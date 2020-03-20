New on Netflix March 20-26: Plenty of family titles to keep you occupied

After a bit of a hiatus, we’re going to try to keep you informed of what’s new on Netflix. This time, however, we’ll be posting on a weekly basis and list what is coming to Netflix and Netflix Canada for the upcoming weekend and following week. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix March 20-26th list!

March 20

March 23

Sol Levante (NETFLIX ANIME): An experimental project between Netflix and Production I.G, one of the leading anime production companies in Japan, to produce the world’s first 4K HDR native hand-drawn anime short.

March 24

Life of the Party (CA)

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): In the early 1970s, teenagers with disabilities faced a future shaped by isolation, discrimination and institutionalization. Camp Jened, a ramshackle camp “for the handicapped” in the Catskills, exploded those confines. Jened was their freewheeling Utopia, a place with summertime sports, smoking and makeout sessions awaiting everyone, and campers felt fulfilled as human beings. Their bonds endured as they migrated West to Berkeley, California — a promised land for a growing and diverse disability community — where friends from Camp Jened realized that disruption and unity might secure life-changing accessibility for millions.

Curtiz (NETFLIX FILM): Driven and arrogant, film director Michael Curtiz deals with studio politics and family drama during the troubled production of "Casablanca" in 1942.

The Occupant (Hogar) (NETFLIX FILM): An unemployed executive is forced to sell his apartment. When he discovers that he still has the keys, he becomes obsessed with the family that lives there and will do anything to go back to the life he had before.

Riverdale: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) (weekly episodes – CA)

(weekly episodes – CA) YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): It’s time to take flight again! Join YooHoo and his adorable crew as they travel the world to help animal friends, one marvelous mission at a time.

March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): The world they knew is long gone. Their new environment is dangerous, but not as deadly as their fellow humans. Based on the award-winning manga by Yumi Tamura, 7SEEDS returns for Part 2.

Black Lightning: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) (CA): Cress Williams (Prison Break) brings DC's first major African American superhero to life in this multilayered series, now returning for Season 3.

(CA) Cress Williams (Prison Break) brings DC’s first major African American superhero to life in this multilayered series, now returning for Season 3. Blood Father (US)

Unorthodox (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A young woman flees to Berlin from an arranged marriage in Brooklyn. Then her past catches up to her.

And there you have the New on Netflix March 20-26th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

