the Legendary 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion for 400FP, the Legendary The Robot Emote, and Guitar Riff Car Horn items. As usual, you can pick up Wheelspins for 40 FP or Super Wheelspins for 150 FP each.

Winter Racing Championship

The #Forzathon January 30-February 6th event brings some new seasonal races and the Playground Games Seasonal event. Rewards include the Legendary Porsche 718, the hard-to-find Porsche 914/6, the Legendary Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the Epic Jazzy Cowboy Hat, and Super Wheelspins.

NOTE: rewards are based on Solo races unless otherwise noted.

This season you’ll be tasked with:

[The Trial Co-op Championship] Back in Time Place 1st against Unbeatable Drivers in Co-op Mode: Legendary Porsche 718 vehicle reward.

Back in Time [Playground Games Seasonal] Winter Games Finish 1st as a team and win the hard-to-find Porsche 914/6 vehicle reward

Winter Games [Horizon Seasonal] Dirt Cheap Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Legendary Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Dirt Cheap [Horizon Seasonal] Potent Porsches Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Epic 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS vehicle reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Place 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

Potent Porsches [Horizonal Seasonal] The Truck Stops Here Place 1st against Highly Skilled Drivatars: Epic Jazzy Cowboy Hat clothing reward Place 2nd against Above Average Drivatars: 15,000 CR reward Placed 3rd against Average Drivatars: 10,000 CR reward

The Truck Stops Here [Seasonal PR Stunt] M68 Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

M68 Speed Trap: Beat the target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Johnston Terrace Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Johnston Terrace Speed Zone: Beat the average target speed to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Seasonal PR Stunt] Reservoir Ridge Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin.

Reservoir Ridge Danger Sign: Jump further than the specified distance to complete this seasonal PR Stunt and win a Super Wheelspin. [Monthly Rivals] Post a clean lap at the Horizon Festival Circuit to complete

Post a clean lap at the Horizon Festival Circuit to complete [Online Adventure] Series 18, Qualify to complete

What do you think about the “Gruppe B” Forza Horizon 4 #Forzathon January 30-February 6th event and the new Winter Season? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.

