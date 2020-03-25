Marshall announces the small but mighty Uxbridge

Marshall is a name well known by generations of musicians and fans alike. The company has been making amazing amps and speaker cabinets for decades and they’re used by the best of the best. A few years back the company decided to take a shot at the Bluetooth speaker market and if you ask me, it worked. After the release of a series of amazing speakers, Marshall is back with their smallest speaker yet, the Uxbridge.

Small in size yet large in sound, the Uxbridge delivers the signature Marshall sound coupled with the helpfulness of Amazon Alexa. Uxbridge Voice boasts a multitude of ways to connect and enjoy your music, so you can listen exactly how you want where you want. With Alexa, you can use your voice to multi-task, hands-free. Ask Alexa to turn the volume up when your favorite song comes on or hit the lights when you’re ready to call it a day.

Uxbridge Voice is engineered to create a big sound from its compact frame. Marshall says an advanced setup with high-end components come together to produce screaming highs and hard-hitting lows for a brilliantly balanced sound. Here are some of the specifications of this speaker:

Small but powerful

Dimensions: 128 x 168 x 123 mm / 5.04 x 6.61 x 4.84 in

Weight: 1.39 kg / 3.06 lb

Class D Amplifier: 1 X 30 W

Suggested Retail Price: US$199

Max SPL: 96 dB SPL @ 1 m

Frequency Range: 54-20,000 Hz

Mains Input Voltage: 100–240 V

Supports Alexa and Airplay 2

Purchase on Marshall’s website

Consider this speaker your backstage pass to every song on the planet. Access to the world’s music has never been easier, just ask Alexa to play music from the most popular streaming services and you’re ready to listen. Connect quickly and easily to your Amazon Alexa speaker using Bluetooth, Airplay 2 and Spotify Connect. Marshall

