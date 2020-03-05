Samsung announces 2020 QLED TV lineup

It’s that time of year again, time to find out exactly what Samsung is bringing in its QLED TV lineup. The company takes the wraps off all its new QLED TV models every year about this time and this year they have a lot happening. Starting today the 2020 lineup is either available for purchase or you can pre-order on Samsung’s website. You will also be able to purchase at select retailers so keep an eye on their websites for SKUs to start showing up.

The Basics

This year’s line features an expanded 8K Series, larger screen sizes for 4K and 8K models, improved AI capabilities designed to provide an outstanding picture and dynamic sound. Samsung is also pushing its free Samsung TV Plus service which offers up over 100 channels of streaming content. The service is actually not bad and we have found a few things to watch using it. It works right out of the box with no subscriptions or signing up.

Also on the QLED TV line this year is Samsung Health – a fitness and wellness solution that can integrate seamlessly into people’s hectic schedules. Whenever it’s convenient for them, consumers will be able to see their activities, track their progress, and pursue shared fitness goals with their entire family. Plus, they will have access to free and exclusive content from leading partners, including Calm, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels, Echelon, obé Fitness, barre3 and more.

The new 8K Q950TS has a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99%.

“Our 2020 QLED line is the best of all worlds. With industry-leading picture quality, breathtaking design and smart capabilities that are as useful as they are innovative, the 2020 QLED line exceeds our consumers’ expectations,” said James Fishler, SVP, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics America. “Whether it’s the new ‘infinity screen’ that virtually eliminates bezels, the new Quantum Processors that push the boundaries of resolution or our Smart TV Powered by Tizen that expands access to entertainment, wellness, and control, our 2020 QLED line is perfectly positioned to deliver the personalized experiences our consumers care about the most.”

Samsung says consumers have been demanding larger and larger screens – and Samsung’s 2020 line delivers. That’s why Samsung’s QLED TV line offers 4K and 8K models in a wide range of sizes to suit the unique needs of every home and every lifestyle. The 2020 QLED TV 8K line has expanded to three series—Q950TS, Q900TS, and Q800T—which are available in four sizes ranging from 65 to 85 inches. They are joined by the 2020 QLED TV 4K line, which spans four series—Q90T, Q80T, Q70T, and Q60T—that range in eight sizes from 43 to 85 inches.

QLED TV New Designs More Power

Samsung’s premium flagship product in its QLED TV lineup is the amazing Q950TS. Not only is this thing sporting the company’s 8K picture quality but it also has an insane near 99% screen-to-body ratio. There is basically no bezel around this TV and it is even thinner than before, just 15mm thick. The screen really looks as if it’s just floating there.

Samsung has also tuned its power distribution giving the 8K QLED TV line better brightness, as much as 20%. Because of this, Samsung was able to achieve cleaner light colors and deeper blacks across all HDR content.

Samsung also has their 8K AI upscaling processor at work in the 8K TVs and their 4K upscaling in their 4K TVs. They’ve been doing this for a few years now and each year the AI deep learning gets better and better. These TVs will upscale your lower resolution content up to 4K or 8K. The processor also continues to learn as you watch TV.

The flagship 4K Q90T is also a stunner.

Samsung’s Quantum Processor optimizes the listening experience as well – with the ability to adjust sound levels in response to ambient noise in the room. As a result, even when there’s a noisy distraction like a vacuum or blender, the viewing experience will not be disrupted.

Samsung is also offering a new sound experience, which I have experienced and it is awesome, called Object Tracking Sound. By placing speakers all around the TV, the company was able to create a wider more spatial soundstage. The result is a better separation between sound effects and vocals in your favorite movies.

There is a lot going on in the new QLED TV lineup so be sure to check out Samsung’s site for more. In the meantime, here’s the full QLED TV lineup for your consideration:

QLED 8K Q950TS : 65”, 75”, 85” Q900TS : 65”, 75”, 85” Q800T : 65”, 75”, 82”

QLED 4K Q90T: 55”, 65”, 75”, 85” Q80T: 49”, 55”, 65”, 75”, 85” Q70T: 55”, 65”, 75”, 82”, 85” Q60T: 43”, 50”, 55”, 58”, 65”, 75”, 85”



Pricing and availability for each model can be found on Samsung’s website.

What do you think of the new QLED TV lineup from Samsung? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.