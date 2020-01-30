Narcos: Mexico Season 2 trailer promises another great ride

So if you know anything about me, you know I’ve been a Narcos junkie (that didn’t come out right) since the very first season that followed Pablo Escobar and the Colombian cartel. The first series was amazing and the follow-up series started off really well. Now, Netflix has dropped the Narcos: Mexico Season 2 trailer and I am so ready.

I have to admit, the first season of Mexico took some time to digest as the characters were not as well known to me as the series set in Colombia. That being said, season 1 was good enough for me to be excited for Narcos: Mexico Season 2.

Check out the trailer for yourself:

The Narcos series follows the Latin American drug cartels and the United States war on drugs coming across the U.S. border. It’s been a long and very real violent battle between the two and the war is still raging on. There’s no doubt that the creators of this series will have plenty of material to pull from and we could potentially see more seasons.

That being said, not all of what happens in Narcos: Mexico Season 2 is 100% accurate. Like its predecessors, the show mixes true-life accounts with some Hollywood story-telling. Like most real-life situations, it’s hard to get every bit of the story and sometimes sources are hard to find or hard to trust. So while Narcos tells a true story, it also takes some liberty in how the story is told.

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 starts streaming on Netflix on February 13, 2020. I know what I’ll be doing in a few weeks!

Are you excited for this new season? Have you watched all the others? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.