Edifier TWS5 review: Decent sound with outstanding battery life

There are plenty of audio options for those on the go and true wireless earbuds are becoming very popular as of late. Our Edifier TWS5 review takes a look at a pair of true wireless earbuds from a company that usually offers up solid audio experiences. Read on to see what we thought of these earbuds!

Specifications

The Edifier TWS5 has the following features and specifications:

TrueWirelessStereo Plus with Bluetooth 5.0 aptX for better connectivity and easy pairing

Up to 32 hours of battery life with magnetic charging case.

Up to 10m (30ft) connection distance (with walls)

cVc noise reduction for better mic quality

Listen with one or both earbuds without losing sound channels

Ergonomic and splashproof with touch controls

Improved wireless signal distance

Automatic connect and shutdown features

Bluetooth Version 5.0 Frequency Response 20Hz~20KHz Sensitivity 102dB Impedance 16 ohms Bluetooth Profile HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP Effective Distance 10m (30 ft) Input • DC 5.0V 60mA (earbuds)

• DC 5.0V 500mA (charging case) Battery Life Up to 8 hours per charge, up to 32 with included charging case

What’s in the box

Edifier TWS5 True Wireless Earbuds

Charging case

3x pairs of ear tips

USB Charging Cable

What’s included with the Edifier TWS5 earbuds.

Design

True wireless earbuds tend to follow two general designs: fully in-ear or Air Pod style. The Edifier TWS5 follow the fully in-ear style with their round bulbous shape. When looking at each earbud, one end is fairly narrow with the inside bulging out on the other end. When placed in your ear, the narrower end fits towards the top of your ear while the thicker part rests nicely in the bottom. While the shape looks a bit odd, I must admit that these are some of the most comfortable and secure feeling TWS earbuds I’ve reviewed to date.

The Edifier TWS5 earbud provides a comfortable fit.

Just below the middle of the inside of the earbud is where the earpiece extrudes from the main unit. Narrow and cylindrical in shape, the ear tip fits nicely on it for a snug fit once you have the right size installed. Filling out the backside of the earbuds are three connector plates as well as an L or R to indicate which ear said earbuds belongs in.

The outside of each earbud sports the Edifier logo on a matte black multifunction button (MFB). The MFBs allow you to control the earbuds which we’ll touch on in the next section. Just below the MFB is an LED indicator light. This light indicates connectivity, battery life, and charging status.

The charging case is a rectangular shape, roughly 2 1/2 inches in height, 1 3/4 inches wide, and an inch thick. The lid covers the top third of the case with three LEDs below it on the front to indicate the remaining battery life. The Edifier logo and name are debossed on the top and the Micro-USB charging port is on the back just under the lid hinge.

The Edifier TWS5 charging case.

Opening the lid exposes the two receptacles for the earbuds and are marked L and R. Three pins are visible inside the receptacles. When placed inside properly (which isn’t hard to do), the pins connect to the plates on the earbuds to recharge them.

Ease of Use

As with most Bluetooth devices these days, pairing is easy. The first time you remove them from the charging case, the Edifier TWS5 will enter pairing mode. Simply search for EDIFIER TWS5 on your device, select it, and the earbuds will pair. Once paired, you can then remove the left, right, or both earbuds from the case and they will pair to the device they were previously paired to. The reason for mentioning this is because you can actually use one, the other, or both earbuds.

To re-pair the earbuds or pair them to a new device, simply hold the left earbud MFB until it shows up in the list of Bluetooth devices on your phone or computer.

As with most TWS earbuds, insert the Edifier TWS5 into your ear and rotate it down about 90° until it fits snugly.

Both the left and right earbuds have an MFB with similar functions, except one. Both earbuds let you pause or resume playing by pressing it once. You can also answer or hang up on a call by touching either MFB once. To reject an incoming call, press and hold one of the two MFBs and you’ll hang up without answering. The only function that differs is skipping tracks. To skip to the next track, double touch the left MFB. To skip back to the previous track, double touch the right MFB. When only using one earbud, the track skipping functionality is disabled. On a related note, there is no volume control on either earbud so you do have to use your phone or other connected devices to adjust the volume.

The Edifier TWS5 with charging case.

Sound Quality

True wireless earbuds run the gamut when it comes to sound quality. Fortunately, the Edifier TWS5 sound decent when listening to most types of music. Bass, treble, and mid levels are fairly balanced. In addition, the bass is nice and full for the most part, however, it can be a bit punchy in certain songs.

Overall, however, I found the sound quality on these earbuds to be quite pleasant and have very little to complain about with that regard.

Reception

Reception isn’t that bad either. With Bluetooth 5.0 on board, Edifier claims a range of about 10 metres or 30 feet. During our testing, we got pretty close to that in areas where there were walls. In more open spaces, we definitely got the full 30-foot range, if not a bit more. That being said, Bluetooth 5.0 is rated for much further distances which I would have liked to see implemented with these.

Microphone/Call Quality

As mentioned in previous reviews, I’m not one for making phone calls with TWS earbuds, but there are plenty who do. During our test calls, we could hear the other party with no issues but I did find I had to speak up a bit during calls. Additionally, the party on the other end stated they couldn’t hear that much outside noise while I was on the call.

Battery Life

When used at about 70% volume, the Edifier TWS5 earbuds easily last 8 hours per charge. While the company states up to 30 hours with the case, wI only seemed to get 2 1/2 extra charges from the case. This translated into an additional 20 hours of battery life, for a total of 28. Granted volume levels do impact battery life, and this is pretty close to the stated 30.

Once depleted, it takes about two hours to fully recharge earbuds in case. As for the case itself, it took about three hours to recharge the case using a wall outlet.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of US$79.99, the Edifier TWS5 earbuds aren’t the cheapest on the market but are far from the most expensive. Given the battery life and sound quality, the price is more than fair for what you’re getting with these.

Wrap-up

The Edifier TWS5 earbuds offer up decent sound and great battery life at a pretty affordable price.

Edifier TWS5 US$79.99 Design 9.5/10

















Ease of Use 9.5/10

















Sound Quality 9.5/10

















Reception 9.0/10

















Microphone/Call Quality 8.5/10

















Battery Life 10.0/10

















Price/Value 9.5/10

















Nailed it Comfortable fit

Decent, balanced sound

Great battery life

Can use earbuds independently

Compact case

Reasonably priced Needs work Bass can be punchy in some songs

No volume control with the MFB controls Purchase from Amazon Purchase from Edifier