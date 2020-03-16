National Security Council warns coronavirus quarantine viral text message is FAKE

As much as we’d all love to believe that all humans have common sense, compassion, and respect. Not all of them do. There is this element among us who thrive on seeing and creating chaos… and they’ve struck again. This time it’s in the form of a viral text message that falsely claims there will be a coronavirus quarantine going into effect. According to the National Security Council, this viral text message is FAKE as can be.

The National Security Council says there is no national coronavirus quarantine or lockdown and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to update their site with the latest information on coronavirus.

The viral text message being sent out reads as follow:

Please be advised, within 48 to 72 hours the president will evoke what is called the Staford act. Just got off the phone with some of my military friends up in DC who just got out of a 2-hour briefing. The president will order a two-week mandatory quarantine for the nation. Stock up on whatever you guys need to make sure you have a two week supply of everything. Please forward to your network. Warrior Nation Twitter

The National Security Council sent out the below Tweet debunking the viral text message as FAKE:

Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19. #coronavirus — NSC (@WHNSC) March 16, 2020

It’s important to not panic when receiving information via social media or even text messages. In this new electronic age, it’s very easy to manipulate information and make people believe a narrative that doesn’t exist — especially when they’re already afraid. Your best bet is to watch the National Security Council website as well as the CDC’s website for the latest coronavirus information.

