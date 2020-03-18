Apple drops new iPad Pro and iPad Magic Keyboard

Life these past few weeks has become interesting, to say the least. Some days it feels like we’ve been thrown into complete chaos. But we’re believing that human ingenuity and technology will overcome this crazy thing. In case you’re reading this sometime in the future, I’m talking about COVID-19. With coronavirus fresh on our minds, it may be a great time to talk about Apple’s new iPad Pro and iPad Magic Keyboard just announced this morning.

Apple’s iPad Pro, and iPad’s in general, are the best selling tablets on the market. Apple also makes it no secret that they want to make that tablet your go-to computer as well. Most people do not equate a tablet with computer performance and Apple is trying to change that. Last year they gave us desktop browsing on Safari on the iPad. They also added support for peripherals and a file system.

Now, with the new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard, they’re bringing trackpad support and a stunning new keyboard design.

Sporting the all-new A12Z Bionic chip, Apple claims the iPad Pro is faster than most Windows laptops. You’re able to do 4K video editing with the new chip and run next-generation apps. The new iPad also adds an ultra-wide camera, “studio-quality” mics, and a LiDAR scanner for depth-sensing capability. The new iPad will also support pro photo and video apps. Apple says the new iPad Pro is the “best device” for augmented reality applications.

Apple has also added trackpad support to the software and have a new Magic Keyboard that looks fantastic.

With a floating design with smooth angle adjustment, a backlit keyboard and trackpad, the Magic Keyboard delivers the best typing experience ever on iPad. The Magic Keyboard will be available for purchase in May. “The new iPad Pro introduces advanced technologies never before available in mobile computing,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Combining the most advanced mobile display with powerful performance, pro cameras, pro audio, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, this is another huge leap forward for iPad. There’s no other device in the world like the new iPad Pro and we think our customers are going to love it.” “We’re making iPad even more capable and versatile by bringing trackpad support to iPadOS,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “We carefully considered the best way to integrate trackpad use into a touch-first environment while retaining everything our customers know and love about iPad. We’re thrilled to bring this new way of interacting with iPad to the millions of people using iPadOS today.” Apple

The “pro” display in the new iPad also delivers P3 wide color support and a 120Hz refresh rate. The cameras are also upgraded, for those who care, with a 12MP wide-angle and 10MP ultra-wide angle lens. iPad Pro now features five “studio-quality” microphones which allows users to record even better audio.

The new Magic Keyboard

The breakthrough LiDAR Scanner enables capabilities never before possible on any mobile device. The LiDAR Scanner measures the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away, works both indoors and outdoors, and operates at the photon level at nano-second speeds. New depth frameworks in iPadOS combine depth points measured by the LiDAR Scanner, data from both cameras and motion sensors, and is enhanced by computer vision algorithms on the A12Z Bionic for a more detailed understanding of a scene. The tight integration of these elements enables a whole new class of AR experiences on iPad Pro. Every existing ARKit app automatically gets instant AR placement, improved motion capture, and people occlusion. Using the latest update to ARKit with a new Scene Geometry API, developers can harness the power of the new LiDAR Scanner to unleash scenarios never before possible. The LiDAR Scanner improves the Measure app, making it faster and easier to automatically calculate someone’s height, while helpful vertical and edge guides automatically appear to let users more quickly and accurately measure objects. The Measure app also now comes with Ruler View for more granular measurements and allows users to save a list of all measurements, complete with screenshots for future use. Apple

The new Magic Keyboard takes advantage of trackpad support by adding a very nice looking trackpad. The Magic Keyboard also has this very cool looking floating design to it, allowing for some neat configurations. It definitely looks good paired with the iPad Pro.

The new iPad Pro 11″ and 12.9″ will be available in silver and space grey with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options. Pricing starts at US$799 for the 11″ and US$999 for the 12.9″ iPad Pro. The Magic Keyboard will be available in May and priced at US$299 for the 11″ and US$349 for the 12.9″. Read more on Apple’s website.

