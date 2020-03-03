March 2020 Games with Gold: Batman and Sonic headline this month

Apologies for the delay on this one. Here we are well into 2020 and it’s time to see what Microsoft has in store for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members with the March 2020 Games with Gold offerings. While most Xbox gamers should already have the two Xbox One titles, if you don’t now’s your chance to snag them for free. As always, the Xbox 360 games below are Backward Compatible on the Xbox One once they’re available on their respective dates.

Without further ado, let’s check out what the March 2020 Games with Gold Xbox is offering Xbox Live Gold members!

Call of Cthulhu – Xbox One

February 16 – March 15 (14.44 GB)

Call of Cthulhu, the official videogame inspired by Chaosium’s classic pen and paper RPG, brings you deep into a world of creeping madness and shrouded Old Gods within Lovecraft’s iconic universe. Private Investigator Pierce is sent to look into the tragic death of the Hawkins family on the isolated Darkwater Island. Soon enough, Pierce is pulled into a terrifying world of conspiracies, cultists, and cosmic horrors. Nothing is as it seems. Sanity is an irregular bedfellow, all too often replaced by whisperings in the dark. Strange creatures, weird science, and sinister cults dominate the Cthulhu Mythos, intent on realizing their mad schemes to bring about the end of everything. Your mind will suffer – between sanity and psychosis, your senses will be disrupted until you question the reality of everything around you. Trust no one. Slinking shadows hide lurking figures… and all the while, the Great Dreamer prepares for his awakening.

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season – Xbox One

March 1 – March 31 (24.6 GB)

In this latest chapter from the award-winning studio behind Batman – The Telltale Series, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles. The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend? Includes access to all five episodes.

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Xbox One

March 16 – April 15 (1.95 GB)

Shantae embarks on her first full HD adventure! When a mysterious crime wave sweeps Sequin Land, it’s up to Half-Genie Hero Shantae to save the day! Use Shantae’s devastating Hair-Whip Attack to send monsters flying, or Belly Dance to transform her into more powerful forms! Topple the masterminds behind each criminal caper and prepare for the ultimate showdown against Shantae’s arch nemesis – the bodacious buccaneer Risky Boots!

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 – Xbox 360

March 1 – 15 (4.72 GB)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow revealed the origin of Dracula and legendary connection to the Belmont clan. In Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Dracula returns once again, weakened and yearning release from his immortal bonds. Facing a new powerful threat, He must reacquire his old powers and only his castle holds the key. However, the famed Belmont clan also seek his ultimate destruction

Sonic Generations – Xbox 360

March 16 – 31 (7.21 GB)

Sonic’s universe is thrown into chaos when a mysterious new power comes into force, creating ‘time holes’ which take Sonic and his friends back in time. Whilst there, Sonic runs into some very familiar characters from his past including a younger version of himself! Now they must team up to defeat their enemies, save their friends, and find out who is behind this diabolical deed.

