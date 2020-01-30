The Samsung Galaxy Book S is now available for pre-order

Samsung is a firm believer that people are more mobile than ever and with that mobility comes technology needs. That’s what the Samsung Galaxy Book S is all about. The company wants to bring an always-connected computing device to those who need it most.

The Samsung Galaxy Book S is a new premium laptop that the company believes will deliver a seamless mobile experience and transform the way we think what PCs can do. Samsung believes that this new device can deliver in some key areas and pain points for those who have the need to stay connected.

Battery life: Up to 25-hours

Connectivity: LTE connectivity means you never need to search for Wi-Fi

Weight and portability: Galaxy Book S is barely a centimeter thick and weighs less than a kilogram

Performance: Qualcomm® Snapdragon 8cx compute platform

The freedom to work on anything, from anywhere, at any time: that’s the vision we had when we partnered with Qualcomm to develop this next-generation PC. That was their vision, too. Everything this machine is capable of is powered by the leading Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx compute platform. From lag-free productivity to effortless data processing, you’ll never feel held back by your Galaxy Book S. Samsung

Starting today, January 30 through February 12, 2020, consumers who pre-order Galaxy Book S on Samsung.com are eligible to receive a US$100 credit towards any Samsung PC, tablet and select accessories.

Galaxy Book S will be available for purchase starting at US$999.99 beginning February 13, 2020, at Microsoft stores, Samsung.com and Verizon, as well as Sprint, starting Feb 14, 2020.

This is certainly a slim, lightweight, battery efficient, and well-connected laptop. You’ll have to remember that you’ll need an LTE plan to use the always-connected part of it so that is an extra cost worked into its overall value.

