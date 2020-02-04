Twitch Prime adds Destiny 2 loot

If you’ve followed Techaeris for any length of time, you’ve probably seen our weekly “Where is Xur?” feature. Destiny 2 still has a pretty big player base, and now that it’s been added to the Project xCloud preview, that player base can only grow.

On a related note, Bungie is also giving away free in-game loot for Destiny 2 through Amazon’s Twitch Prime program for the next six months. For those of you who are not familiar with the program, it’s pretty straightforward. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you automatically get Twitch Prime as well. Each month, Twitch Prime not only offers up a few free games but also has a pretty decent selection of in-game loot for various games.

So just what does Twitch Prime have in store for Destiny 2 players? For the next six months, gamers can claim an Exotic Bundle Drop. Each bundle includes four Exotic gear items. For the month of February, the SUROS Regime Exotic Bundle Drop includes:

Suros Regime Auto Rifle

Coup de Main Weapon Ornament

Skyline Flipside Ghost

unsecured/OUTCRY Ship

The February Twitch Prime Destiny 2 SUROS Regime Exotic Bundle Drop

Once claimed, and if you’ve played through the intro in the game, your drop will be available from Amanda Holliday in The Tower the next time you log in. The drop is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia. It will also be available across all systems you have Cross Save enabled.

If you want to get all six drops, you’ll have to check back and claim monthly. Once the month is over, you won’t be able to claim that drop at a later date. Once you have claimed it, you’ll have that gear to keep for as long as you play the game, regardless if you continue to be an Amazon Prime member or not.

What do you think about the new and upcoming Destiny 2 Twitch Prime loot? Have you claimed yours yet? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe. Be sure to check back next month to see what Twitch Prime has in store for Destiny 2 players.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.