Check out the RoadOne on Indiegogo

There’s nothing quite like the freedom that you experience when you climb on a motorcycle and tear down the highway with the wind in your hair. For many, it’s the ultimate automotive experience. But if you’re a fan of classic bikes, you might find yourself missing out on the tools and toys that come with newer models.

Classic bikes might drive just as smoothly as new ones, but they won’t come equipped with heated handles, dash cams, phone chargers or any other perks that might make your ride a little bit more comfortable. Installing these add-ons can cost you an arm and a leg, which is what RoadOne is trying to help you avoid. So what is RoadOne and how could it benefit motorcycle enthusiasts everywhere?

Plug-and-Play With a Twist

RoadOne by Plug&Ride is something that the motorcycle industry hasn’t seen before. It’s a centralizing unit that allows you to attach a variety of accessories to your motorcycle, all controlled and powered by a single unit that you can monitor and control from your smartphone.

It’s simple to install, too. Just hook it up to the battery terminals of your motorcycle and secure the RoadOne so it won’t move around. It’s easy as pie and ready to go in less than 10 minutes. The current incarnation of the RoadOne requires that you download the system’s mobile app so you can control the accessories you’ve hooked up to the central unit.

Pick and Choose Your Accessories

Installing accessories on a motorcycle can be a daunting task if you don’t have any technical expertise under your belt. RoadOne takes all of the guesswork out of installing accessories you might need to make your ride a little bit safer or more comfortable.

Currently, there are six accessories you can choose from — heated handles, a heated seat, a phone charger, extra lights, custom LEDs or a dashcam to capture your adventures or keep you safe. Installing new accessories is a piece of cake. Just put them in place, plug them into the RoadOne central unit and make sure you have the app on your phone so you can control them remotely.

You also don’t have to worry about RoadOne draining your battery while you’re not riding or forgetting to turn it off. Once you take your phone and leave the immediate proximity of your motorcycle, RoadOne deactivates until you return.

The next question is, why are toys like RoadOne becoming so popular?

Voice or Touch Activation

One downside of most mobile apps is that you have to stop your motorcycle — or unwisely take your eyes off the road — to manage your accessories. With RoadOne, the fun doesn’t have to stop. Simply turn your accessories on or off with voice control.

This could be a valuable tool if you’re traveling in poor weather conditions. If it’s raining or cold outside, the last thing you want to do is stop on the side of the road to turn on your handle and seat warmers. You want to reach your destination as quickly as possible so you can warm up and dry off. Using RoadOne, you can activate your handle and seat warmers with a voice command.

If you’re driving in the rain, visibility is going to be another major concern. Make sure you can see where you’re going — and that other drivers can see you — with the custom lights or LED accessories. Just make sure your lighting choices are street-legal in your state. Some areas might frown on bright LEDs or strobing lights that could put other drivers at risk.

Future Accessories and Applications

RoadOne is currently in its funding stage on IndieGoGo. In the future, if this is successful, they’re also planning to launch a remote you can attach to the handlebars rather than relying on your smartphone.

This could prove valuable in areas where using a cell phone for anything other than hands-free conversations will land you an expensive traffic ticket. This also removes the necessity of the cell phone app but won’t take up an accessory slot on the RoadOne central unit, meaning you can still attach six accessories.

The current goal of €25,000 will fund the RoadOne’s initial production. Reaching stretch goals up to €100,000 will allow Plug&Ride to market a variety of new accessories. These include GPS, radio, and Securide, which will use the RoadOne to provide a host of different security features, from movement and shock detection when your bike is parked to accident detection when you’re on the road.

They’re also exploring a community alert system that would allow RoadOne to alert other local users via SMS if there’s an incident, creating a remote motorcycle community. Securide is listed as a stretch goal if the fundraiser reaches €80,000 but its creation is part of the roadmap for 2021 regardless of whether that stretch goal is reached.

Looking Forward

If you’re looking for an easy and relatively inexpensive way to add accessories to your motorcycle without relying on a bike shop or needing a degree in electrical engineering, tools like RoadOne are a step in the right direction. You still have time (as of this writing) to support their IndieGoGo campaign, and Plug&Ride is expecting to ship their finished product sometime in November of this year.

The company is based in Paris, France, so keep that in mind if you decide to support this campaign. IndieGoGo handles things like conversion fees when you make your pledge, but you may still have the cost of international shipping to contend with.

While it isn’t the first motorcycle accessory system to hit the market, RoadOne has the potential to be one of the most innovative and user-friendly systems. We’ve still got the majority of a year before we’ll be able to try out these claims in person, but the idea of being able to install handle heaters, LED lights or a dashcam in minutes instead of hours without having to make a trip to the shop is enough to get us excited. We can’t wait to give RoadOne a try, especially because it will arrive just in time to keep us warm for the cold winter riding season.

