Ease spring cleaning with Roborock vacuums S5 Max

March 20, 2020… the first day of spring and the beginning of spring cleaning! Ease your spring-cleaning woes with Roborock vacuums S5 Max. It will lighten your load, giving you more time to relax.
The S5 Max not only offers you a hands-free clean up experience, but it frees you up to do the things that matter most to you. Keep reading and find out why the Roborock S5 Max is the best spring cleaning tool you can invest in this year.
Roborock vacuums
Roborock vacuums may not be able to pick up the piles of toys, wash your sheets or pack up your winter clothes, but what they can do is make the end of your spring cleaning efforts much easier. Roborock vacuums offer some of the best mapping technology of any robot vacuum on the market. The company’s S5 Max vacuum is one of the best we’ve ever used, and you can get them online on Roborock’s website.
Once you have the majority of your spring cleaning done, you probably don’t want to push a vacuum back and forth to finish the job. The Roborock S5 Max can take care of that for you. With its state-of-the-art lidar mapping system and powerful suction, this little robot has your back and will let you sit down and relax.
Once you have Robock S5 Max take care of sucking up all the debris, you can have it go back and wet mop the floors that need it. Best of all, you can tell Roborock S5 Max exactly what floors need mopping and what floors to stay off of. It’s as easy as drawing a boundary within the app, telling the vacuum where it can and can’t go. Spring cleaning is that much easier with Roborock on your side. Check out this video along with the features and specifications of the Roborock S5 Max:
Come home to clean, freshly swept and mopped floors every day with the S5 Max. The S5 Max uses its automated mopping features to keep your floors crisp and clean. The huge water tank combined with no-mop zones, precision water control, and more will bring a smile to your face when you walk in your front door.
Mop Easier than Ever
- 290ml water tank, good for mopping 700sqft (65sqm) 3 times, or over 2100sqft (186sqm) once.
- Ultra-reliable electronic water pump for precision water control.
- Spring-loaded mop presses with a constant 300g of pressure for more consistent cleaning.
- Use no-mop zones around carpets to allow unsupervised, scheduled mopping.
- When docked, water is switched off, allowing S5 Max to be left ready for the next mop.
Intelligent and Effective
- A high-precision laser navigation system scans at 300RPM to +/- 2cm accuracy.
- Precision water control for tailoring around different floor types.
- Powerful suction, able to lift AA batteries, even with a full dustbin.
- Adaptive algorithms calculate the most efficient cleaning route around rooms and obstacles.
- Schedule cleanup for specific rooms at different times, on different days, at different powers.
- No-go Zones and Barriers make it easy to control where the robot goes.
Extremely convenient
- Start and stop cleanups using Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
- Climbs easily over 0.8in (2cm) high thresholds and carpets.
- Automatically switches to maximum power when cleaning carpet.
- Quick-release main brush, mop mount, water tank, and dustbin for easy maintenance.
- Washable air filter and mop pad extend lifetime use of these items.
Smart top-up charging only re-charges the robot enough to finish the cleaning cycle.
The Roborock S5 Max is available on Google right now so be sure to click this link to start making your spring cleaning easier.
What do you think of Roborock vacuums? What do you think of spring cleaning? Are you going to get an S5 Max? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.
Watch the S5 Max in action below!
Last Updated on