The growing importance of online encryption

This is a guest post, the thoughts, and opinions expressed here are those of its authors and do not reflect on Techaeris or its staff.

Every month another story discloses news about a hacker or team of hackers breaking into a business’ files, banking center logistics area, or major company data storage. With each of these data breaches, comes the ever-present soothing words that accompany the hack to try and make the public feel less violated and more secure. However, the truth is that once information is out in the ether, there is no way to remove it. That is why encryption has become important to anyone that uses the internet for anything from texting to banking. Being able to protect personal information is vital in the virtual world of business, gaming, and service.

How It Works

As large amounts of information about your personal life are transmitted to various agencies, businesses, or clouds, the servers are constantly sending information back and forth within a single connection. Although most text is scrambled into a cipher version to help ensure confidentiality as it is transmitted along with the network. At the same time, the data is en-route, it can be vulnerable to capture by illegal means. Although the decryption code is intended for the original recipient of the message, if the code can be found and the message unlocked, an information breach will occur. Ensuring a data breach is nearly impossible. There are billions of algorithms used to scramble information and then unscramble the data into a readable format once it is received. Since the algorithm is a series of unknown numbers in a random pattern sent to the decoding machine, it has long been assumed that each of the algorithm keys is unique.

What It Protects

Methods of encryption have changed over the past 30 years as those individuals that strive to break into businesses to steal data have changed illegally. Today, the most secure encryption model is the SSL or secure sockets layer used by the majority of websites and companies to hide, transport, and produce your valuable information from one point to another across the vastness of space from server to server, or from your computer to a cloud. To ensure your data is protected, look for the ‘s’ in ‘https:’ or your computer URL’s bar padlock sign. Both indicators can help you know you are conducting a secure search, data transfer, or personal information connection.

One of the significant advantages of online encryption is that you are able to apply the same in any technical device you use.

Why It’s Important

There are many reasons that most security personnel believe in motivating the need for encryption. The primary goals are:

1. Hacking

Obtaining and selling your personal information has become a big business that is thought to be run by huge multinational corporations and governments. Since the cyber-criminals are backed by money, they now have access to the best machines available, which can make it easier to locate and store your data. To prevent your data loss in a breach, encryption is continually updating its ability to protect your personal information.

2. Privacy

The algorithms used for privacy by means of encryption creates a method of confidentiality that secures your data. Along with that, your internet transmission connection that is different for every data transmission you make. That means that every time you hit the send button on your keyboard, you know your information is being encrypted at your router. The same information is securely decrypted before sending it along in a secure line to its destination. In other words, one can be assured that the SSL encryption is protecting your personal information from potentially prying eyes.

3. Regulations

The HIPAA Act, FERPA Act, and FCPA Act have all taken steps to ensure your private information cannot be breached or leaked by online sources. To further protect consumers, all encryption agencies must follow, maintain, and stay compliant with government standards and regulations.

The advantages of online encryptions are worth mentioning too.



Accessing Variety Devices

One of the significant advantages of online encryption is that you are able to apply the same in any technical device you use. Whether you are using iPhone or Android phones, you can protect your information by implementing a security lock or password from the settings section. In the case of computers and laptops, there are two options available for encrypting your details, one is free, and the other one is paid. The SD card can also be encrypted to keep your data safe and secure. It would be best if you went through the many options that are available for encryption and choose the one which will suit your needs.

Working Remotely

The companies are allowing the employees to stay productive even from the comfort zone of their home. However, according to a survey, it has come to the front that data breaches often happen while working remotely. To prevent this kind of data breach, online encryption comes to the rescue to help the companies to secure their confidential information from going into wrong hands.

Increasing Trust

Even when it is not required to keep every data safe, some companies still chose to encrypt the files. It is only because they want to gain the confidence and trust of their clients. This helps in bonding with the clients and having a strong professional relationship.

Meeting Regulations

While shopping online, one can use their credit card for any purchase. In such cases, it is highly recommended for the online store to secure the customer’s card details. The Payment Card Industry (PCI) has strong guidelines in case of protecting customer’s card details. However, encryption of such data is not always mandatory in every standard. Still, it is needless to say no one would take the risk and shop online without protecting their card details.

Securing Data at all times

Data or files are more prone to get hacked when transferring or moving from one system to another. Online encryption ensures protection during the data transfer process. So, if the information is getting stored or moved, online encryption is there to protect the same. Whether you are sending personal information to a bank, making a purchase, or enjoying a leisure gaming activity online, it is essential to know your private information stays private. With SSL encryption, you can be sure the data remains secure.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.