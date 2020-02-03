Apple is offering in-home or at work repair on iPhones

If you’ve ever broken your iPhone you’ve most likely have gone through Apple to get it fixed if it were repairable. That, of course, means leaving your house or work to head to the nearest Apple location and see what they can do for you. Of course, you’ll remember to book an appointment before heading to the store. But now, Apple is adding in an “at your home or office” repair option for select cities in the United States.

As of right now, there are six cities whee Apple is offering in-home repairs for iPhones. If you live in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, or San Fransisco, you can choose the “Go Tech Service” option when you book a repair. Go Tech Service is an authorized Apple Service Provider and when you go to their website, they’ll redirect you to Apple’s support page.

What can be repaired is the next question and Apple is starting off with only iPhones. That means any Mac or iPad users out there aren’t eligible yet. Those with newer-generation iPhones will be able to have the screen replaced. That’s the extent of it for now but Apple could be adding in more options at a later date. There isn’t any information as to how much it’ll cost but Apple does say that there may be onsite fees on top of what the repair cost would be.

Granted, Apple already has AppleCare for Enterprise but that is only available for companies that have a large number of iPhones. The repair service being pushed out to consumers is nice instead of only having large corporations be eligible.

