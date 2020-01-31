Where is Xur, and what is he selling? Week of January 31st-February 4th

It’s that time again for another edition of “Where is Xur, and what is he selling?” This weekend, January 31st-February 4th, Xur is over at Giant’s Scar landing zone on Io, so spawn in and make your way towards him. Take a look below to see what exotics Xur is selling this week in Destiny 2.

What is Xur selling this weekend?

Isochronal Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

97 Legendary Shards Fighting Lion (Grenade Launcher) – 29 Legendary Shards

29 Legendary Shards Peregrine Greaves (Leg Armor) for Titan Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Lucky Pants (Leg Armor) for Hunter Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Starfire Protocol (Chest Armor) for Warlock Class – 23 Legendary Shards

23 Legendary Shards Three of Coins – 31 Legendary Shards

31 Legendary Shards Invitation Quest – 9 Legendary Shards

Weapon: Fighting Lion

This exotic grenade launcher has a primary perk called Delayed Gratification which causes its projectiles to bounce and explode after you release the trigger. The secondary perk, Thin the Herd, increases damage done to enemy shields.

Titan Gear: Peregrine Greaves

If you’re one to use your Titan to smash into enemies, this exotic is for you. The perk Peregrine Strike causes all shoulder damage charge abilities to deal bonus damage if activated mid-air.

Hunter Gear: Lucky Pants

While this exotic item comes from the story mission on Titan, you’ll be able to pick it up from Xur this weekend if you don’t have it already. With its Illegally Modded Holster perk, it increases Hand Cannon ready speed and initial accuracy. If you prefer using Hand Cannons in either of your two main weapon slots, definitely add this to your collection.

Warlock Gear: Starfire Protocol

Starfire Protocol is coming over from the original Destiny but it’s not as good as it used to be, which is unfortunate. The Fusion Harness perk grants you an extra fusion grenade charge and then those fusion grenade kills grant you Rift energy.

