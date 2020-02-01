Get three months Adobe Creative Cloud free with purchase of GIGABYTE AERO laptop

If you’ve been using and building computers for a while, you’ll recognize GIGABYTE as a manufacturer of some of the components inside your computer. The company has branched out and also makes laptops, monitors, peripherals, and much more. For a limited time, GIGABYTE is including three months of Adobe Creative Cloud free (worth US$238.47) when you purchase one of their AERO laptops equipped with an NVIDIA RTX Studio video card.

The offer is good on models including the AERO 15 OLED, AERO 15, AERO 17 HDR, and AERO 17 laptops with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 20 Series graphics cards. These systems vary in display screens and include Samsung 4K UHD AMOLED, Sharp IGZO 240Hz, AUO 4K HDR, and LG IPS 144Hz panels. All models feature a 3mm ultra-thin bezel and are X-Rite Pantone Certified — perfect for creators. If you’re unsure of which model is right for you, GIGABYTE has a handy, albeit basic, chart which might help.

Creators know that photo, video, and 3D rendering takes time to render out. GIGABYTE’s AERO 15 OLED, for example, can reduce this rendering and export time. With its NVIDIA RTX 2060 video card, 16GB RAM, Intel i7-9750H processor, and 512GB SSD drive, this can cut your rendering time by as much as 53% in Adobe Premiere.

Performance of Adobe software on GIGABYTE’s AERO 15 OLED creator’s laptop.

So just what do you get in Adobe Creative Cloud? Access to over 30 creative apps including Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Dimension. Once you’ve purchased an NVIDIA RTX Studio laptop from a participating retailer, you should get a promo code via email which you can then redeem in the GeForce Experience app. Once redeemed, you will get another code to redeem in your Adobe ID account to get your 3-month complimentary membership to the full version of Adobe Creative Cloud. The offer must be redeemed by May 31, 2020. Full details of the offer can be obtained from the GIGABYTE website.

The GIGABYTE AERO laptops for creators start around the US$2000 mark and are available on Amazon and at other retailers, distributors, and resellers.

What do you think about Gigabyte’s inclusion of Adobe Creative Cloud for three months with the purchase of a Gigabyte AERO laptop? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.

