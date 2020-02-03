10 common helpdesk challenges and how to solve them

This is a guest post. The thoughts, opinions, and tips are those of the authors and do not reflect on Techaeris or its staff.

Today, many companies outsource their customer service tasks. And outsourcing provides dedicated service because a provider trains its staff for that specific helpdesk job. Moreover, they have specialized software to make their service fast and consistent.

The software they use assists the IT helpdesk staff to handle all the calls customers make regarding the simplest of problems such as a non-functioning computer mouse to something a bit more technically complex as a blue screen. Let’s take a look at 10 common helpdesk challenges and how you can go about solving them.

Common helpdesk problems

Many computer users are not technically savvy. They acquire computer skills, mostly from work, and they only know the most essential things to do with a computer. So they call a helpdesk once they encounter a glitch or any issue whatsoever. Helpdesk personnel have formal tech training and use reference materials, manuals and tools to provide solutions to customers’ problems. Using robust software, like SysAid’s IT solutions, makes their work easier, managing the customer support functions, from ticket management to password reset in one place.

1. Failure to log in

One of the most common problems helpdesk staff encounter is a client’s failure to log in to their online accounts. They either forget their password or their caps lock key is on while typing their password. You can tell them to press the caps lock key if it is on so they can retype their password. They can try to retrieve their password by clicking on the button for it to receive an email on how to create a new password. Or you can direct them to the self-service portal of your IT help desk program. It’s important to familiarize yourself with the various ways to retrieve a password. If admin privileges allow, you can simply reset their password for them.

2. Slow computer

Two things commonly slow down a computer. One is a malware infection. The other is having too many windows open simultaneously. You can ask the caller to explain what happened so that you can provide the right answer. They either have to close other programs or the browser windows they are not using. If this is not the case, encourage them to run their antivirus program or simply run it yourself. A simple reboot may also solve the issue and is usually the first course of action you should take.

3. Accidentally deleted files

You may receive a call from a customer who is panicking because of deleted files and not knowing how to recover them. Tell the customer to relax and guide him or her to check the recycle bin and restore the files if they are there. If the customer has already deleted the recycle bin, depending on your software and access, you could potentially retrieve files if it goes that far.

4. Cannot connect to Wi-Fi

A person cannot connect to the Internet due to an outage or the connection to the router is not secure. The helpdesk usually walks the customer through the process of checking the connection, disconnecting and reconnecting to the modem or router or rebooting the modem or router, if not the computer itself. If these simple steps do not solve the connectivity issue then you may need to escalate to your networking department. There could be issues with the network you are not aware of.

5. Printing problems

Maybe the printer is not connected to the computer, it is not turned on, or the printer setting is not configured properly. Another reason is the paper may be jammed. Tell the customer to check the printer for the possible cause. Guide them on what to do to resolve the issue. If working with them over the phone does not resolve the issue, you may need to contact the printer group who are better equipped to handle printer issues.

6. Getting a blue screen

Many computer users dread getting a blue screen because they think that their computer will become useless. They are not going to read whatever is on the screen anymore. The blue screen problem is typically linked to software or driver not working properly. The blue screen usually occurs when the computer user updates a driver or installs a new program. You have to calm the panicking customer and assure them that their computer is not dead. The blue screen error can, most times, be fixed by rebooting the computer.

It’s also important to note the error displayed on the blue screen so that once the computer is working again, you can remote in and diagnose the issue. It’s very likely that once there is a BSOD, there will be another. It is best to dive into the error code provided by the OS and fix the driver or program that is causing the issue. This way the customer can be at ease.

7. Closing the computer without saving

This issue is one of the most common among computer users. Of course, a sudden power outage can do the same thing – shut down the computer while the user is still typing. The user usually thinks that what they are working on is lost. But the work is not lost. Microsoft Office has an Auto-Recover feature. Moreover, Microsoft Office has a backup feature for this specific purpose. Tell the user to open the program once again. The list of opened Word documents will show on the left side of the screen. They can click each one and save it. In some cases, however, the ”last saved” document may not include the most recently written part, depending on the frequency of ”saving” set by the user. Instruct the user on how to increase the frequency and how to use the Auto-Recover feature.

8. USB is not recognized

Computer users panic when their unit does not recognize their USB. The problem can be due to several reasons. Ask the customer if the USB is recognized in another device such as another computer, or try inserting it on another USB port on the same device. The USB could be faulty or there is a computer glitch. The user can remove the USB, reboot the PC or laptop, and try using the USB again. The USB driver might need updating in which case you have to guide the user on how to update the USB driver. There are some instances that the USB drive itself is faulty, so be sure to ask them to test other drives on the computer.

9. Unexpected computer shutdown

When a computer suddenly shuts down for no apparent reason, it causes the user to panic. Problems with the power supply, issues with drivers, malware or overheating are the primary reasons why a computer shuts down. You can run down the list of issues and guide the user on what to do. The user should disconnect the PC from the power outlet and try cleaning the fan of the power supply. They can open the CPU and remove accumulated dust, hair and lint. They can run their antivirus program for malware. If these actions cannot resolve the issue, the problem might be in the heat sink, which requires the help of a computer technician.

10. The wireless network prevents some users from logging in

An overloaded company router may bump off some users. Advise the user to check if the router connection is not loose. Since they are not tech-savvy, guide them on how to connect to a modem or router. If that doesn’t work, you may need to troubleshoot their network to be sure everything is working properly.

An IT helpdesk software that is rich in features such as a self-service portal, password reset, IT asset management and more will improve the productivity of the support staff and allow them to handle more complex problems. These tips provided are simple first steps to point you in the right direction. There are many other methods and ways to solve the above problems and a good IT helpdesk tech will have studied and familiarized themselves with all of the methods.