New on Netflix March 20-26: Plenty of family titles to keep you occupied

After a bit of a hiatus, we’re going to try to keep you informed of what’s new on Netflix. This time, however, we’ll be posting on a weekly basis and list what is coming to Netflix and Netflix Canada for the upcoming weekend and following week. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2020.
NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.
Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix March 20-26th list!
March 20
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Juan Manuel Fangio was the Formula One king, winning five world championships in the early 1950s — before protective gear or safety features were used.
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): From outdoor adventures to shopping extravaganzas, Archibald can’t wait to experience everything this great, big world has to offer.
- Buddi (NETFLIX FAMILY): Following the day-to-day adventures of five best “Buddis,” this colorful and entertaining series is targeted at children under 4.
- Dare Me (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) (CA): Mystery, drama, and danger hit a high school cheerleading squad ruled by brash Beth and her loyal BFF Addy when a new coach arrives in their small town.
- Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Naoko and her friends have more strange adventures with aliens, robots and dinosaur girl Gauko. Their ordinary town has its share of oddities!
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The teen drama based on the award-winning Israeli series “Ha-Hamama” returns for Season 4.
- The Letter for the King (NETFLIX FAMILY): A young boy holds the fate of the kingdom in his hands when he embarks on a quest to deliver a secret message in this sweeping fantasy series.
- The Platform (NETFLIX FILM): In a prison where inmates on high floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): This limited series is inspired by the incredible true story of Madam C.J. Walker, who was the first African American female self-made millionaire.
- Ultras (NETFLIX FILM): A story of intergenerational friendship and coming of age, set in the world of ultras culture during the last five weeks of a soccer championship.
- Tiger King (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A rivalry between big cat eccentrics takes a dark turn when Joe Exotic, a controversial animal park boss, is caught in a murder-for-hire plot in this limited docuseries where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.
March 23
- Sol Levante (NETFLIX ANIME): An experimental project between Netflix and Production I.G, one of the leading anime production companies in Japan, to produce the world’s first 4K HDR native hand-drawn anime short.
March 24
- Life of the Party (CA)
March 25
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In the early 1970s, teenagers with disabilities faced a future shaped by isolation, discrimination and institutionalization. Camp Jened, a ramshackle camp “for the handicapped” in the Catskills, exploded those confines. Jened was their freewheeling Utopia, a place with summertime sports, smoking and makeout sessions awaiting everyone, and campers felt fulfilled as human beings. Their bonds endured as they migrated West to Berkeley, California — a promised land for a growing and diverse disability community — where friends from Camp Jened realized that disruption and unity might secure life-changing accessibility for millions.
- Curtiz (NETFLIX FILM): Driven and arrogant, film director Michael Curtiz deals with studio politics and family drama during the troubled production of “Casablanca” in 1942.
- The Occupant (Hogar) (NETFLIX FILM):An unemployed executive is forced to sell his apartment. When he discovers that he still has the keys, he becomes obsessed with the family that lives there and will do anything to go back to the life he had before.
- Riverdale: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) (weekly episodes – CA)
- YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): It’s time to take flight again! Join YooHoo and his adorable crew as they travel the world to help animal friends, one marvelous mission at a time.
March 26
- 7SEEDS: Part 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): The world they knew is long gone. Their new environment is dangerous, but not as deadly as their fellow humans. Based on the award-winning manga by Yumi Tamura, 7SEEDS returns for Part 2.
- Black Lightning: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) (CA): Cress Williams (Prison Break) brings DC’s first major African American superhero to life in this multilayered series, now returning for Season 3.
- Blood Father (US)
- Unorthodox (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A young woman flees to Berlin from an arranged marriage in Brooklyn. Then her past catches up to her.
And there you have the New on Netflix March 20-26th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.
