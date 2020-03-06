New on Netflix March 6-12

After a bit of a hiatus, we’re going to try to keep you informed of what’s new on Netflix. This time, however, we’ll be posting on a weekly basis and list what is coming to Netflix and Netflix Canada for the upcoming weekend and following week. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix March 6-12th list!

March 6

Guilty (NETFLIX FILM): When a college heartthrob is accused of rape by a less popular student, his girlfriend navigates various versions of the story in search of the truth.

I am Jonas (NETFLIX FILM): A turbulent past haunts Jonas, who recalls his teenage love affair with the impulsive, twisted and yet irresistible Nathan.

Paradise PD: Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): As the diabolical Kingpin tightens his grip on Paradise, the squad contends with bitter feuds, dirty schemes, kinky fetishes and a nuclear threat.

The Protector: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): As chaos descends on Istanbul, Hakan faces a formidable Immortal who seeks to possess the key to destroying the city.

Spenser Confidential (NETFLIX FILM): Just out of prison and investigating a twisted murder, Spenser is sucked back into Boston's underbelly. Based on the popular books; Mark Wahlberg stars.

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (NETFLIX FILM): A detective inspector is pushed to the edge while he hunts the ritualistic murderer that has been terrorizing a city in Spain's Basque Country for two decades.

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Ugly Delicious returns for a second season from James Beard Award-Winning Chef David Chang and Academy Award-Winner Morgan Neville. The second season of the hit series continues to challenge both our taste buds and our minds as Chef Chang travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences. And this season ventures into more of the unknown, including the world of parenting as Chang gears up to become a first time father. Special guests include Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, food writers Helen Rosner and Chris Ying, Danny McBride, Bill Simmons, and Dave Choe among others.

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (NETFLIX FILM): Sitara: Let Girls Dream is an animated short film that follows the story of Pari, a 14-year-old girl with dreams of becoming a pilot, while growing up in a society that doesn’t allow her to dream.

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (NETFLIX FAMILY): You drive the action in this interactive adventure, helping Carmen save Ivy and Zack when V.I.L.E. captures them during a heist in Shanghai.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (NETFLIX FAMILY): You drive the action in this interactive adventure, helping Carmen save Ivy and Zack when V.I.L.E. captures them during a heist in Shanghai.

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

March 11

The Circle Brazil (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Be yourself — or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to Brazil.

The Circle Brazil (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Be yourself — or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to Brazil.

Dirty Money: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The critically-acclaimed investigative series Dirty Money, from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions, returns for a second season. Dirty Money provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business. This season offers a look inside Jared Kushner's real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia's 1MDB corruption case.

Last Ferry (U.S.)

On My Block: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): They thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge, but the stakes just got even higher. On My Block, co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft (All Eyez On Me), is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.

Riverdale: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) (weekly episodes – CA)

(weekly episodes – CA) Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Five doctors, whose friendship goes back to their days in med school, band together at one hospital as colleagues in the VIP wing.

And there you have the New on Netflix March 6-12th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

