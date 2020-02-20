PlayersTV launches exclusively on Samsung TV Plus in March

Listen up all you sports fans and followers. Samsung is teaming up with the freshly minted media group PlayersTV to launch its channel on Samsung TV Plus. The company behind PlayersTV is Players Media Group and boasts athletes such as Carmelo Anthony, Vernon Davis, CJ McCollum, and Chris Paul as partners.

PlayersTV will launch in March 2020 on Samsung TV Plus. Anthem Sports & Entertainment, owner of AXS TV, Impact Wrestling and other media properties, is also an investor and strategic partner in Players Media Group. Samsung’s TV Plus is offered on almost all of its newer smart TVs and has actually gotten pretty good in terms of content.

(Left to right) Collin Castellaw of PlayersTV, NBA Player and PlayersTV Investor CJ McCollum, Anthem Sports & Entertainment CEO Len Asper, Samsung Electronics VP of Product Sang Kim, NFL Veteran, and PlayersTV Investor Vernon Davis, and Deron Guidrey of PlayersTV.

“In today’s world, the desire to not only connect directly with athletes but also learn about their lives off the field of play continues to grow exponentially. But it hasn’t always been easy getting great athlete content into the hands of fans,” said Players Media Group co-founder Deron Guidrey. “Through PlayersTV, we’ve created a distribution ecosystem that brings fans and athletes together in one place, making it easier for fans to access the content they desire, and easier for athletes to reach their fans and also better monetize their content. I’m excited to have world-class athletes join us as shareholders, investors, and partners on this journey.” Players Media Group is the newest venture of Collin Castellaw and Deron Guidrey, the sport entertainment and marketing visionaries behind Pregame Media, the digital agency that helped sports influencers to brand, monetize and scale their brands. Players Media Group has attracted a team of media industry experts with a combined 70+ years of digital, broadcast and streaming experience. “We’ve assembled a world-class team of industry professionals who have proven track records of success in developing, launching and operating both linear and OTT channels,” said Players Media Group co-founder Collin Castellaw. “With this executive team at the helm, and with the support from athletes, strategic partners and our advisory board of industry luminaries, we believe we can make an immediate impact and help athletes to fully benefit from their content.”

With Samsung as a strategic distribution partner, PlayersTV will debut exclusively on Samsung TV Plus beginning March 2020. Samsung TV Plus is Samsung’s ad-supported Smart TV video service, delivering free TV and instant access to over 100 channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, gaming, children’s programming and more. Pre-installed on all 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TVs, millions of users already use Samsung TV Plus, making it one of the top OTT services on the Samsung Smart TV platform. Users can instantly watch Samsung TV Plus for free with just an internet connection — no download, additional devices, or credit card needed.

“Samsung TV Plus is committed to providing consumers with a destination to discover free premium content on their Samsung Smart TVs,” said Sang Kim, VP of Product at Samsung Electronics. “PlayersTV is a perfect addition to the Samsung TV Plus lineup for passionate sports fans to experience content created and produced by world-class athletes. We look forward to the debut of Players TV exclusively on Samsung TV Plus next month.”

