Apple TV+ is now available on select 2019 LG TVs

I think it’s fair to say that many of us were shocked when Samsung and LG announced that the Apple TV app and Apple TV+ would be included on their 2020 TV lineup. It’s not often that Apple plays nice with other manufactures so it was shocking but refreshing news to hear. Now we’re hearing that select 2019 LG TVs will also be getting Apple TV+ along with AirPlay 2.

LG TVs in 80 countries will now be able to access the content offered by Apple including direct subscriptions to premium video services available both online and offline, ad-free and on-demand — and access to the iTunes video library. Users will also be able to buy or rent over 100,000 movies and TV shows.

LG TVs offer users a cinematic experience with the best picture and sound on the market to match the constantly growing number of programs from top global content providers. With a wide range of titles available in Dolby Vision, the Apple TV app is an ideal match for LG’s TVs. LG was an early adopter of Dolby technology, and its latest TVs continue to support Dolby Vision, offering users the most immersive viewing experience with truly vivid colors, greater depth and stunningly realistic sound. 2019 LG TVs also support Apple AirPlay 2, which allows users to share or mirror content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to an LG TV. Customers can also play music on the TV and sync it with other AirPlay 2 compatible speakers anywhere in the home. Also supported is Apple HomeKit, which lets users easily and securely control their TV with the Home app on their iPhone or iPad or by voice using Siri, enabling them to power on or off, change volume, switch inputs and more. LG

2019 LG TVs will now have Apple TV+.

We’ve been using the Apple TV+ app since its release and it is decent, it still needs some work, mainly more content, but it’s useable. LG users who also have an iTunes movie library should appreciate the addition.

What do you think of LG adding this app to some of its 2019 devices? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.