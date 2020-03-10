Infographic: How smartphone camera AI makes you look like a pro

The smartphone camera has come a long way since the days of the flip phone. Today there is technology in a smartphone camera that has never been seen before in traditional photography, and it makes all of us better photographers. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms ensure that every photo is the best possible photo, correcting lighting, catching smiles and closed eyes, and reducing blur. When was the last time you thought about all the technology that goes into making you a smartphone photographer?

In addition to fixing lighting and blur, the artificial intelligence in your smartphone camera can detect and blur the background of a photo, it can find and fix wrinkles and blemishes on your skin, and it can take multiple shots and combine the best elements of each into one final, perfect photo.

The Google Pixel has a camera that is highly advanced. It enhances traditional HDR to get more vibrant and accurate colors, enhance lighting, and reduce noise. It also has night sight to take the best possible photos in low-light situations.

In addition to the camera technology that comes stock in your smartphone, there are dozens of apps that can use this technology to further enhance your photo-taking abilities. The VSCO app allows you to further edit your photos but it also has effects that mimic vintage film effects, from Kodak to Agfa to Fujifilm and more. Filmic Pro can allow you to use your smartphone camera like a pro, adjusting exposure, white balance, and more.

Once you figure out how to push the limits of your smartphone’s camera, there is a lot of fun to be had with your photography. The best part? You don’t need a real camera anymore to achieve real camera effects!

Learn more about the technology that goes into your smartphone camera from the infographic below.

